Sand In My Shoes - Why I Bought 3M

In the end, I purchased what many consider to be the "best of breed" in this sector.

And the end of August, the Sand In Shoes portfolio consisted of 14 stocks across nine different sectors of the economy. My stated goal is to have a "a well-diversified portfolio across the sectors made up primarily of "blue-chip" stocks." Well, last week I added one of the bluest of blue chips in 3M Company (MMM). Not only did I add this blue chip stock, I now have ten of the eleven sectors covered with only the Materials sector still not represented.

Who is 3M?

Image Source: 3M Website

The company was founded in Two Harbors, Minnesota in 1902 as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, which was its name until April of 2002 when they changed the name to the current "3M Company". On August 9, 1976 they became a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and they remain a part of that index today. They have a market cap of $126 billion and are #94 on the 2017 Fortune 500 list. They have over 90,000 employees and they make something like 55,000 products, many of which you know (the products, not the employees). They have names like Post-it® - which has its own website, I'm not even kidding! - and Scotch® Tape, Thinsulate™, ACE™ bandages, and many others.

In 1916 they paid their first dividend and have not stopped. They have raised the dividend every year for 59 consecutive years, putting them in the rarefied air of a "Dividend King" (companies that have raised their dividend for 50+ years).

Currently 3M operates in five business segments: Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. Their largest segment in terms of sales is the Industrial segment with $10.3B in 2016 while the Consumer segment, the smallest of the five, had $4.5B in sales.

Why buy now?

I have already looked at all of my guidelines with regards to 3M and they passed my selection criteria with flying colors. If you missed that article and want to see a bunch of tables and numbers you can check it out here. I'm not going to re-hash those same numbers, but I will dig a little bit deeper and examine some ratios and measurements I don't normally look at until I'm ready to buy. The only concern I had with 3M, and it was a minor concern, was that the debt was growing and therefore the Book Value was declining. So let's start by looking at 3M's ability to service their debt.

To do this, I will look at the Interest Coverage Ratio. Quite simply, this ratio takes a company's EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) and divides that by the total interest expense for the same period.

Everyone is different in what they are looking for, and the ratio varies for different sectors and industries. Generally, you want to see an interest coverage ratio of at least three, and most people look for a ratio of four or higher. A ratio below 1.5 indicates to many that the company is struggling to meet their debt obligations and the financial health of the company is called into question. So what is 3M's interest coverage ratio you might ask. I'm glad you asked, it's 43. While you can see that this is right at the five year low, it is by no means concerning. It's 43, not 4 or 3.

MMM EBIT to Interest Expense (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

By contrast General Electric (GE) which was one of the other industrial companies I researched has an interest coverage ratio of 2.25, quite a bit lower than 43. The first company I could think of that might have a bad ratio was troubled retailer J.C. Penney (JCP) and they have an interest coverage ratio of 0.72, which I imagine is quite scary for their CFO and not at all unexpected.

The numbers: glancing at the income statement we see that in 2016 3M had EBIT of $7.01 billion and their interest expense was just $207 million. So the one slight concern I had, which was the debt for 3M growing over time, is not in the least bit concerning when I dig a little bit deeper.

Source of income statement numbers: Seeking Alpha

Strong Free Cash Flow

One of the things I love, and I mean love to see is strong free cash flow in the companies I want to own. Cash is king, and I want whatever company I own to pump out gobs and gobs of cash. It is this cash that the company can use to pay dividends, re-purchase their own stock, acquire other companies, research that next big product, purchase new equipment, or as we saw above service their debt. 3M is known to have very strong FCF, but let's take a little more in-depth look.

MMM Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

It is clear to me that one of the things MMM is very good at is turning the sales of the 55,000+ products into cash. Last quarter their FCF was $1.34 billion. Free cash flow is driven by the amount of operating cash flow that a company can generate. One way to measure how well a company turns a sale into cash is by exploring their operating margin.

The operating margin is the operating income dividend by the net sales. If a company's operating margin is increasing, it means management is getting better at squeezing profit out of each dollar of sales. 3M has seen their operating margin generally trend upward over the past five years, which is excellent. It means the company is operating efficiently, keeping their variable expenses as a percent of sales low, or that they have very good pricing power in the market and can charge more for their goods. Likely both are true.

MMM Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Looking forward

I can't see how anyone would argue that MMM hasn't been a wonderful stock to own in the past. I purchased this stock in 2011 in my Roth IRA and it has more than doubled and my only regret is I did not purchase a lot more of it. The dividend has also gone from $0.55 per quarter to the present $1.175, so it has also more than doubled. Just look at this five year chart and you will see how smart you would have looked if you backed up the truck and bought as many shares of MMM as you could five years ago.

MMM data by YCharts

Nice. But can it keep going?

Many of the products 3M makes are consumables. One of their very first products, sandpaper, comes to mind. They also make other abrasives, adhesives, tapes, chemicals and advanced materials, filters, etc. Go to their website and click on just about any of the product categories and you will see many consumable products, which means people and companies have to buy them over and over again.

But it's not just about how much Scotch tape you are going to use this holiday season or how many Post-It notes the admin down the hall from me uses every day (it's a lot), they also have an electronics segment that is growing like gangbusters. In the first half of this year 3M's "Electronics and Energy" segment grew by 10% YOY. That is a very promising number and leads me to believe that yes, the growth very likely can keep going.

Source: 3M website, 1H Infographic

Future of the Dividend

One of the most attractive things about 3M is the rich dividend history of the company. Sometime in the spring, they should raise their dividend again which will mark the 60th consecutive year. Using figures from David Fish's Dividend Champion spreadsheet, the mean percentage increase year over year going back 17 years is 8.7%. The last several years the rate of increase has been enormous as you can see in the chart a few paragraphs up. From 2013 to 2014 they raised the dividend 34.6%, from 2014 to 2015 the increase was 19.9%. It is unlikely they would continue this pace, and indeed from 2015 to 2016 the increase was a more modest 8.3%. If I remove the last three years from consideration, the average annual dividend hike is 6.1%, which would still be quite respectable if we see that going forward.

So is there any kind of guidance we can take from the compnay with respect to their dividend growth? Well, yes. From the Q2 earnings conference call, the CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad said the following:

On the dividend front, we've reached a point where we think our dividend payout ratio is in the zone that we want it to be, and future increases in our dividend over time, we expect to be very similar to what we anticipate for earnings per share growth. So in the coming years, we expect our dividend to grow in line with earnings over time.

Well that is interesting. They have reached a payout ratio of roughly 50% of Net Income, and it appears that is where they plan on remaining. So what does that mean for the next increase?

Well on that same call, the CEO Inge G. Thulin said this:

With respect to EPS, we now anticipate earnings of $8.80 to $9.05 per share, up 8% to 11% versus last year,...

Last year according to Seeking Alpha, diluted EPS was $8.16. So this new guidance of $8.80-9.05 is in fact 8% to 11% higher than last year.

Now I assume that "grow in line with earnings" means the dividend will also increase 8% to 11%, which would mean the quarterly dividend will go from $1.175 to around $1.25-1.30 per share. I'm not sure how else to read these statements, and maybe the 17 year average of 8.7% isn't that out of line.

So here is what I did:

I dipped my toe in the water. I had just under $700 in cash in the account and I sold $2,5000 worth of the S&P 500 index fund. My ultimate goal was to buy 15 shares of MMM, which would put the position at about 10% of the stock portion of my portfolio, a little over $3,000.

Even though I would like to own this stock and keep it for a long time, it just seems a little richly valued at $210. Just a few months ago it was under $200, which is really where I would like to purchase it. However, I also didn't want to see it run to $220, then $225, and keep going and before you know it I'm still sitting here wishing I had bought it.

So I decided to open up a half position. I put a limit order in for 8 shares at $208.40. Right after Janet Yellen started speaking on September 20th, I got my price and I now own MMM in the Sand in Shoes portfolio. I still have $1,500 in cash, and I'm hoping for a pull back (at least below $208.40) to purchase 7 more shares.

The sector allocation now looks like this, with Materials the only sector I have no exposure to at the moment.

Consumer Discretionary 9.5% Consumer Staples 4.7% Energy 10.5% Financials 27.0% Health Care 14.0% Industrials 5.0% Materials 0.0% REIT 11.6% Technology 7.3% Telecom 6.4% Utilities 4.0% 100%

Conclusion

To me, 3M is one of those companies that will be a foundation or a "core position" for years to come. There are other companies like this and I suspect I will own many of them eventually. Some that immediately come to mind are Coca-Cola (KO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), Proctor & Gamble (PG), etc.

Next up I will begin some more in depth research into the Materials names I looked at last week. Maybe this time next month I'll finally have all eleven sectors covered and can start building my positions either by adding to current names or looking for second and third stocks in the various sectors.

Thanks for reading, and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.