IHS Markit: Mixed Bag Quarter And An Acquisition

It also announced an acquisition which appears to be overpriced in my opinion but the leadership team believes in its strong growth potential and the synergies it would bring.

Introduction - Deferred Revenue Declined For The Second Consecutive Quarter

IHS Markit (INFO) released its third quarter 2017 results yesterday. In my write-up on the previous quarter results, I mentioned that it would not be pretty if the deferred revenue declined again in the third quarter. It did fall again and the share price closed 8% lower. As time passes, the deferred revenue should get registered as sales revenue. Inevitably, when there is no new subscription signed, the deferred revenue will eventually run empty. Of course, this scenario is just a demonstration of what could happen but the possibility of it actually happening is extremely remote at the moment. However, for the valuation multiples (P/E of 92x on a trailing-twelve-month basis) that the market has accorded IHS Markit, it is only fair that the company delivers on the deferred revenue growth as an early indication of the future revenue potential. Failure to do so results in a prompt punishment on the stock like it did yesterday.

(Source: Chart by ALT Perspective, data from company)



Earnings Beat But Largely Thanks to Aggressive Share Buybacks

The company beat consensus EPS estimates by 7.5% but the revenue beat was a modest 1.5%. I suspect that the analysts covering IHS Markit did not anticipate the company aggressively buying back its shares in the quarter even as the share price hit new highs. The company bought back $324 million worth of shares during the quarter, bringing the total year-to-date share repurchases to $1.4 billion of which $1.1 billion was part of its $1.2 billion 2017 buyback commitment and $300 million was from the stock options proceeds. I doubt analysts had foreseen the pace of the share repurchases in the third-quarter, with the company leaving just $0.1 billion shy of its full-year buyback commitment. As a result, while the revenue beat was inconsequential, the larger EPS beat was achieved on the back of an around 1.5% share count reduction.

Todd Hyatt, executive vice president and chief financial officer of IHS Markit, explained during the earnings call that the quarterly results were impacted by higher expenses from several non-recurring expense items, including negative mark-to-market forex expense of $6 million and the frontloading of IT-related spend from the continued migration to the cloud. Unfortunately, there are some negative developments which were not explicitly stated. Full year interest expense is now expected to "trend towards the high end" of the $145-$150 million range guided in Q2 2017. While still within the guidance, the allusion to an increase is not pleasant given the already 9% increase in Q2. This is something I mentioned to watch out previously:

In the second-quarter results announcement, IHS Markit revised up its interest expense estimates for the year 2017 by around 9%. ... the interest expense should now be under control. If it doesn't, that would be a red flag.





Acquisition of automotiveMastermind Strengthens IHS Markit’s Automotive Franchise

Following the 3Q 2017 results announcement, IHS Markit announced the acquisition of automotiveMastermind which it described as “a market leader providing auto dealers in the U.S. with online tools, predictive analytics and marketing services to help drive new sales”. Mastermind will plug the gap between the coverage of the traditional IHS Automotive / Polk (strategy and product planning stage at parts suppliers, OEMs – production, and OEMs – sales) and Carfax (managing the used vehicle market). Its analytics engine predicts automotive buying behavior while its marketing platform automates the “creation of one-to-one messaging and targeted offers, leading to proven higher sales and more consistent customer retention”. In essence, IHS Markit is adding yet another capability which utilizes big data to help its clients target specific households offering higher ROI on their marketing spend.

The business is acquired at a pricey 8.7 times price-to-sales based on 2017 estimated revenue of $50 million. Nevertheless, with a more than doubling revenue expected by 2019, the ratio will come down to 3.5 times. The fantastic growth hinges on the ability of IHS Markit to leverage on its broad existing automotive clients as well as on its global footprint to expand beyond the U.S. market. At the projected 25% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2019, that would be significantly lower than the company average at 38.8% as of the latest reported quarter (3Q 2017). Todd Hyatt said during the earnings call that the margin should continue to improve. Nevertheless, the large gap even two years from now would mean that the business would be a drag on the overall margins for many years to come.

Looking on the bright side, as the business model is one with predominantly recurring revenue, that would help improve the predictability of IHS Markit’s income. Furthermore, the filling of the business gap with this acquisition would lead to synergies that bring about higher margins in the other parts of the company. Finally, note that this is the last acquisition by Jerre Stead, the outgoing CEO. He reiterated his confidence on this acquisition during the earnings call:

I’ve, over the years, done probably 200 acquisitions. I always make sure that we’ve got a very, very strong probability of delivering. This one, I must say we probably worked harder than any we’ve worked on for a long time to have a great deal of confidence of what Lance is going to tell you about in just a minute. I feel really good about this one. This one will be my last one, on my watch, if you -- so to speak. And I feel what it’s done for us and what it will do is really outstanding.

Prospects

In the third-quarter, 5.8 million shares were repurchased at an average share price of $45.25. This is now underwater, after the share price plunge yesterday. However, considering the strong execution in all the segments, IHS Markit should continue to deliver over the next few quarters. Barring a correction in the broader market, the share price should recover and head towards $50 shortly. IHS Markit has committed to buying back another $1 billion worth of shares in 2018. Year-to-date, the 33.2 million shares bought by the company were done at a low price of $40.33. Unless IHS Markit can find another accretive or complementary acquisition, the ongoing share repurchase program should prove to be a good use of its cash flow.

The crude oil price forecast has been revised downwards as the year progresses. Despite this, IHS Markit has continued to perform and produce consensus-beating revenue growth. The eventual business recovery of the oil-related companies would provide the boost sorely needed to impress the market again.

The organic growth remains healthy at 5% for the second consecutive quarter and that is expected to continue for some time as the company's integration progresses. Another positive for the future is the strong operating cash flow which has kept the cash position steady in spite of the aggressive share buybacks and acquisitions.





Conclusion

There have been some negatives gleaned from the latest reported quarter. In addition, while the management kept its full-year outlook unchanged but that was insufficient for market participants. Nevertheless, I believe those have been more than "priced in" considering the 8% fall in the share price. The decline could also be attributed to profit-taking following the stellar price climb. With ongoing strong execution, earnings should continue to rise and eventually that would be reflected in the share price barring a broader market downturn. Market players might also buy into the counter if the company manages to make a major accretive or complementary acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INFO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.