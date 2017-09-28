Gilead Spruces Itself Up With Large Target Market

There is no doubt that Gilead Sciences (GILD) Hepatitis C franchise has been declining. Well, on Monday it may have found some light at the end of a tunnel. That's because China's FDA (CFDA) gave the marketing go ahead for Sovaldi in China. That is significant news, especially when there is a possibility to treat 10 million patients in that country. The approval by the CFDA was done because of a phase 3 trial that was performed in the country. Sovaldi was shown to treat between 92% to 100% of patients that have Hepatitis C with genotype 1, 2, 3, or 6. Gilead is not going to end there with its expansion, and in my opinion it can survive a little longer with its HCV franchise. It is stepping up its game by also seeking approval for Harvoni and Epclusa in China as well. Although, that depends upon the studies done in China. In addition, it depends if the CFDA approved these drugs for HCV use in China.

Sea Of Competition

It will not be easy for Gilead Sciences, despite obtaining approval for Sovaldi in China. That's because there are a host of other big pharmaceutical companies that have received approval in China as well. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) received approval in China in April for its duo-drug regimen Daklinza and Sunvepra. Both of these drugs are the first direct-acting antiviral agents to be approved in the country. Direct acting antivirals ((DAAs)) are known to target nonstructural proteins, meaning they can disrupt viral replication from taking place. Merck (MRK) already has a head start in China with respect to its Hepatitis C drug Zepatier, because it had its application approved by the Chinese regulatory agency (CFDA) last month. One of Gilead's bigger competitors in the Hepatitis C space, Abbvie (ABBV) saw approval for its drugs ombitasvir and dasabuvir the same time that Sovaldi was approved in China.

Fixing Sales

Gilead Sciences is in a bind with its Hepatitis C franchise, hopefully this expansion into China will help. In the second quarter of 2017, the company reported HCV sales that beat analysts' estimate. That is a positive, but the problem was that there was still a decline from the prior year. It produced $2.6 billion in sales for the second quarter of 2017. In the same period last year, it produced up to $4 million in sales for its HCV program. That is a large decrease year over year, despite beating expectations for the second quarter of this year. The reason for the fall in HCV sales was because of Harvoni and Sovaldi dropping in sales worldwide. The only reason for HCV sales being strong for the quarter was because of Epclusa sales, which offset slow sales of Sovaldi and Harvoni. In my opinion, the approval of Sovaldi in China should theoretically increase revenue for the drug. There is, however, one major issue. That issue is the fact that Abbvie is a strong competitor in the HCV space, which might give trouble for Gilead in the coming quarters. That's because about two months ago the FDA approved MAVYRET, which treats all genotypes of HCV. In addition, its treatment duration can be done for 8 weeks for patients without cirrhosis and who are new to treatment (most HCV patients). The eight week treatment duration could be an advantage for MAVYRET, which could impact sales of Epclusa. Just how bad will MAVYRET approval be for Gilead? Well, Wall Street believes that Hepatitis C sales for Gilead could decline by as much as 28% in 2018 because of it. That means that Sovaldi will have to succeed in China in order to offset slower sales of its HCV program in the United States and other parts of the world.

Pricing Issue

To make headway, Gilead Sciences will have to find an appropriate way to price Sovaldi in China. When Sovaldi first launched in the United States it was sold at $1,000 per pill. Gilead has gone on to bring down the cost to $10 per pill for some countries. But big markets such as China, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, and Ukraine were excluded from the price cut on pill costs. In my opinion, Gilead must treat this situation delicately. They must confer with China, and come up to a logical solution where prices are affordable for all patients. In order for Gilead to make up for lower HCV sales in the U.S., it will have to price Sovaldi appropriately in China. There are 10 million possible HCV patients in China, compared to 3 to 4 million in the United States. There is large opportunity, but it will not be easy. That's because the pricing issue is sensitive, and the hope is that Gilead can price Sovaldi so that it will meet some type of middle ground. That means it has to price the drug in such a way that will make up for lost sales of the HCV franchise in the U.S., without burdening patients in China with higher pill costs.

Risks

The biggest risk for Gilead in the China market for Sovaldi will be the intense competition that it will face. That's because it has to price its pills lower. At the same time it could potentially be outsold by other pharmaceutical companies that price their HCV drugs lower. The second risk would be declining sales of the HCV program for Gilead in the United States. Having to compete against, MAVYRET will not be an easy task. The good news is that MAVYRET just received U.S. approval in August. It will take time for MAVYRET to disrupt HCV sales for Gilead. Although, 2018 could be a major problem for Gilead's HCV franchise. Still, Gilead has 10 million potential HCV patients to target in China. It is possible that sales of Sovaldi in Chiina may offset the decline of the HCV program in the United States.

Conclusion

Sovaldi being approved in China could help boost HCV sales for Gilead in the coming years. Gilead still continues to make revenue from its Hepatitis C franchise, despite year over year declines. It is not the end for the company now, but it will need to shift its focus to other programs. Gilead buying Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion in cash, was a good move in my opinion. That's because it saw an opportunity to create shareholder value with the new CAR-T technology that is starting to increase in popularity. CAR-T is not only starting to prove efficacy in the clinic, but it is also providing new treatment options over current standard of care therapies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.