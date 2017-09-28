Growth Strategies And Results: Paycom And Cornerstone

Both companies are trading with a high premium, although fundamentals are not the same.

One of the most important parts of any company is the human resource department, and the way a business manages its people has become more than just an exercise of cutting costs. Inspiring internal employees and recruiting new talent is, for many companies, a complex process and amidst the pressure to groom future organizational leaders, the pressure is higher than ever. Today companies rely on new human capital management (HCM) systems to increase productivity while reducing cost.

Most companies, however, have under-emphasized the massive challenge of bridging the human capital management innovation. While the workforce can quickly adapt to new technologies and procedures, organizations are apparently reluctant to evolve from the industrial-age structures and practices, creating an expertise gap among technology, individuals, and businesses.

Source: Extracted from the analysis "2017 Deloitte Global Human Capital Trends"

The gap between businesses and individuals is creating an opportunity for HCM providers who offer to optimize and update corporate planning, organizational structure, and management into the adoption of new technology that is tracking lifestyle changes more closely.

Companies like Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) offer a cloud-base software for HCM and have realized a significant client and revenue growth in recent years due to a high rate of production adoption coupled with promising market conditions. According to MarketsandMarkets, the HCM market size will likely grow from $14.50 billion in 2017 to $22.51 billion by 2022, translating into an increase in popularity of HCM systems providers like Paycom and Cornerstone.

Source: Information extracted and compiled from 10-K annual report.

Since its IPO, Paycom revenue has been growing at a double-digit rate, and for the second quarter of 2017, total revenue was $98,227 million for the three months ended. Revenue increased 33 percent from the same period last year. Growth is being supported through a strategy of sales organizations or "sales teams," which are located in large metropolitan areas in the U.S. Paycom executives are expected to add 10 to 14 sales offices over the next two years to support future growth while the company eyes a potential long-term expansion into international markets.

This strategy has proven very effective because each sales team goes through a two-year maturation period before they reach a peak in client conversion. Additionally, Paycom holds a revenue retention rate above 90 percent, a key indicator of client satisfaction. More importantly, this is an indicator of an economic moat due to high switching cost.

In a similar way, Cornerstone has reported a double-digit growth for the past years, although in the second quarter of 2017, revenue fell short as the company increased $9.6 million, or 9 percent year over year, significantly below its three-year average growth of 27 percent.

Cornerstone differs from Paycom since the company covers a broader market. Its sales force is distributed through domestic and international offices, creating a sales network targeting multinational corporations, large enterprises, and medium and small companies.

Source: Information extracted and compiled from 10-K annual report.

The difference in growth between clients and users is explained mainly in Cornerstone's ability to gain larger companies with greater number of users. Since clients generally pay fees based on the number of users within their organizations, this metric better projects future revenue. Furthermore, the dollar retention rate, which is a metric for the implied recurring revenue of its clients, has been almost near 95 percent, and in a similar way as Paycom, this high retention has come because an implied high switching cost of the HCM system.

These comparable companies own an important economic moat due to the nature of the service they provide. The switching cost comes from the considerable time and effort necessary to change the HCM system, and also from the disruption in normal operation of the business during a transition. These two factors create a strong advantage in retaining long-term clients, sustaining growth with a solid base of recurring revenue.

While the larger market presently looks encouraging for suppliers of HCM systems, Paycom and Cornerstone market share is still in the single unit and could face considerable competition coming from larger companies like Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL), SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE:SAP), Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), which have greater brand recognition, longer operating histories, and much deeper pockets.

Profitability

Source: Information extracted and compiled from the SEC.

While the business model and the sales teams approach looks similar between Paycom and Cornerstone, fundamentals tell a different story in terms of profits.

For Cornerstone, serving an international market is causing much higher sales and marketing expenses than Paycom. Cornerstone executives are still focused on reducing the percentage of revenue designated to support their marketing campaigns through optimizing sales teams. Launched last year, this implementation has reduced the sales and marketing percentage from 56 percent to 47 percent of total revenue, although there is still room for improvement since the company has not reached an operation profit yet.

In a different way, Paycom's higher gross margin, coupled with a much more efficient sales teams, is delivering a healthy operating income in past years. This is worth mentioning since it is rare to see a company with high growth rates paired with profits in the middle and bottom line. This speaks about the ability of the management to allocate capital into profitable investments, and also from the ability to monetize its business model.

Source: Information extracted and compiled from the SEC.

Another side to consider is the return rates. Financial leverage seems to be boosting Paycom's return on equity, but a closer look into the balance sheets shows that 75 percent of total assets comes from the account "Funds held for clients," which are collected from clients in advance of either the applicable due date for payroll tax submissions or the applicable disbursement date for employee payment services. In each case, this overestimates the assets, and it is not only inflating the financial leverage in the end, but also contracting the asset turnover ratio.

On the other hand, Cornerstone financial leverage comes from senior convertible notes from 2013 and continues to carry this long-term debt. Executives are evaluating alternatives to classify and retire this debt.

Overall, the positive returns of Paycom come with the improvements in margins while keeping the debt to equity ratio in the range of 0.30x to 0.40x. For Cornerstone, its high expense structure and high debt levels are shortening its margins and returns. Since a year ago the company has reduced its debt to equity ratio from 16.63x to 4.29x.

Valuation

Paycom has seen the share price gain more than 350 percent since the company started trading, thus over-performing the market by a wide margin, and all of this without much coverage. In a similar way, the market valuations have soared significantly, representing a heavy premium over the industry mean.

While some investor confidence is starting to diminish while the price reaches new highs, it should be mentioned that Paycom has never been a cheap company. It's historically sustained growth and great returns have always come with high valuations, although it is hard to say what could trigger the price even higher in the medium term.

Source: Information extracted and compiled from the SEC and NASDAQ database.

On the other side, we had Cornerstone. Most of its ratios are hard to read since the company haven't presented profits yet. The retained losses continue to accumulate, and deteriorating the balance sheet each year. Some of Cornerstone's ratios look way too high for a company whose revenue growth is slowing while its debt level remains the same. Sadly, what is driving these high valuations is not the increase in price, but its poor fundamentals. The price has been underperforming the market for a long time and recent takeover talks have given to some investors a light at the end of the tunnel.

