Combining XIV With VXX: What Happens To The Risk Profile?

We then compare the evolving risk profile of the blended portfolio to that of the SPX.

In this piece we X-ray in to understand how the volatility structure of the blended portfolio changed.

Last week we explored a 50-50 blend of XIV with VXX that was not rebalanced to see what would have happened to the accumulated wealth profile since XIV's inception.

We have been studying various aspects of the popular ETN product XIV. Our belief is that this is a fascinating product whose outsized returns over the past eighteen months has captured a great deal of interest. By examining the product's history, we may glean insights into the future behavior of the product, both in isolation and in potential combination with other investment vehicles.

After publishing an article last weekend that split the history of XIV through different turbulent and calm "eras", we did a follow-up piece on the mix going into last weekend when a commenter mentioned that "XIV being such a great product is the result of VXX being such a bad one as markets go up most of the time until they don’t.” Here’s the comment:

We followed up on that comment with a study that specified as $500 to VXX and $500 to XIV at the November 30, 2010 inception date (with no rebalancing) grew to a final value of $4674 by September 15, 2017!

We want to be clear that while the actual result proves that it is quite possible for an unbalanced blend to result in gains, even sizeable gains, long term losses are quite likely for an unrebalanced portfolio of XIV/VXX.

We received some good ideas and statements from readers that explained why perhaps the paired "straddle" (buy VXX, buy XIV) was not such a slam dunk as it turned out to be in retrospect.

SA MartketPlace Contributor Ian Bezek had this to say:

This was followed up by an interesting statement from “TheProtagonist”:

Indeed, these statements are two sides of the same coin. Ian Bezek is correct: eventually, at some unspecified future point, XIV is likely to be clobbered; there is even a chance that a one-day loss could theoretically be 100%, wiping out all prior accumulated gains in a single day. If XIV makes up essentially the entirety of the portfolio, the result would be large and irreversible losses.

How could a full 100% drawdown occur? For the simplest explanation, imagine a scenario where both the F1 and the F2 contract rose by more than 100%. As XIV moves inversely to some ever-changing combo of the two, this would be a one-day, 100% wipe-out of the product. Below are the current “holdings” of the index (not the product itself, interestingly).

Please understand that we’re not calling for such a move over any particular time horizon. But it is just one of many ways for the product to experience extraordinary declines.

For a less extreme example of how large losses in XIV are quite likely, consider the "second turbulent era" that we detailed in our last piece:

Notice that while spot VIX did not reach the same levels in 2016 as it did at the height of panic in 2015, the XIV nonetheless reached its low value for the era not in August '15, but on Feb 11, 2016.

We do not mention this by way of stating that we will have an exact rehash of August '15 through February '16; rather the impact on the XIV (and by extension the unrebalanced portfolio) hit its low almost six months after the multi-year high in spot volatility. This is essentially because XIV as a product needs prolonged periods of contango along the term structure mixed with large drawdowns in the overall levels of vol to generate the kinds of returns traders of the product have come to love.

What about The Protagonist’s claim: the returns would reduce by periodically rebalancing the two products, which you would need to do.

Here’s where we potentially disagree with Protagonist’s assertion: “there is nothing to gain long term long VXX”. Not that we think that his naked statement is incorrect: we agree. Where we take issue with the stance is that it insinuates (as we read it anyway) that in the limit, XIV is a wealth creator, whereas VXX is not.

Back to Mr. Bezek’s comment: eventually both these products get wrecked. It just happens gradually with VXX, and more suddenly with XIV.

How Does the Unrebalanced Portfolio's Behavior Shift as the Blend Changes?

Let’s have a look at the realized volatility profile on these two products, as well as on the unrebalanced blend we’ve constructed.

Just to make sure you understand what you are looking at here, these are not a visualization of forward-looking “implied” volatilities. Rather, these are rolling, actual realized 21-trading-day sample vols (that’s a mouthful: make sure it sinks in!).

Here’s the important part: notice that for the entire series, VXX and XIV realized vols are about equal over the entire frame. Remember that these are not “dollarized vols”; everything is in percent-change terms, not dollar terms. As such, VXX fluctuates very similarly to XIV on a 21-day lookback.

But what about the blended portfolio? We can see that the volatility of the returns for the blended portfolio is substantially lower than for either of the component parts. This is due to the strong negative correlation between the two ETPs.

Because the unrebalanced portfolio shifts further and further in the direction of XIV, the realized volatility of the “blended” portfolio increasingly replicates that of XIV (or VXX for that matter). That is to say that the hedge vanishes over time as the VXX weighting diminishes.

For an X-ray on this, let’s look at the rolling difference between the XIV realized vol and the unrebalanced blend.

We see that an initially weighted fifty-fifty portfolio blended between XIV and VXX provides a large realized diversification benefit at the original weighting, but this benefit bleeds off and the realized vol gap disappears.This matters because we can effectively blend the concerns of Mr. Bezek with Protagonist.

With no rebalance, the “portfolio” has a terminal value of somewhere around 0, or at least there are extremely severe draw downs in store.

On the other hand, positive momentum cannot build if the portfolio is rebalanced too frequently. As Protagonist indicates in his comment, long-term positioning to VXX is costly.

Comparing The Blended Annualized Volatility to SPX

For a comparison that is perhaps more intuitive, we compare the annualized historical volatility of the portfolio to that of the SPX (SPY). Note that for the first couple years, the SPX vol is quite similar to the portfolio vol.

But as the percentage of the portfolio allocated to XIV increases (see grey line), the portfolio vol (in blue) explodes higher and any risk comparison to SPX becomes futile.

Where the impact of the process can really be seen is the contrast between how the portfolio behaved in comparison to SPX during the 2011 debt downgrade vs. four years later with the sudden August 2015 drawdown. One can see that for the more sustained and arguably more painful 2011 mini-crisis, the realized volatility of the portfolio approximately equaled that of SPX.

The grey line that represents XIV’s weight in the portfolio suggests why. But with the portfolio weights having shifted inalterably by 2015, the next sustained SPX episode witnessed portfolio volatility almost five times greater than that of SPX.

Conclusion

We leave today’s discussion with a final comment from last segment’s thread as well as a question. The comment is long but very worthy of consideration.

The comment is rich from a content standpoint. Our question for readers relates to the second paragraph.

Assume that Ian Bezek, The Protagonist, and SilentTrader are all correct in their assessments.

If you consider rebalancing not from a “return” standpoint, but from a maximum risk threshold standpoint, do you believe that there are any excess gains to be had from a blend of XIV/VXX that are not doomed to a long-run run down to $0. To help answer this question, we are leaving the Excel file that we used to analyze this data here for your review:

XIV-VXX_portfolio_risk_analysis.xlsx .

We’ll explore this in an upcoming piece, but we want to hear your thoughts on a reasonable scheme first.

