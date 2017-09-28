Efficiency Gains, Not Higher Prices, Herald The Return Of Opportunity For Upstream Investors

Even if the industry is still relatively over-valued, a positively trending outlook entails more opportunity. and more to write on.

Broadly based efficiency gains have begun to rationalize upstream valuations to the point where stock picking is now feasible, irrespective of bullish and bearish views on commodities prices.

Until now, the primary bull thesis on equities has been premised on a commodity price recovery. Transformative and sustainable cost savings have begun to negate the need for higher prices.

Since oil prices began tanking from the mid $90s/bbl, I have claimed that upstream and integrated equity valuations were too high. I interpreted high equity prices as the result of cheap equity and debt financing which, coupled with analyst coverage saturation, meant that opportunities for relative mispricings were scarce. A complementary narrative is that high valuation reflected unrealistic expectations about either future commodities prices and/or costs.

Over this time, oil and natural gas bulls asserted that higher commodity prices would justify capital allocations within the upstream oil and gas space. Though equities valuations can be incredibly responsive to commodities prices, the bullish narratives on (long-term) depletion and (short-run) supply-demand imbalances are counterbalanced by at least as many potent bearish narratives.

Even in the absence of a commodity price rally, transformative cost cutting measures have led a surge in upstream investment opportunities. For the first time since I've been looking, valuations and reality have begun to converge -- not on prospects of a commodity price rally nor on diminished market sentiment (i.e., devaluation), but rather on unexpected sustainable structural improvements within the industry which I believe now justify the valuations of some upstream producers.

In particular, I have turned bullish on the equity price appreciation prospects of several US and Canadian producers. Moreover, I am now more constructive on the industry given how -- on a cash flow basis -- the industry is as profitable at $50/bbl as it was at $100/bbl.

Over the very long run (as in decades), petroleum is dead money: rapid growth and efficiency gains in substitute and renewable energy technologies and infrastructure preclude most narratives of sustained demand growth. However, given petroleum's massive global supply potential, the trillions of dollars in legacy infrastructure devoted to it, and its convenient molecular composition, there remains at least one more generation in which one can stake one's fortunes on black gold.

Languishing Returns

In previous writings, I have consistently lamented the dearth of investment opportunities in the upstream space. Equity prices discounted unrealistic expectations regarding future commodities prices and/or cost savings. I even dishearteningly saw similar inflated valuations in the private asset markets. In hindsight, the main reason I stuck around was to answer gnawing questions regarding how one assigns positive investment value to a thing in which the most likely outcome results in a loss of principal.

Previously, in False Profits: A Prodigal Value Investor Returns From The Oil Patch, I claimed that systemically low to negative earnings and cash flows were indicative of the industry's poor suitability as an investment vehicle. Languishing total returns since this time supports this view. In total, since the sell-off began in September 2014, equities in this space are still generally down by 23%-32%. Not even the small-cap effect (as captured by the custom index, below) would have been able to prevent a substantial loss in principal.

Figure 1: Total Returns

Note on Figure 1: Custom total return indices are constructed according to a float-weighted LasPeyres methodology, similar to S&P's standard methodology. Industry total return indices aggregate returns according to a company's primary Global Industrial Classification System (GICS) code. Constituents include all U.S. publicly traded companies in the Portfolio123 database for which prices and share information were available point-in-time.

All the while, many oil bulls had premised investment theses on the supposition of higher oil prices. This kind of speculation made me uncomfortable. If equity prices discount higher commodity prices, why not just buy the commodity and short equities for a risk-free profit?

Still, the "permabull" mentality pervades the psyches of very well-known and sophisticated investors. For example, Astenbeck Capital's Andy Hall -- known to some as "God" -- recently liquidated his main fund following massive losses of nearly 30% in 1H 2017. In his swan song letter to investors, Hall cited how the fundamental outlook for oil had materially deteriorated, and that "Algorithmic trading systems have increasingly come to dominate", thus allowing the market to trade independently from the fundamentals. Hall's liquidation of the Master Commodities Fund II Ltd. comes less than three months after renowned oil bull Pierre Andurand liquidated his last remaining long positions. At least 10 natural resource asset managers have closed shop since 2012.

In contradiction with the both the bull and bear imperatives, I purport that a well posed equity investment thesis should be constructed with a neutral outlook on commodities prices. Commodity markets are sufficiently efficient such that I -- who possess little unique insight -- have no business in commodity price speculation.

But I would surmise that energy prices are efficient at present day prices. The emergence of economically viable short-cycle projects in North American has instantiated a more efficient market equilibrium. Previously, it took several years to significantly scale up ((down)) production to meet changing demand. Now, if prices get too low, output rapidly falls. If they get too high, there is a storage build. Moreover, North American geology is the tip of the global iceberg; the technological revolution which began in the U.S. and Canada has already begun to spread to other continents, thereby unlocking vast and unknown resources. By definition, when the solution for high (LOW) prices is high (LOW) prices, the market in within the parameters of an efficient equilibrium.

Going forward, I believe that energy prices will continue to exhibit high volatility, but will not appreciate faster than inflation over the long-run. The range bound price action since 2015 is indicative of this equilibrium. Only twice since 2015 has crude oil broken outside of $40-55/bbl range; once on the upside and once on the downside.

Figure 2: NYMEX WTI Futures Prices since 2015

The peculiar term structure of NYMEX oil futures tells a decidedly more interesting tale about the short-run. Contrary to popular opinion, the canonical interpretation of the futures term structure (a-la Fama French 1987) is that it is not a spot price forecasting mechanism. The theory of storage, however, is not controversial. Before October 2014, the term structure for WTI was typically backwardated (downward sloping) signaling that the market expected supply constraints. From then until about, the term structure was in contango (upward sloping), indicating that expected future supplies were plentiful thereby incenting the storage trade. This historical relationship is currently in flux.

Figure 3: Term Structure of WTI Futures

On balance, the "whipsaw" shape of the curve belies a historically flat situation since the absolute price differences are very small ($1.9 or 3.6% between the high of Mar-2018 to the low of June-2021). Even so, the positively sloping near-date term structure can be seen promotes short-term storage (i.e., no shortage is expected soon). Over the mid-term, however, the backwardated shape of the futures term structure signals that slightly higher prices may be needed over the next few years in order to sanction just some of the multitudes of tabled projects. Following that, the slope of the term structure waxes strongly positive beginning in 2021 indicating either that the market believes that resource potential is plentiful and/or that demand for petroleum products will begin to sag at this time.

The term structure for Brent is similarly shaped, but lacks the front month contango structure (i.e., lacks the storage incentive).

Barring a major shock, the current equilibrium between $40-55/bbl WTI seems sustainable. Periodic breakouts beyond these ranges are most likely signals to incent supply expansions and/or shut-ins.

An Inflection Point

Despite an uncertain future commodity price environment, full-cycle upstream cost structures appear to have secularly declined to the point where most upstream companies are now fit to survive at $50. Efficiency gains appear to be sustainable -- i.e., they are not only attributable to lower energy costs, erosion of service provider margins, and/or acreage high grading. Although I still feel that upstream industry is still over-valued in aggregate, I have become more constructive on the outlook for investment value creation going forward.

This inflection point is perhaps most visible in aggregate cash flows. Last June, in Value Investing In The Oil Patch: A Loser's Game, I spotlighted industry cash flows through the funds flows adequacy ratio. I concluded that secularly declining returns were consistent with the narratives on declining resource quality. More granular inspection of the latest data reveals a sustained recovery in free cash flows margins. Furthermore, GAAP income margins have also begun to recover. Large GAAP losses in 2014-2016 were based on impairments of sunk costs. As these historical overhangs are further eliminated, GAAP margins should continue to improve.

Figure 4: Annual Net Income and Free Cash Flow Margins

Source: Portfolio123.com; EIA NYMEX Futures Prices

Figure 5: Quarterly Net Income and Free Cash Flow Margins

Source: Portfolio123.com; EIA NYMEX Futures Prices

Notes to Figures 4 and 5: Aggregate financials includes all firms reporting under primary GICS codes 101012010 and 10102020 for which point in time data was available as of 9/25/2017. Free Cash Flows have been defined as Operating Cash Flows plus Cash Flows from Investing Activities. Net Income has been defined as reported Net Income before Extraordinary Items.

It is notable that these results mesh with the figures cited in a May 2016 OGJ article. Its author cites an E&Y study which explained how "lower oil and gas prices ultimately caused revenues to decline 41% to $129.8 billion, which, coupled with substantial property impairments, led study companies to report net losses of $112 billion". Despite some variation in the numbers, my findings and those of the E&Y study speak to the same narrative.

Though the annual data from Figure 4 is stale by about 9 months, it sets the tone and trend for the recent reversal beheld within the quarterly data. Figure 5 clearly shows a trend of higher cash flows and GAAP income. If the GAAP data can be believed, it seems that the industry is as profitable now at $50/bbl as it was before at $100/bbl. Cost saving are due to in part to lower energy costs, contraction of service provider margins, and acreage "high grading". Much of the savings however, are due to sustainable efficiency gains (e.g., improved geological and seismological expertise and techniques; bigger fracs and longer verticals; more expansive midstream infrastructure; etc...). Indeed, well costs had peaked in 2012 nearly three years before the major commodity price correction, according to a joint EIA-IHS study published in March 2016. According to its authors, well D&C cost decreased 25-35% from 2012-2015. The authors further indicated that they expect efficiencies will drive down costs by 7%-22% in 2017 and 2018.

As lower costs and higher cash flows become increasingly reflected in financial disclosures, picking out the winners and losers is becoming increasingly facile. While there have been winners and losers over the past few years, I argue that these have been exceedingly difficult to distinguish a priori. Anecdotal investigation of upstream companies' yearly stock price appreciation indicates that many of the largest gainers simply won the geological lottery -- very few, in my view, could've be considered undervalued. Out of the twenty greater stock price appreciators over the past year in the upstream space (with market capitalizations greater than $100 USD and those under primary GICS codes 10102010 and 10102020), only Petrobras Argentina SA (PZE) reported positive earnings over the trailing twelve months as of 9/25/2016. The problem of forward extrapolation based on historical reporting is not subtle.

Going forward, however, capital allocation should be easier than it has been over the last three years. Objectively speaking, a radically leaner upstream industry warrants a more constructive view.

For the first time since I began following this industry, lower costs can begin to reconcile market valuations with expectations of future profits. In my view, premising investments on sustainable cost structures (at a reasonable price) is more sensible than faith that a commodity price rally will ultimately carry the day.

Even in the absence of a future commodity price recovery, the prospects for upstream value creation are more positive now than they have been in recent memory. Converging valuations and expectations have resulted in more investment opportunities and shifted the odds more in favor of long-term investors. On the whole, I still believe that equities of upstream companies are over-valued (and the companies themselves over-capitalized), but pockets of inefficiency are beginning to percolate from beneath the surface.

A Moratorium on the Death of Oil

It can be illuminating (and darkly fun) to take a fatalistic view on the future. But even a highly negative attitude on the future of oil cannot quash the near-term and mid-term prospects for investment returns. The terminal narratives of depletion and diminished resource quality will continue to play out till the bitter end. Yet, oilfield technology has once again gained an upper hand over the depletion narrative, thus delaying the death of oil for the foreseeable future.

Renewable energy and better storage/distribution technologies are decreasing mankind's reliance on fossil fuels. In the recent edition of Energy Recap, SA editor Michelle Carini spotlights a research note which demonstrated how rapid growth and efficiency gains in renewable energy infrastructure have well exceeded earlier EIA estimates from 2004.

Even so, the established base for petroleum products is still so much larger than it is for renewables. Judging from the recent EIA estimate on 2017's International Energy Outlook, petroleum-based fuels are still the leading global source of energy consumption by a wide margin. Renewables are not expected to overtake conventional fuels anytime in the foreseeable future.

Figure 6: World energy consumption by energy source



Source: EIA. International Energy Outlook 2017. Figure 19

Figure 7: World net electricity generation by fuel

Source: EIA. International Energy Outlook 2017. Figure 79

Moreover, trillion of dollars in legacy infrastructure are devoted to petroleum -- from pipelines, to refineries, power generation assets, chemicals manufacturing facilities, and more. Petroleum's deep roots raise switching costs substantially -- completely shedding the old infrastructure for new will take generations and very deep pockets. Also, hundreds of years of research has been centered on commercial applications for petroleum-based hydrocarbons. Even if batteries replace the combustion engines in automobiles (California Governor Jerry Brown has openly contemplated mandating this through legislation), only about half of global petroleum liquids are used for transportation fuels. There are no foreseeable substitutes for hydrocarbon-based aeronautical fuels, plastics, and most other niceties of modern civilization.

Moreover, the confluences of efficiency gains from the data room to the drill bit have led to a resurgence of quick pay-outs from short-cycle projects in North America and now globally. Even though one could argue that water, carbon, and energy intensive footprints of unconventional petroleum resources are deleterious for the environment and humanity, the new resource paradigm has materially lowered the cost and carbon intensity curves, benefiting all parties in my opinion -- except of course major oil and gas producers. By their sheer scale, large producers undertake long-tailed, costly, and often high risk projects in order to move the growth needle. A 2014 E&Y on oil and gas megaprojects notes that 64% face overruns and 73% face delays. These over-runs starkly contrast with the improving project economics of tight oil and gas. Were it not for the shale investment bubble and current boom, the supply costs of present day hydrocarbons might have been exorbitantly greater. In any case, necessity, ingenuity, entrepreneurial spirits, and technological prowess have delayed both peak oil supply and demand.

Thus, even through the fatalistic lens, there is almost assuredly time enough for one to stake one's fortunes on black gold.

More Opportunities Going Forward

At the beginning of the article, I teased that several North American producers have caught my eye. I am currently invested in a few, with plans to expand my holdings. Future installments will hone in on specific investment ideas in oil and gas.

Since my previous articles, Cenovus Energy (CVE) is up from $9.38 to $10.33 / share (10.15%); Imperial Oil (IMO) is up from $28.74 to $32.01 / share (11.37%). Honestly, I view these gains as paltry given the risk -- even modestly lower commodity prices could reverse the sign. Given that the risk/reward characteristics of these equities behave like financial options, I recommended calls for both risk control and leverage. For example, IMO's $30 November calls that I previously spotlighted are currently up about 100% from $1 to $2. Given that this option is currently moneyed by ~$1.80, the market is still not assigning the stock much if any upside potential over the next several weeks till expiration.

I am still bullish on IMO. The company's stock value factors almost no upside to the business. Yet, the business itself has consistently proven itself to be a rationally integrated enterprise capable of profiting in almost any commodity price environment. I have turned neutral on CVE, recently having liquidated my call options, pending additional clarity on resource development in the Deep Basin. Non-core asset sales are just the beginning of a broader pivot towards tight oil and gas where much depends on execution.

From my vantage point, investment opportunities are beginning to materialize in the upstream oil and gas sector. I am committed to sharing emerging opportunities with the readership in future installments.

A final note: I believe strongly that an engaged readership improves both quality of content and the experience for all parties. Initially, I plan to focus on under-followed and under-subscribed issues where the upside (downside) potential is greatest. I believe this focus will resonate with Seeking Alpha's core principles and most effectively engage readers. But on the topic of user engagement, I am open to suggestions. So, please, feel free to suggest topics and companies you wish to see spotlighted. And, please, do challenge me.

