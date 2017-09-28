TerraForm Global, Inc. Arbitrage Opportunity

On March 6, 2017, TerraForm Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLBL), a globally diversified renewable energy company that owns long-term contracted solar and wind power plants, entered into an agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. (NYSE: BAM) for $5.10 per share in cash. Currently, the spread between the consideration price and trading price is approximately 8.5%, or 56.8% annualized. This makes for a terrific arbitrage, but there are certain risks that must be assessed before making an investment.

Regulatory Approvals

The deal is conditioned on the following regulatory approvals.

Brazilian Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica: granted.

Malaysian Sustainable Energy Development Authority: granted.

South African Competition Commission: granted.

South African Department of Energy: Pending.

The South African Department of Energy has approved two of three projects GLBL has in South Africa. According to the firm's most recent 10-k, GLBL owns equity interests in three solar parks in South Africa: Boshof, Witkop and Soutpan. It is unclear which one of the three projects has not received approval and why it has not been approved. The acquisition is essentially supplanting one shareholder for another in a South African solar project, and all debt held by GLBL is being assumed by Brookfield.

With that said, the parties have agreed to use reasonable best efforts to obtain all the governmental approvals. Furthermore, the BoD noted one reason for choosing Brookfield over competing bidders was due to "Brookfield's track record of completing merger and acquisition transactions in the renewable energy sector and its ability to expeditiously obtain regulatory and other approvals". Therefore, although there is some uncertainty regarding the final project approval, it is not anticipated that it will disrupt the deal.

Financing the Merger

The implied equity value of the transaction is $787 million. Brookfield is expected to pay the merger consideration with cash on hand. The deal is not subject to a financing condition and Brookfield has guaranteed "prompt and faithful payment" at time of closing. Therefore, this is not a concern.

Shareholder Approval

Completion of the merger is subject to both (i) the affirmative vote of a majority of the total outstanding shares of Class A common stock entitled to vote, excluding GLBL, SunEdison and Brookfield; and (ii) the affirmative vote of a majority of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, collectively, entitled to vote.

As for the former, after excluding GLBL insiders, SunEdison, and Brookfield shares, there is still roughly 90 million Class A shares outstanding. Prior to closing the merger, GLBL must receive at least half of those remaining 90 million shares to approve the merger. It is unclear whether GLBL has the votes. However, given that the consideration price of $5.10 is well above where the stock has traded for the preceding four quarters prior to the announcement, this is not foreseen as a challenge to the deal.

As for the latter, SunEdison is the sole holder of Class B common and its holdings of both A and B common represent over 98% of the voting power. GLBL and Brookfield entered into a voting and support agreement with SunEdison where SunEdison will vote all shares in favor of the merger. Thus, the merger has enough votes to close the deal regarding the latter condition.

Pending Litigation

GLBL's pending lawsuits allege securities law violations and have been consolidated in the Southern District of New York, captioned In re TerraForm Global, Inc. Securities Litigation. There are also whistleblower/retaliatory claims outstanding. Plaintiffs' relief sought includes compensatory damages, rescission, attorneys' fees and other court costs, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the district court. GLBL filed a motion to dismiss on June 9th, Plaintiffs filed opposition on July 21st, and GLBL filed its response to opposition on August 18th. Currently, the case is awaiting a decision on that motion from the S.D.N.Y. court.

Brookfield has made clear that it will not bear the cost of the pending litigation over $5 million net to GLBL, and GLBL and Brookfield have included in the merger agreement a holdback provision where GLBL and Brookfield will negotiate in good faith to hold back a portion of the per share merger consideration, subject to shareholder approval, if the securities litigation and whistleblower claims are not resolved by the December 6th termination date. (The date may be extended to March 6th, 2018 if certain conditions are met.) Whatever amount that is held back will be given to shareholders as a contingent value right-meaning the shareholder will receive the difference between the actual cost of the litigation and the amount held back.

In preparation to resolve the pending suits, GLBL has agreed with TerraForm Power and SunEdison on an allocation arrangement for the remaining director and officer insurance policy, which covers the timeframe of the pending lawsuits. The agreement, which is still awaiting approval by the district court, provides GLBL with $20 million in insurance coverage. (This $20 million is after insurance cost for Aldridge has been paid.)

It is expected that the holdback, if any, will be no more than 20 cents per share. This would equal out to $30.5 million dollars. (.20 cents * 152.3 million shares outstanding at closing; shares outstanding are calculated after converting all SunEdison's Class B shares into Class A per the voting and support agreement.) This amount would provide GLBL with roughly $50 million, after adding in the $20 million D&O insurance, to cover the remaining pending litigation. A $30.5 million holdback is conservative given GLBL's view that a $50 million litigation reserve suggested by a bidder during the firm's strategic review was "significant". Furthermore, that $50 million reserve proposal was prior to settling the SunEdison, Renova, and Aldridge claims.

With that said, costs could be much more expensive if the litigation is adjudicated to its conclusion. Securities fraud, however, is generally hard to prove given courts semi-strong/strong form view of market efficiency, making it difficult to assess how much price performance/underperformance was due to the securities violation. Thus, suits typically result in out-of-court settlements. A lot is riding on the trial court's decision regarding the motion to dismiss as it will give substantial leverage to the successful party.

Therefore, this is definitely a concern as the amount agreed upon between the parties regarding the holdback will reduce the arbitrageur's return at closing, and potentially overall.

Return and Timeline

The termination date in the merger agreement is set for December 6th. Currently, it is difficult to assess whether GLBL's pending litigation is nearing a settlement and whether it will settle prior to the termination date. This is where the holdback provision may come into play. Prior to the special shareholder meeting to adopt the merger agreement, if GLBL and Brookfield plan to hold back a portion of the per share consideration, they must come to an agreed upon holdback amount and include it in the definitive proxy statement.

Currently the price is $5.10 per share. At today's price of $4.70, the arbitrage spread is 8.5%. If the deal closes by December 6th, then the annualized return is 56.8%. If the timeline is extended, then annualized return drops to 21.6%. These returns, however, do not figure in an operational holdback provision.

If there is a holdback of .20 cents per share, then the spread drops to 5.3%. The annualized returns also drop to 32.5% if the deal closes in December and 13% if the deal closes in March.

It is highly probable that this deal will close, and close without needing an extension. However, in the event the deal does not close for whatever reason (e.g., failure to obtain a majority of the minority shareholder approval), GLBL's share price may fall back down to around $3.50, the trading price before the BoD announced it was reviewing strategic alternatives.

In closing, it is expected this deal will close by year end and it offers a substantial spread for those willing to assess and take on the risk involved in this arbitrage. Please, share your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.