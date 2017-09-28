Nvidia Signs Massive Deal With China's Kingpins

China's mega techs may be the true leaders for 5G according to data from China’s Ministry of Industry.

Baidu seen by some tech experts as the ultimate winner in AI backed by Nvidia.

Alibaba and Tencent have opened Cloud Computing physical locations in the United States to be powered, in part, by Nvidia.

This is a snippet from a CML Pro article

Written by Ophir Gottlieb

Preface

Nvidia just landed deals with the largest technology companies in China, which are in fact, among the largest technology companies in the world.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was added to Top Picks on January 4th, 2016 for $32.25. As of this writing the stock is trading at $174, about 440% higher.

Ticker Date Added Price Added Return NVDA 01-04-2016 $32.25 440%

The Narrative that is Building

On 7-24-2017 we penned It’s Happening: The Opportunity in Artificial Intelligence.

In that dossier we discuss the forecasts from IDC and SunTrust which put the total addressable market at $12.5 billion in 2017 and a 54.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2020, leading to a $46 billion industry in a matter of less than four years. SunTrust sees the market at just over $47 billion.

On July 4th we penned a massive update coming from China’s Ministry of Industry that focused on an explicit plan from Mainland China where it is expected to see total investments on 5G mobile networks reach 2.8 trillion yuan (US$411 billion) in the period from 2020 to 2030.

Those numbers we released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the research arm of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Within those dossiers we focused on Nvidia’s role in powering cloud platforms with a focus on machine learned and of course the use of its GPUs in artificial intelligence.

Recent notes from Wall Street have poured some cold water on the fiery stock, noting that the company won’t be able to capture full market share — of course competition, at some level, must exist.

But, an announcement from China’s mega 3 technology companies has risen the bar yet again for Nvidia.

China's Mega Technology Companies

Barron’s reported on September 26th that Nvidia has struck a deal where it will provide AI graphic processing chips to the three Chinese tech titans; Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Tencent.

We will start with the details of the deals, and then some relevant context.

In a keynote address given late Monday at the GPU Technology Conference in Beijing, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced that his company has will provide its AI GPUs accelerators to the data centers and cloud-service infrastructures at Alibaba Cloud, Baidu and Tencent.

The Barron’s article was actually borrowing from a Marketwatch article which read further:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd are upgrading their data centers with Nvidia’s Volta-based platforms, which revolve around the V100 data center GPU, the company said in a statement. The chip has 21 billion transistors and offers five times the performance over the Pascal-based chips the Chinese firms currently have deployed, and the deal is similar to partnerships Nvidia has with U.S. cloud-computing providers.

Putting Size in Context

Nvidia already has its chips in Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) clouds. We have written extensively, if not exhaustively, on the cloud revolution and how the data consumption, creation, speed and subsequent use is one of the very few technology revolutions that appears to moving forward totally unabated.

A few charts can help with the context before we discuss China.

The worldwide public cloud market is forecast to rise from $154 billion this year to nearly half a trillion dollars by 2026.

While Intel’s standard central processors are limited when it comes to doing multiple things in parallel, Nvidia literally invented the technology that allows for the fastest and most reliable parallel computing, called GPUs.

Then we can turn to China’s official stance on 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity.

The yellow bars come from the China report and we can see how far they exceed Jeffries’ projections.

China already powers the largest 4G network on planet Earth with a total of 843.7 million 4G subscribers as of April 30. Based on the MIIT research arm’s lofty estimates, the aggressive roll-out of 5G infrastructure could see the mainland become the world’s biggest 5G market by the next decade.

Why 5G Matters to Nvidia

5G is a much more complicated technology than 3G and 4G in that it needs to deal with different user environments. Jefferies equity analyst Edison noted:

5G will support applications like augmented and virtual reality entertainment and long-distance education; machine-to-machine communications, for large-scale implementation of so-called internet of things devices; and ultra-reliable, low-latency communications for applications like tele-surgery and self-driving cars.

This new “wireless world” is not just about better cell phone connectivity or download times, it is the enabler, or another enabler, of the fast-coming train that is machine learning and AI. Nvidia is the undisputed leader in this field, and now it has the contracts with China’s big three.

Why China's Bug 3 Matter

If the note from the China’s Ministry of Industry isn’t enough evidence to hammer home the importance of that country’s role in technology’s future, we can do it the easy way.

* Alibaba’s market cap is $438 billion, according to Google Finance

* Tencent’s market cap is $411 billion, according to Bloomberg.

* Baidu’s market cap is $83 billion, according to Google Finance

For context the numbers for Alibaba ($438 billion) and Tencent ($411 billion) rival that of Amazon at $455 billion. Or, they are 2.5x larger than Intel at $175 billion market cap.

In August of this year we learned that Alibaba’s cloud base doubled in just 12 months from a Business Insider post:

The company’s cloud growth — both in customer acquisitions and revenue — is in part a result of Alibaba doubling down on growing its global footprint, particularly in the Asia-Pacific market.

As for Tencent, the company announced it had opened its first U.S. based cloud computing services in April of 2017.

As for Baidu, this is the company famously known as the ‘Google of China,” and, much like Google, has expanded its business far beyond the reach of just web and mobile search.

In fact, in a lightning rod of an article published on Wired, legendary engineer Qi Lu headed to Beijing to become Baidu’s chief operating officer and noted, rather bluntly:

Baidu [] will take to conquer the world. A company can have the best technology in the world. It can have the strongest talent. It can have the coolest product ideas. But to train the algorithms that will deliver the intelligence to transform our cities, it needs data. To wit: The company with the most data wins.

Baidu is also neck deep in self-driving cars, and what do you know, the power behind that aspirational goal is none other than Nvidia. In fact, straight from Nvidia’s blog we got this in July of 2017:

NVIDIA and Baidu today announced a broad partnership to bring the world’s leading artificial intelligence technology to cloud computing, self-driving vehicles and AI home assistants.

In that article we also learned that Baidu would bring next-generation NVIDIA® Volta™ GPUs to Baidu Cloud, providing cloud customers with the world’s leading deep learning platform.

Bringing it Together

Nvidia already controls the majority of the GPU market in the United States including partnerships with Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and Google clouds, as well as Tesla and nearly every other auto-manufacturer in the world.

In our dossier Nvidia’s Self-driving Revolution is Building, Fast, we took special time to note Nvidia relationship with Toyota Motors.

Our meetings with Toyota confirm that it has aggressive plans to deploy Level 2 Advanced systems in mass market in the U.S. and Japan over the next 2.5 years. All of these systems will be on NVIDIA’s Drive PX Xavier platform.



Source: BARRON’S

The point here is that Nvidia is not only partnering with the largest companies in the United States, so too it has become the technology gem powering China’s tech giants, and automobile makers across the globe.

Conclusion

We maintain our Spotlight Top Pick status on Nvidia and note that even with the huge rise in equity price, over the long-run, this company does have the possibility of growing well beyond its current $100 billion market cap. And while the market may get bumpy and news could shake the stock in the short-term, the thematics that are driving data consumption, creation, speed and usage are the very same thematics that are pushing the need for artificial intelligence and machine learnings, more broadly.

Nvidia is now the de-facto leader — we believe that will continue as the markets become yet larger and more mainstream — as well as more global.

Thanks for reading, friends.

The author is long shares of Nvidia at the time of this writing.

The information contained on this site is provided for general informational purposes, as a convenience to the readers. The materials are not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Consult the appropriate professional advisor for more complete and current information. Capital Market Laboratories (“The Company”) does not engage in rendering any legal or professional services by placing these general informational materials on this website. The Company specifically disclaims any liability, whether based in contract, tort, strict liability or otherwise, for any direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, or special damages arising out of or in any way connected with access to or use of the site, even if we have been advised of the possibility of such damages, including liability in connection with mistakes or omissions in, or delays in transmission of, information to or from the user, interruptions in telecommunications connections to the site or viruses. The Company makes no representations or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of the information contained on this website. Any links provided to other server sites are offered as a matter of convenience and in no way are meant to imply that The Company endorses, sponsors, promotes or is affiliated with the owners of or participants in those sites, or endorse any information contained on those sites, unless expressly stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.