UTG Triple Exclamation Mark

Trade with Beta subscribers had an early look at the article which was initially written on 14 of September 2017, as well as access to all the calculations.

Before starting with the article, I want to take the time to take a look at one of my recommendations that was widely criticized at the time. In this article, written on 2/10/2017, I proposed to the holders of Reaves Utility Income Fund(UTG) to switch to a similar ETF, because UTG had really deviated from its normal valuation at the time:

source: screenshot from my article.

Here is how the same couple looks today:

This chart is the main reason I wrote the article at the time. The fund was way ahead of its NAV. The smartest way to trade this was to duplicate the portfolio of UTG and its capital structure and go long this portfolio and to sell your UTG fund. I got a lot of comments that this matters only to short-term traders and will post one more picture and continue with the article:

UTG vs UTG NAV

Makes me ask the question if long-term investors want to make money, or just to be long term.

UTG rights offering

Investors in UTG who were so blind not to sell their overvalued holding at the time are now dealing with what management says is best for share holders - dillution. I really don't know how this will increase value for share holders, but know how this will increase the absolute amount of management fees. If you ask management, it is a win-win for all and this chart "really agrees."

UTG data by Barchart.com

So the offering is the standard one for the fund: 1 right for each share, 3 rights buy one new share at a subscription price equal to either 95% of NAV or 95% of average market price for the five days before expiration date (the lower of these two).

Calculations

There are several things that we don't know and have no chance of predicting.

What will be the subscription price

How many share holders will exercise their rights.

This is why the only way to understand what will happen is to look at many possible scenarios and determine what are the effects on NAV, subscription price, cost basis and to act based on the scenario we find most probable.

Entry parameters:

Average discount for the 5 days that will determine the subscription price and the corresponding subscription price discount to NAV at the expiration date(before NAV being adjusted):

Amount of rights being exercised as a percentage:

A look back in time

UTG has had 2 similar rights offerings not so long ago. The conditions were exactly the same so we can certainly learn from the past.

Year 2012. The fund was trading at a large premium at the time.

Year 2015. This time the fund was trading very close to NAV when the announcement was made:

September 14 2017.

Where we stood on September 14

If we assume that today's discount will be constant through expiration date and we have 80% of the rights being exercised which is comparable to the last rights offering we have the following calculation:

Where we stand on September 28

Just a few days ago this pice spread was even higher. Since we have to compare to similar situations here are the same calculations for RIF and its rights offering:

As you can see here the price spread is just 8 cents compare to 129 cents in the UTG case. This is probably based on the fact that the expiration date of RIF is in 5 days.

The same calculations for RIF

The rights offering of RIF is very similar to the one of UTG with the only difference that it is "capped" and the subscription price can not be lower than 70% of NAV.

So what to do after we missed the short UTG trade?

You have to determine for your self what is the most likely scenario of subscription price and how much rights you expect to be exercised, look at the table and decide if you like UTG at the discount posted in this cell. I am personally very happy to buy UTG at 8% discount and the more certain I am that I can receive UTG after all adjustments at 8% of NAV after adjustments, the more rights I will buy.

Author's note. The next article in the series is UTG My Game Plan

Conclusion. When a fund is deviating above its NAV, don't concentrate on price performance, concentrate on NAV performance. Closed end funds are giving long term investors presents from time to time and it is up to the long term investor to claim these presents or to ignore them. One rights offering is all you need to miss 2 years of distributions. Every money manager wants more assets to manage, so every overvalued fund gives them the idea to issue more shares. As for the rights offering it is all about what discount you get on the rights after the adjustment of NAV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long UTG rights, I am short VPU