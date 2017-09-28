Time To Buy Apple? Maybe Not

Apple Inc. (AAPL) experienced a pullback from its all-time highs recently. That's led some to suggest it's a good time to buy Apple on the dip. But is it really the best time to be buying into Apple? For long-term investors, it may not be.

Apple Manufactures Consumer Electronics

Unless you've lived under a rock for the past few decades, you know what Apple does. It manufactures some of the hottest consumer electronics on the market. That includes the iPhone, iPad, and iWatch. The company also manufactures personal computing products like the bestselling MacBook. The company's branched off into digital content as well through its iTunes store. Apple hasn't had a revolutionary new product in a quite a few years, though, and that's held the company back.

What was amazing about Apple under Steve Jobs was that every time one of its products reached market saturation, it would introduce a new must-have device. Everyone has an iPod? Check out this new iPhone. Slowing growth in iPhones? Take a look at this new iPad.

That kept its revenues soaring for years. But Apple hasn't released a new market-changing device in quite some time. So, the question now is whether it can continue to drive its profits up with small enhancements to legacy devices.

AAPL Plummeted In September

Now, let's take a look at a daily stock chart to see AAPL's recent pullback. AAPL started to drop on 9/20 and then ran down with some momentum for three days. But the stock showed a lot of weakness even before the drop. The trend was dominated by black candles throughout September. There was stronger red volume throughout September as well, showing that sellers dominated. Now, it's bouncing off the August lows.

Figure 1: Daily chart of AAPL. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com

The indicators show that AAPL's moved into oversold territory. Wilder's Relative Strength Index moved down sharply to the oversold line and then bounced. Schoichastics also moved to the oversold line and is preparing to turn.

Figure 2: Indicators for AAPL. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com

Let's also take a look at where AAPL is on its long-term trend. The stock moved up strongly at the start of this year, thanks to the Trump rally. But since April, it's been in somewhat of a rolling pattern, possibly the start of a trading range. AAPL had stronger red volume and selling during the most recent turndown. But the stock's not at risk of a top yet since it continues to make higher highs and lows. It is in danger of forming a trading range, though.

Figure 3: Weekly chart of AAPL. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com

The longer-term view of AAPL shows that it's been in an uptrend since the summer of 2016. Volume has steadily declined for the last several years, which is a worrisome pattern. Volume should rise or at least hold steady to maintain the uptrend. The stock has formed about an 11-13 month cycle from peak to trough since recovering from the great recession. So, there's a risk that AAPL could be due for a correction in the coming months if the cycle holds.

Figure 4: Monthly chart of AAPL. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com

Apple's Financials Weakened During 2017

A look at Apple's income statement shows that the stock's rise may have outpaced its financials. For instance, Apple's revenues have dropped over the past two quarters. And, overall revenues look relatively weak. The exception is the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, which benefited from a strong holiday season. Earnings per share also dropped for the second and third quarters of FY 2017.

Figure 5: Income Statement for AAPL. Data provided by Google Finance

Apple's long-term debt also continues to climb. The current ratio has dropped to about 1.4, which is slightly on the low side.

Figure 6: Balance Sheet for AAPL. Data provided by Google Finance

A check of institutional holdings shows conflicting data. On top of that, much of the data is still from June and a little old, which complicates the analysis. But as of the end of June, more funds opened new positions than sold out. But more funds with existing positions decreased their holdings than increased. The raw number of decreased or sold out shares is also higher. So, there's a danger that some funds are rotating out.

Figure 7: Institutional holdings for AAPL. Data provided by Nasdaq.com

A look at Apple's holders shows that several giant funds are at the top. That's no surprise since Apple's a bellwether stock and part of several trusts. The list of large buy-side holders includes Fidelity Mutual, Vanguard, T. Rowe Price, and Northern Trust. Several of these giant funds lowered their holdings though, which is a red flag. These funds are often the first to leave a stock before it corrects.

Figure 8: Top Holders for AAPL. Data provided by Nasdaq.com

Some large banks also hold this stock (again no surprise) including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), State Street (NYSE:STT), and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK). But while State Street and Bank of New York lowered their holdings, JPMorgan increased its. It isn't clear why the big banks disagree over Apple. The overall trend for the largest funds and banks, however, is a lowering of their holdings of AAPL. As I mentioned before, though, this data is nearly three months old. We'll have to wait until the institutions report again to see if they continued to sell out.

Apple's Fourth Quarter Guidance Forecasts Improvement

So, Apple's financials have lagged so far this year. Could it stage a turnaround? The guidance from the last earnings report says this could be the case. According to Apple's guidance, the company expects revenues of $49-52 billion next quarter. That's up slightly from last quarter and from the same time period last year. It's also in line with analysts' estimates of $50.9 billion. Apple also expects earnings per share around $1.7-1.9, again a slight increase and in line with analyst forecasts. And, barring any surprises, Apple should have a profitable holiday season the following quarter as well.

These numbers may be improvements over the past few quarters, but the stock's price still outpaces the financials. AAPL has climbed about 40% since the beginning of the year. But fundamentals haven't kept up. It would actually help the stock to move sideways for a while so that its financials can catch up. For now, though, revenues remain somewhat stagnant, and there's a risk that large investment funds are fleeing.

Conclusion

The charts show that AAPL's recent downtrend is overextended, so it's due for a bounce. This could be a good opportunity for short-term traders looking to capitalize on the bounce. Just be sure to watch your risk/reward.

Others may want to just buy and hold AAPL for its nice dividend. This pullback is a nice opportunity for those investors. Just be aware that there's a risk of a correction or trading range forming down the road.

But as I said earlier, Apple's stock price has outpaced its financials. And, the new iPhone 8 likely isn't enough to strongly reinvigorate revenues. Plus, there's some evidence that larger funds are rotating out of AAPL. Speculation could continue to drive the stock up. Overall, however, this doesn't look like the best time to buy AAPL for a long-term hold. Long-term investors should wait for the stock to fall further or financials to improve more before starting a new position. Congratulations, though, to everyone that bought in earlier in the year. Stay aware of the risk factors and enjoy the ride.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAPL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.