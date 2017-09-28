Why Celldex Therapeutics Is A Buy (Part 2)

If the company could not be able to find a partner, it will need to raise money in the not too distant future.

The company has many short and medium term pre-clinical and clinical catalysts, including top-line results from the pivotal METRIC trial.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics trade at a depressed valuation, despite having a broad pipeline of candidate drugs with different molecular targets and mechanisms of action.

In my previous article, I have summarised the situation and I anticipated some reasons that motivated me to start a position in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX).

Now I would like to describe the rest of the pipeline, which brings us to the hundred dollar question: How much is that worth?

Let's try to answer this question.

Kolltan

Kolltan was founded in 2007 by Yale scientist Dr. Joseph Schlessinger and Arthur Altschul. Dr. Schlessinger was also a founder of SUGEN and Plexxikon, while Arthur Altschul was involved in the founding of SUGEN and was a founding investor in Plexxikon. In 1999, SUGEN was acquired by Pharmacia & Upjohn, now part of Pfizer (PFE).

Three drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases (or RTK) that were under development by SUGEN at the time it was acquired by Pfizer: Sutent, Palladia, and Xalkori. All of them have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and these are currently on the market for the treatment of cancer.

Plexxikon was acquired by Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) in 2011, after announcing positive interim Phase 3 clinical trial data for the BRAF inhibitor Zelboraf which was approved by the FDA and was widely viewed as a breakthrough for the treatment of melanoma.

Kolltan announced the acquisition of privately held Xetrios Therapeutics and its exclusive intellectual property rights focused on human therapeutics targeting the TAM RTK family in 2014.

So, how does the story end? In November 2016 Celldex Therapeutics bought the whole shebang in a $235 million deal. Celldex Therapeutics gained two drugs in clinical development and other preclinical assets. Before trying to estimate the value of these compounds, let me make a brief comment on each of them.

CDX-3379

CDX-3379 (formerly KTN-3379) is a human monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 (HER3), a receptor tyrosine kinase that belongs to the epidermal growth factor receptor (or EGFR) family. Kolltan in-licensed the antibody from MedImmune in 2013.

In October 2015, Kolltan announced interim Phase 1b safety and efficacy data for KTN-3379 showing evidence of sustained tumor shrinkage in several late-stage cancer patients.

In the same year, Kolltan modified its agreement with MedImmune to ensure the control of KTN-3379 and its future development. Well, if I look at it from the other side, MedImmune got rid of the drug definitively. In any case, in 2016 Celldex decided to begin a Phase 2 clinical trials of KTN-3379 with an initial focus on head and neck cancer. We are in September 2017, and the trial is not started yet.

HER3 -or ErbB3- is a member of the human epidermal growth factor receptor (or HER) family. It has been proposed as an emerging molecular target for various cancers since the 1990s, but to date, no HER3-targeting drugs have been approved for use. The HER family consist of four closely related trans-membrane receptors, EGFR (HER1), HER2 (ErbB2), HER3 (ErbB3) and HER4 (ErbB4). Researchers have hypothesized that inhibiting both EGFR and HER3 could lead to greater efficacy and also overcome resistance to currently available EGFR-targeted drugs.

Unfortunately, this kind of approach got a little more complicated than they expected. In June 2016 Daiichi Sankyo has halted a late-stage trial of its HER3 inhibitor patritumab (in combination with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) EGFR inhibitor erlotinib) after seeing no evidence of efficacy at an interim analysis. The trial was enrolling patients with non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC.

Daiichi Sankyo is currently testing patritumab with cetuximab and platinum-based chemotherapy in a Phase 2 trial in head and neck cancer. The trial’s enrollment is complete, and progression-free survival is the primary endpoint.

Genentech’s duligotuzumab (MEHD7945A) is a humanized IgG1 antibody that blocks ligand binding to EGFR and HER3. The drug was tested in MEHGAN, an open-label, randomized Phase 2 study which enrolled patients with recurrent/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Onehundredtwentyone patients were randomized 1:1 to receive duligotuzumab or cetuximab. Both arms showed comparable progression-free survival (4.2 vs. 4.0) months, overall survival (7.2 vs. 8.7 months), and objective response rate (12 vs. 14.5%) for duligotuzumab and cetuximab, respectively. Genentech discontinued duligotuzumab’s development in head and neck cancer (and in colorectal cancer too).

Merrimack (MACK) has not one, but two antibodies directed against HER3: Istiratumab, and seribantumab. Istiratumab (or MM-141) is a bi-specific antibody targeting IGF-1R and HER3 currently in a Phase 2 trial called “CARRIE”. The study is enrolling newly diagnosed metastatic

pancreatic cancer patients with high serum levels of free IGF-1. Top-line data from CARRIE are expected in the first half of 2018.

Seribantumab has been studied in many Phase 2 trials, including breast cancer, ovarian and non-small cell lung cancer. Results from that studies were generally underwhelming, but Merrimack collected biomarker data to determine if there might be a sub-population that could benefit from the antibody.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has its own anti-HER3, GSK2849330. The drug is in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced HER3+ solid tumors.

Elgemtumab (also know as LJM-716 or NOV-6), an HER3 receptor antagonist developed by Novartis (NVS) and MorphoSys (OTCPK:MPSYY) was discontinued after being tested in breast cancer, gastric cancer and head and neck cancer.

Well, on the basis of other companies’ experiences and the slow pace at which Celldex now (and Kolltan before) is planning the next trial, I believe that is very difficult to be optimistic about CDX-3379 so I assign no value on the anti-HER3 antibody.

CDX-0158

Although they constitute fewer than 1% of all gastrointestinal (or GI) tumors, GISTs are the most common mesenchymal tumors of the gastrointestinal tract. Approximately 85% of GIST contain oncogenic mutations in one of two receptor tyrosine kinases: KIT or PDGFR alpha. The remaining -approximately- 15% of GIST cases are termed wild-type (or WT), or KIT-negative GIST. Mutations in five different KIT exons have been observed in GIST: exon 11 (67%), exon 9 (10%), and exons 8, 13, and 17 (1% each). It has been estimated that there are 3,300 to 6,000 new GIST cases per year in the United States. Treatment of GIST may involve surgery and the use of tyrosine kinase inhibitors like imatinib.

Currently, there is no evidence that overall survival and mutations are correlated, but four trials involving 768 patients treated with imatinib doses ranging from 400 mg to 800 mg per day have correlated tumor genotypes and overall response rate. The objective response for KIT exon 11 mutant, KIT exon 9 mutant, and wild-type GIST were 71%, 38%, and 28%, respectively. Patients harboring PDGFR alpha D842V mutation are primarily resistant to imatinib and there is no currently approved drug to treat these patients.

KTN-0158, now CDX-0158, is a humanized anti-KIT monoclonal antibody discovered using structural insights obtained from the laboratory of Dr. Joseph Schlessinger at Yale University. In January 2016 Kolltan reported that KTN-0158 has been administered to the first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial focused on patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (or GIST) and other tumors expressing KIT. The trial is designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose and to establish a recommended Phase 2 dose. Data from this trial will be available before year-end.

In my humble opinion, CDX-0158 is an underestimated program.

Targeting KIT in GIST is a validated mechanism of action with 3 KIT inhibitors approved: Stivarga (or regorafenib), Sutent (or sunitinib), and Gleevec (or imatinib).



Figure 1: Currently available therapies for GIST (Source Blueprint Medicines)

Celldex believes that CDX-0158 could be effective even in those tumors harboring mutations that cause resistance versus the three approved small molecules, and that is because of the unique binding features of the antibody, which blocks the dimerization and signaling of the KIT receptor (see figure 2). To see if Celldex is right about that, we have to wait until year’s end, but if this would be true, GIST could be an interesting commercial opportunity. The peak sales of the antibody, while much too early to estimate, could be in the region of $500 million.

Figure 2: CDX0158 mechanism of action and activity compared to imatinib and nilotinib (Source: Celldex)

Kolltan’s preclinical pipeline and TAM

In 2016 Kolltan Pharmaceuticals presented preclinical data about KTN0125-TEI, a novel antibody-drug conjugate directed to the ALK receptor tyrosine kinase and about KTN0073, an anti-MET IgG2 monoclonal antibody which degrades both wild-type and exon 14 mutant MET receptor tyrosine kinase.

On the 4th of November 2016, Fosun Pharma has acquired China rights to KTN0216, an anti-MET monoclonal antibody developed by Kolltan Pharma. According to the company, KTN0216 was about to begin IND-enabling studies. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

In 2014 Kolltan announced the acquisition of privately held Xetrios Therapeutics. The IP portfolio acquired in this transaction included patents generated in the laboratory of Greg Lemke, at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and exclusively licensed to Xetrios Therapeutics.

New evidence suggests TAM (Tyro-3, Axl, and Mer) Receptor Tyrosine Kinase play a role on tumor macrophages and dendritic cells and thus in immuno-oncology. ONO Pharmaceuticals (the company that developed Bristol-Myers’(BMY) Opdivo) is running a Phase 1 clinical trials in acute myeloid leukemia (newly diagnosed, second-line therapy or greater) with ONO 7475, an Axl/Mer inhibitor.

TP-0903, a novel oral Axl inhibitor developed by Tolero Pharmaceuticals, is currently in Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

BGB324, developed by BerGenBio ASA, is a potent selective small molecule inhibitor of Axl. The drug is in Phase 1-2 (with erlotinib) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and in a similar trial with patients affected by acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. The company is ready to start two studies, in collaboration with Merck (MRK), of BGB324 in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with previously treated adenocarcinoma of the lung, locally advanced and unresectable, or metastatic triple negative breast cancer or triple negative inflammatory breast cancer. The studies will utilize an extension of Simon's 2-stage design and the primary endpoint is objective response rate.

BPI-9016M (cMET/Axl inhibitor) is in phase 1 clinical trials by Betta Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of solid tumors, liver cancer, lung cancer, gastric cancer and renal carcinoma.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) is developing MGCD516, a receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor of MET, Axl, MER, and members of the VEGFR, PDGFR, DDR2, TRK and Eph families.

CDX-1140

CDX-1140 is a human IgG2 CD40 agonist antibody. CD40, which is a member of the tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily, is crucial for activating both innate and adaptive immune systems. CD40 is expressed on many cancer cells (in particular B-cell lymphomas) and by antigen-presenting cells (or APC) and the engagement by its natural ligand (CD40L or CD154) on T-cells activates APC, therefore, enhancing immune responses.

CD40 is found on most mature B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (or NHL), Hodgkin lymphoma(or HL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (or CLL) and it is also expressed on multiple myeloma (or MM) cells.

There are many solid tumors expressing CD40, including carcinomas of the breast, ovary, kidney, bladder, lung, pancreas, prostate, head and neck and melanoma.

The stimulation of the immune system and the expression on a broad range of tumor cells make CD40 an attractive target.

Several CD40 specific antibodies have been tested, with different degree of success. Seattle Genetics (SGEN), for example, has some experience in these matters. In June 1998, the company licensed an anti-CD40 from Mabtech. Seattle Genetics licensed the antibody (that was called SGN-14) to Genentech, who renamed it PRO64553. In October 2002 Genentech informed Seattle Genetics that it had abandoned its plans for the development of the antibody. Seattle Genetics decided to rename it SGN-40 and launched two clinical trials in 2004. After promising results, Genentech decided to re-partner with Seattle Genetics. In December 2009 Genentech decided to terminate the companies' collaboration agreement for SGN-40, also know as dacetuzumab.

However, Seattle Genetics does not give up easily and now is developing SEA-CD40, another anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody, currently in Phase 1. Lucatumumab (HCD122) is another example of a monoclonal antibody against CD40. Xoma and Chiron developed the anti-CD40, and Novartis took over the project when it acquired Chiron in 2005. The Swiss giant discontinued the development in 2013.

CP-870,893 was (or perhaps a better word would be "is"?) a fully human IgG2 anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody that was being developed by Pfizer (PFE). In September 2012 the company out-licensed the agent to the Seattle biotech firm VLST Corp. And then, about a year later, VLST shut down and sold off its remaining assets.



Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) acquired an anti-CD40 from VLST, which is currently tested in four clinical trials and which is named RO7009789. In all likelihood, the antibody is nothing more than CP-870,893.

CDX-014

Originally developed by CuraGen, CDX-014 is a fully human monoclonal antibody-drug conjugate (NYSE:ADC) that targets TIM-1, which expression is upregulated in several types of cancers but is relatively rare in healthy tissue. The targeting antibody is linked to a cytotoxic payload, monomethyl auristatin E (or MMAE), using Seattle Genetics' technology.

T-cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain 1 (TIM-1) is s a member of the TIM gene family, which encodes cell-surface receptors that are involved in the regulation of Type 1 T helper (Th1) and Type 1 T helper (Th2) cell-mediated immunity.

TIM-1 co-stimulates T-cell expansion and cytokine production. TIM-4, which is preferentially expressed on dendritic cells and macrophages, is the ligand for TIM-1.

Experimental data suggest a dual role for TIM-1 in the regulation of T-cell mediated immunity. The protein may act as a costimulatory molecule for T-cell activation or as an inhibitor of T-cell effector function. Several investigations have reported multiple roles for TIM-1 in creating immunostimulatory or immunosuppressive environments.

CDX-014 is currently investigated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

TIM-1 was originally described as kidney injury molecule 1 (KIM-1) due to its high expression in kidney and urine after renal injury. The TIM-1 expression is also upregulated in renal and ovarian carcinomas but has restricted expression in healthy tissues. Looked at from this point of view, CDX-014 could be an exciting project. However, we cannot fail to notice that renal cell carcinoma is a very hard to treat cancer. As far as I am aware, CDX-014 is the only antibody targeting TIM-1 in the clinic.

Caveat Emptor (Beware)

The primary risks for Celldex Therapeutics can be summarised as follows:

Triple negative breast cancer is an aggressive disease with an unmet medical need and the efforts to find effective new treatments have a long history of disappointment.

There might be a greater-than-expected competition from other TNBC regimens.

So far the available data about varlilumab could hardly be described as exciting.

Although Celldex announced the start of a new clinical trial, CDX-3379 might be going up on a dead line.

The greater risk about the rest of the pipeline could be a clinical trial failure, like every company that is developing new therapeutic agents.

If the company could not be able to find a partner, it will need to raise money in the not too distant future.

My evaluation

Considering the above, I believe that a higher discount rate is necessary, taking into consideration all the risk and the fact that Celldex Therapeutics never had success (until now) to place a drug on the market.

Personally, I find intriguing both CDX-0158 and the CD40 agonist, but about this last agent, it is too early to make an evaluation.

It is also premature to estimate the commercial value of varlilumab, but I believe that glembatumumab could generate peak sales of $420M, based solely on the use within triple negative breast cancer.

My 6 month price target of $4.5/5 is based on a sum of parts analysis for Glembatumumab and CDX-0158 with US direct sales and EU royalties.

As you are aware, all investments carry risk, and Celldex is no exception, but fortis fortuna adiuvat: fortune favors the brave.

