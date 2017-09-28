Apple: Time To Sell?

Apple (AAPL) has seen an explosive run since its breakout at $110.00 last year but has been correcting for the back half of Q3. While investors zoomed into the shorter-term time frames may be fretting over this pullback as it's been quite sharp, I don't think there's any need to be. The stock is nearing oversold levels on the daily chart, still has come nowhere near violating its 40-week moving average, and continues to make higher swing highs and higher swing lows. Investors have enjoyed a very nice bull market in Apple the past year and I don't believe it's over just yet.

One of the things that helped me manage longer-term positions was to stay off of the shorter-term time frames. If I buy a stock based on a daily buy signal, why am I going to manage it using a 10-minute chart? The same is true of a day-trade. If a trade is purchased using a 5-minute chart then one wouldn't flip to the weekly chart to look for support once the stop is nearing violation. The 4-hour chart of Apple below looks quite spooky with what looks like a free-fall and very clear lower highs and lower lows.

Zooming out to the chart just below, we can see that this puts things in much better perspective.

We've got a stock that is up over 60% in the past year, continues to make higher swing highs and lows with a very clear up-trend in place. For this trend to truly be invalidated on Apple, the stock would need to break the swing lows at $142.27 on a weekly close.

Investors that have followed me since last year know that I initially entered Apple stock last August at $104.40 from my article "Apple: Downtrend Broken: Next Stop $140." The stock had broken out to new 10-week highs, and also reclaimed its 40-week moving average.

In my most recent update I mentioned that I would be selling 1/4 of my position in Apple as a 1/4 sell signal had triggered at $154.20. When a stock is more than 25% above the previous week's close of the 40-week moving average, I sell 1/4 of my position. This is intended to book an initial profit at an area where a stock can sometimes see a little friction depending on where it is in its current trend. As we can see in the below example, Apple did indeed trade higher but has become a little more choppy since hitting the $155.00 area. I am still holding 3/4 of my position from $104.44 entry.

Taking a look at Apple from a fundamental standpoint, the company is trading at a P/E ratio of 17 which is in the upper portion of its 5-year range (10-19). While this is a little elevated, I would much rather rely on momentum than a P/E ratio that's a little high compared to its historical average. Apple has respected its 40-week moving average above for the past year now and until this level is violated, I see no reason to abandon the stock.

The 40-week moving average currently sits at $143.99 and I am using this stop on a weekly close. This means that I do not care what Apple does Monday through Friday mid-day, I only care that the price on the Friday close is not below the value of the 40-week moving average (currently $143.99).

As we can see in the below chart, the stock has an area of demand here also from a previous test. For this reason, I will be keeping a close eye on Apple if it tests this area as it should have moved into oversold levels if we do hit this area. If the stock does show signs of a bottom at the 40-week moving average, I will likely be adding back the 1/4 position I sold at $154.20 and averaging up with 1/4 size from my current average cost at $104.44.

This does not mean Apple has to pullback, and the stock seems to be trying to find its footing here. Having said that, I would prefer to add back the 1/4 of my position at a level where I have a better risk/reward than at current levels.

I often get criticism that I am "leaving profits on the table" by letting a stock pull back 10-15% from its highs before selling it. This is precisely why I have my 1/4 sell rule for when a stock gets over-extended and the odds of a pullback increases. In terms of the core position I continue to ride vs. the 40-week moving average, this is the price that trend followers pay to continue to ride a trend.

If traders want to profit from the big swings in a market, they have to be able to watch those unrealized profits erode from time to time. As famous trader Michael Marcus said "If you don't stay with your winners, you're not going to be able to pay for the losers."

Another quote I think helps with this is Dennis' quote:

"Don't be misled by the day to day fluctuations in your equity. Focus on solely if what you are doing is right."

There are going to be days and even weeks when a position is consolidating and eating up unrealized profits, but if the big picture is up I feel it's best to find a way to ignore it. With this strategy, I find it extremely easy as I only need to look at the stock once a week when the market is closed on Friday evening. Stocks in this strategy are often going three steps forward, one step back, or even three steps forward and one and a half steps back, but as long as this progress continues, one has to be willing to allow that step back to profit from the big swings.

As we can see from the below chart I've annotated, an investor likely had to sit through at least one correction of 7% or larger if they were to buy Apple below $105.00 last year. By micro-managing and hanging out on the daily chart, it's very easy to lose sight of the big picture. The ability to sit through these dips without losing one's calm allows one to profit from the bigger swings in the market where traders like Seykota and Dennis believed the real money is made.

The annotations in red represent the small picture, while the annotations in green represent the big picture.

The entry between $105.00-$115.00 late last year was one of the best momentum entries on Apple there has been in a couple of years in my opinion. The issue is that despite many getting a near perfect entry on Apple, and some even sub $100.00, some of these same investors micro-managed their positions and did not completely profit from this ride.

In summary, I see absolutely zero reason to panic at these levels. Apple is nearing oversold levels on the daily chart, has support and a rising 40-week moving average below near $143.00, and the stock is showing no signs of exhaustion on its weekly chart just yet. As long as the stock remains above its 40-week moving average, it makes the most sense to stay long. I have already sold 1/4 of my position at $154.20 to de-risk the position, but would happily look to add back this 1/4 if the stock can show signs of a reversal near the 40-week moving average.

