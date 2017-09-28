VXX: Get Ready For The October Surprise

October tends to be volatile, and we're entering it equipped with significant fundamental and technical factors that could spark that surge in volatility, thus producing a spike in VXX shares.

October has historically been a very strong month for the VIX and thus has created trading opportunities in iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) shares, both on the up and the downside. There have been significant VIX spikes in October in every one of the past 10 years. In October: 2007 the VIX popped to roughly 20, in 2008 it surged to approximately 60, in 2009 to 30, in 2010 to 22, in 2011 to 30, in 2012 to 20, in 2013 to 22, in 2014 to 30, in 2015 to 25, in 2016 to 23, and in 2017?

In fact, according to the CBOE October has been the most volatile month for stocks with data going back to 1990, which shows an average October VIX reading of 22, higher than any other month. Some more fun facts about volatility in October show that the depression of 1929 began on Black Tuesday October 29th, on Black Monday October 19th in 1987 the market fell by 22% in one day, and in October 2008 the market was experiencing some of the strongest intraday moves ever during the most recent financial crisis.

So, what is it about October, is this just a coincidence or does October happen to be the most volatile month for stocks for a specific reason, and perhaps more importantly what could happen this October that may propel the VIX and VXX much higher?

About VXX

VXX is designed to provide access to S&P 500 volatility through CBOE Volatility Index (the VIX Index) futures. The ETN offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first- and second-month VIX futures contracts and reflects market participants' views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index.

(VXX decays heavily overtime due to contango and does not generally make for an efficient long term trading vehicle. Therefore, VXX should be traded short term and/or should be shorted after spikes in volatility.)

Tax Reform Euphoria

What now appears to be tax reform euphoria may soon turn to tax reform hangover, as there is so much concrete information missing from the plan. Most notably, a timeline and how this enormous, estimated $6 trillion initiative will be paid for. Moreover, the ambitious plan already faces stiff opposition from democrats and skepticism from economists. In other words, it will be nothing short of a miracle if any kind of tax legislation gets passed before years' end, and it is only a matter of time before markets realize this.

Fed Tightening

Another prominent element that could help enable an October volatility surprise is the Fed's hawkish stance, which could become even more hawkish if tax reform or tax cuts become evident. The Fed announced that it will begin its controversial QT program at the start of October. In addition, the odds of a December rate hike have shot up significantly over the past month, moving from roughly 37% to nearly 80%. Fed tightening should continue to cause higher interest rates and may enable the dollar to appreciate further. A stronger dollar and higher rates are net negatives for the stock market as they cause tighter credit conditions and trigger American companies to lose out on potential revenues due to a currency advantage provided to foreign firms.

North Korean Tensions

Another lingering element that may cause a significant spike in volatility is North Korea. It is hard to imagine that the current conflict will remain quiet for long, and any new nuclear tests, followed by heated rhetoric between the two nations (N. Korea & the U.S.) could cause an escalation to occur which may undermine market stability and could help propel a surge in volatility.

A Subdued September

September is typically the second most volatile month; however, this September has been somewhat subdued. Aside from a mild intraday spike to 14 in the beginning of the month things have been pretty quiet. In fact, the VIX has been down 14 out of the 18 trading days this month, and is currently sitting near all-time lows at sub 10. With such a slow September concerning volatility October may be much more eventful.

Low VIX = Complacency

Yes, it is that time again and the VIX is under 10 signaling that market participants are extremely complacent once again. The VIX trading under 10 is somewhat of a new phenomenon, introduced in the second half of this year, not seen since the early 90s. It implies that market participants are complacent, and are piling into the stock market without much regard for the inherent risks that remain ever-present. The outcome may be a substantial unwind concerning volatility, which may create much more than a spike and could translate into a prolonged volatile environment for stock markets in general.

So Why Is October So Volatile?

There are many theories as to why October is traditionally the most volatile month for stock markets. They range from increased trading due to investors coming back from summer holiday, to the government's physical year starting in October, to company's reporting summer 3rd quarter results. My own theory is that it is simply a seasonal phenomenon in which a selloff usually sets the market up for an end of year Santa Claus Rally.

Technical Viewpoint

VIX chart

The 9 month VIX chart illustrates that volatility has been very subdued as of late. The VIX has been down the last 13 out of 16 sessions and is once again below the 10 level. Some telling signs in this chart include the CCI and the full stochastic. We see that the CCI has been hovering around the -100 for roughly the 2 weeks prior to this week. We can also see from this chart that similar prolonged visits to this CCI level have resulted in VIX surges shortly after. In addition, we can see that the full stochastic appears to be turning higher and is on the verge of penetrating the 20 level, further indicating that an uptick in volatility is probable as a change to positive momentum appears likely.

VXX chart

The VXX chart illustrates that VXX appears to be quite oversold on a short-term basis. This is suggested by the RSI approaching 30, the CCI being under -100 for 2 weeks prior to this week, and by the price being lower than the 50-day moving average by more than 10%. We can see by the chart that when similar patterns occurred incorporating the CCI, RSI, and a divergence in price to 50-day moving average, they were followed by price surges in VXX.

The Takeaway

The bottom line is that October tends to be volatile, and we are entering October equipped with significant fundamental and technical factors that could help spark that surge in volatility and thus produce a spike in VXX shares as well. Such elements as Fed tightening, tax reform euphoria to hangover (sell the news in other words), extreme complacency, possible N.K. tensions, and not least of which seasonality appear to be aligning this year and may create a very special volatility storm that could in turn set the markets up for a significant end of year Santa Claus rally once again.

