Roku: My IPO Valuation

Introduction

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is an American private company that manufactures and sells home digital media products and operates subscription-based video streaming services and software platform enabling developers to build their channel streams through the distribution of their original content. According to a survey conducted in the first quarter of 2017 by Kantar Millward Brown, Roku operated the number one TV streaming platform in the United States as measured by total hours streamed. As of June 30, 2017, the company had 15.1 million active accounts. Based on a different data set from March 2016, Roku successfully managed to carve out almost half the OTT device market as can be seen in the output below.

Source: Comscore.com

OTT industry rising fast

Looking at the global entertainment and media outlook, the over-the-top content - OTT - industry is on the rise. Last year, PwC's global media outlook 2016-2020 report revealed that unlike other home video entertainment, OTT streaming market share expands at a steady pace. In the United States, which account roughly for the third of the global market, revenues have already successfully passed US$17.2 billion milestone.

Source: themediabriefing.com

Transition in progress

As Roku has increased the percentage of its total revenue that comes from its platform business over time, its hardware player segment's revenue share has slowly faded. Platform revenue now represents approximately half of the company's total revenues. As the industry's hardware device margins have been recently under pressure, the ongoing transition towards a more software-oriented company makes perfect sense.

Source: Techcrunch.com

Valuation

In the light of revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, I see Roku's IPO as very attractive. According to my model assuming 25 percent annual revenue growth, 119.3 million shares outstanding (94.7 million total Class A and Class B common stock outstanding after the offering + 24.6 million shares of Class B common stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options) diluting at 10 percent annual rate and an average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5x, the company's intrinsic value by the end of 2020 is forecasted to reach $28 USD. With respect to the suggested offering price of $12-$14 USD per share, this intrinsic value implies more than 25 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Should the price-to-sales multiple decline to 3x, the company's shares could still reach a positive annualized rate of return of almost 10 percent as can be deduced from the valuation output below.

Conclusion

To sum up, Roku presents a very attractive IPO. With respect to its small market cap, the company might also become a potential takeover target. This would undoubtedly result in some takeover premium benefiting the company's shareholders. Even though the company is still in the red on the bottom line, its top-line growth suggests that Roku's overall business concept is viable. With an ongoing transition towards a more software-based business model, I believe Roku has its best years yet to come.

