PulteGroup Or Beazer Homes: Depends On Your Investment Style

Beazer Homes has its merits such as a low P/S ratio and a P/B value that is half that of PulteGroup. It has also made consistent effort to reduce its debt and the interest expense on the remaining loans.

Introduction



Thanks to the strong housing starts trend since last year, the share prices of homebuilders (ITB)(XHB) have been riding the secular upturn supported by the low-interest rate environment to a two-year high. In this article, I compared the investment merits between PulteGroup (PHM) and Beazer Homes (BZH). The metrics for another homebuilder, Century Communities (CCS) was included to serve as an additional reference point and boost the comparative study.





Valuation Face-Off



On the surface, the homebuilders have been enjoying a huge share price gain since early 2016. Looking deeper, the EV/EBITDA ratio tells a story of a more moderate appreciation in their valuations, reflecting a strengthening in the balance sheet as the market capitalization rose. For instance, the share price of Beazer Homes more than doubled from the low in 2016 but the EV/EBITDA ratio only expanded by less than 50%. It is the same pattern for the other two names, PulteGroup and Century Communities.

PHM data by YCharts

On the EV/EBITDA ratio alone, PulteGroup is clearly the "cheapest" here, with its number less than half that of Beazer Homes. However, that is only a small part of the valuation picture. Given that the homebuilding industry is at the cusp of a recovery, it is likely that the bottom line has yet to reflect the full earnings potential of the companies. Hence, the preferred metric to use would be the price-to-sales ratio. Generally, the lower the P/S ratio, the more desirable and in this case, Beazer Homes wins with a wide margin.

For those whose investment consideration include the price-to-book value, you would be pleased to know Beazer Homes trades at just half the multiple of PulteGroup. In all metrics, Century Communities has reiterated its "Goldilocks" status among the three stocks compared.



In terms of cash from operations, PulteGroup wins hands down with its $564.7 million on a trailing-twelve-months basis clearly overshadowing the $153.99 million at Beazer Homes. However, that is a recent phenomenon. If you are looking for consistency, perhaps you would be more confident with Beazer Homes which has been improving its operating cash flow several years earlier.



Furthermore, while Beazer Homes has been utilizing its operating cash flow on reducing its long-term debt, PulteGroup has loaded up on debt even as its cash from operations increased. Taking on loans to support higher growth (e.g. 10% rise in backlog units) and invest in the business sounds like a logical thing to do. However, it is important to note that doing so would raise the risk profile of the company. As of the last reported quarter, the PulteGroup's debt-to-capital has risen to the top end of the company's 30-40% internal target. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen has been preparing the market for several more interest rate increases after another raise towards the end of the year. It would be prudent not to saddle the balance sheet with debt that could pose a problem when the market turns and the interest rate becomes a few basis points higher.

Even as the debt continues to shrink, Beazer Homes has been seeking to reduce its interest payment. On Monday, the company announced an upsized offering of $400 million worth of senior debt. The company intends to use the 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2027 to repay up to $225M of its 5.75% senior notes due 2019 and up to $175M of its 7.25% senior notes due 2023. This would effectively push the payment deadline of up to $400 million to a couple of years later. The company would also benefit from the net interest expense reduction from this exercise.

Conclusion

There are more angles and metrics that I could investigate. However, doing so might lead to paralysis by analysis. Homebuilders, in general, should continue to do well given the faster pace of increases in the home prices as compared to the construction costs. Nevertheless, declining buyers' affordability could pose a challenge for further price increases and turn potential homeowners into renting instead as a fellow SA contributor has argued.

For investors keen on the homebuilding industry, PulteGroup offers a low EV/EBITDA ratio and a steep improvement in its operating cash flow. It also pays a dividend, unlike the other two names. On the other hand, Beazer Homes has a low P/S ratio, indicating the potential for bottom line improvements to impress. Its low P/B value also provides fundamental support. Beazer Homes also shows greater prudence in its debt management. Both stocks have been trading in a two-year uptrend price channel and there is no little indication that this would change in the near future.

