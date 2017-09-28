Soybean Export Sales Continue To Surge, Wheat Sales Up, Corn Sales Down Last Week

By G C Mays

The USDA released its weekly export sales report this morning and showed mixed results for wheat, corn, and soybeans with wheat and soybean sales up and corn sales down.

Wheat

Net sales of wheat were up 41% over previous week at 435 thousand metric tons. Despite this, marketing YTD sales remain down 13.3% year over year. Wheat futures prices are up 14.4% year over year. Since the marketing year began June 1, May 2018 wheat futures are down 0.3% while the Teucrium wheat fund (WEAT) is down 1.9% over the same period.

The average cash price across the USDA's eight select terminals are up 19.7% year over year. 2018/19 marketing year net sales for wheat are down 36.8%

Corn

Compared to the previous week net sales of corn were down just over 39% at 320 thousand metric tons. Just three weeks into the 2017/18 marketing year, accumulated sales are down more than 42% year over year. December corn futures prices are down 7.5% year over year and 1.0% since the 2017/18 marketing year began September 1. The Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) has performed slightly better since Sept 1 as it is down marginally less at -0.7%.

The average cash price across the USDA's eleven select terminals is up 1.4% YOY. In contrast to wheat whose marketing year began in June, Corn accumulated net sales for the 2018/19 marketing year is already up 50%.

Soybean

Net soybean sales have continued to surge to start the 2017/18 marketing year, up 27.6% over prior week. Marketing YTD sales are up 29.3%. November soybean futures prices are up 2.1% both year over year and since the 2017/18 marketing year began September 1. Since September 1, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) has slightly underperformed futures with a marketing YTD return of 1.1%.

Average cash prices across the USDA’s twelve select terminals are down a marginal 0.9% YOY. In my opinion, over the short-term, support for current futures and cash prices is due to higher projected global demand despite higher prices.

Global demand for soybeans are projected to grow 4.1% over the prior marketing year with soybean supplies projected to grow only 3.7%. Longer run 3 & 5 year CAGR of supply and demand (excluding current marketing year projections) show soybean supplies outstripping demand. Only time will time if this is a change in trend or an optimistic projection.

To determine if the initial strong soybean sales persist we'll have to observe how exchange rates and farmer attitudes, particularly in Brazil and Argentina affects soybean sales competition with the US as we move through the current marketing year and how these conditions impact actual demand for US soybeans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.