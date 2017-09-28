POSCO: Munger's Interesting Steel Pick

Currency fluctuations and the nature of the steel business may make some bearish on this one.

POSCO (PKX) has been cited by Zacks Equity Research as a strong buy, owing to its diversified structure and expectations of growth in global steel demand in 2017. This endorsement, however, overlooks several issues with POSCO: the fact that it is a steel stock; currency issues; and a flat dividend record.

The problem with making investments in steel stocks generally was summed up by Charlie Munger, who Tim McAleenan Jr. references as having:

...mentioned that steel companies are the kinds of investments "where smart people lose their money." The reason why Munger said that is because investors always see steel companies trading at a low P/E ratio, and think they represent a great value investment. The problem with this, Munger mentions, is that investors perpetually understate the amount of money a steel company must reinvest back into the business just to tread water. This fact usually prevents steel companies from creating inflation-adjusted wealth for shareholders over the course of the business cycle.

Incidentally, Munger holds POSCO in the portfolio he manages for the Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO), one of only four stocks that he holds as of July 14, 2017. However, it is difficult to see how POSCO differs from other steel companies as Munger defines them to the extent that it merits an exemption from his general assessment.

Indeed, a couple of factors combine to make one bearish on the stock at this time. POSCO has a primary listing on the Korea Exchange (KRX), where it trades under the ticker 005490, in addition to the sponsored ADR on the NASDAQ. Holders of the ADR could thus have a bumpy time ahead due to currency fluctuations caused by issues such as saber-rattling on the part of North Korea, as we have recently seen.

In addition, POSCO's dividend payments have been flat since 2012, when the dividend was cut by 20% in light of a 25% drop in quarterly profit forced the firm to cut its annual investment target. Since then, shareholders have received ₩8,000 per annum. Holders of the ADR will see a less straightforward income.

Year Primary Listing (₩) ADR Listing ($) 2012 8,000 1.77 2013 8,000 1.86 2014 8,000 1.86 2015 8,000 1.72 2016 8,000 1.75

While I am on record as stating that dividend freezes and cuts are not the end of the world, the capital-intensive nature of the steel industry does not fill me with confidence that POSCO can break out of this pattern anytime soon.

So why does Munger continue to hold this Korean steel stock, notable as the only non-bank stock in the Daily Journal portfolio? Munger stated his reasoning at the March 2015 Daily Journal shareholder meeting:

Posco is the most efficient steel company in the world. It had a

pretty close to a local monopoly position in its country for a long

time. It is very hard to avoid being commoditized in the modern world. In the places like Dow Chemical with complex chemical process, with 1000 PhDs, it is still hard to not be commoditized. Posco was able to do so.

Nonetheless, Munger did divest 54,855 shares of POSCO as of December 31, 2014, reducing the Daily Journal's POSCO holding from 64,600 to 9,745. The stock currently comprises 0.4% of the Daily Journal portfolio. It was the last change he made to the portfolio, and came only one year after the initial purchase was made. While Munger may admire POSCO's efficiency and resistance to commoditization, his faith in the stock itself was not as strong as his other picks.

While I cannot argue with the record of a Charlie Munger overall, I agree with his general assessment of steel company investments, which alone makes POSCO a stock to be leery of. The currency fluctuations and flat dividends corroborate that leeriness, and make this a stock to stay away from.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.