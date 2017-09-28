Biotech Developer Stocks: Which Are Now The Best Wealth-Builders?

A few issues stand out from several dozen biotech developer stocks when we examine the hedging actions of market professionals.

So we pulled up Market-Maker implied coming price range forecasts, based on how they currently hedge the risk exposures they must take when filling big-money block-trade orders.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) is an example of what we can see

Please do not jump to conclusions about what these pictures show

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking "technical price chart." Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of price implied to be likely by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they hedge the firm's capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when "filling" client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the "research" departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for Incyte Corporation (INCY), the RI is 17, indicating some 5 times as much upside in prospect as downside.

The "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today's RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution's peak are favorable, to the right may be not so.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of forecasts like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with position costs of the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days), when a still-open position is closed, it is all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For INCY there have been 75 prior instances of RIs at 17 out of the 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in 75% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable 56 positions, the return on all 75 positions was +9.1%. Since many reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 75 was 51 market days. That compounds to an annual [CAGR] rate of +54%.

With INCY as a guideline, let's look in Figure 2 at how its trade-off between an upside forecast prospect of +22.4% and a typical worst-case price drawdown (from a position entry cost on the day after the forecast) of -8.0% compares with other biotech developer stocks.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards are drawn from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case INCY is at location [10], Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is at [4] and Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) is at [25].

INCY and EXEL minimize price drawdown exposure risk, accepting reduced upside reward, while CYTK accepts greater drawdown exposure to have a larger payoff prospect. In its case that later appears to not be a good tradeoff. Let's look at the details of EXEL as a contrast to INCY as a candidate for investment.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Here EXEL hedging suggests a possibility (for a short position to be protected from) of as much upside price change as +20.6%, the Sell Target Potential. And in 116 prior forecasts at similar Range Indexes of 30, only 6% of them failed to produce a profit. The overall resulting average of +22.3% exceeded the target potential of +20.2%.

That contrast earned an encouraging Cred.(ibility) Ratio for EXEL of 1.1.

And the huge achieved price gains of +22.3% in only 36-day average holding periods produces a CAGR of over +300%. That compares to the CAGR for INCY of +54%.

The point here is that the forecast returns in Figure 2 may need further analysis. That is supplied in Figure 4, where the size of accomplished payoff price returns on the vertical scale are matched with the Odds of a position being profitable on the horizontal scale.

Comparing odds for profitability and payoff size

As in Figure 2, more desirable results are down and to the right, and less attractive ones are in the upper left direction.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Here the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [2] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. The figure's scales are set to include outstanding performances, so some of these issues appear compelling, in comparison to the market average.

Now the major advantage of EXEL at [4] over INCY at [5] becomes apparent. (Apologies for issues with WinOdds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 4. Those with negative payoffs are at its upper left corner.)

Details for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) at [12] and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) at [8] are presented in Figures 5 and 6. Subscribers to blockdesk.com, and/or its daily Market-Maker Intelligence Lists of top20 ranked stocks and ETFs, have access to similar forecast reports for all above mentioned issues in figures 2 and 4.

Figure 5

(used with permission)

Figure 6

(used with permission)

Of particular interest in ALNY is the escalation of MM expectations of coming price ranges following the recent corporate announcements. Those upward shifts in price forecasts keep the stock in a competitive position as an investment candidate for portfolios seeking rapid capital growth.

Conclusion

Among the several dozen biotech developer stocks compared here, three are competitive standouts as capital growth portfolio candidates. They are EXEL, LGND, and ALNY. When they reach their current sell targets holding positions should be liquidated as indicated under TERMD discipline with reinvestment in new best available candidates.

As ALNY's recent experience indicates, reinvestment in a recently liquidated position is not out of the question. In today's markets transaction costs are trivial and the forced re-examination of alternative candidates avoids getting carried away by recent success. With dynamic (and risky) investments like biotech stocks, this type of compounding opportunity is what drives investor interest.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months may be very different from now less attractively present-priced investment competitors, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities. A follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

