Apple Part Of The Consortium That Just Bought Toshiba's Memory Unit

Rethink Technology business briefs for September 28, 2017.

Bain Capital inks deal with a little help from its friends

It's official. Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) has announced the sale of its flash memory unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital, which just happens to include Apple (AAPL). The WSJ reports that the unit went for $17.7 billion.

The announcement finally lays to rest uncertainty surrounding the sale, fostered mainly by Western Digital (WDC) which has at various times attempted to derail or commandeer the sale. Even as recently as September 11, there was a bogus report that Toshiba had agreed to sell to Western Digital. Even now, it's thought that WDC will challenge the sale in court.

The Bain consortium includes Hoya Corp. of Japan, South Korea's SK Hynix, and several US companies including Apple, Kingston Technology, Dell and Seagate (STX). SK Hynix and the US companies will not have voting stakes in the chip unit. Bain will hold a 49.9% voting interest while Toshiba will have 40.2%. Hoya will get the rest. The inclusion of Hoya apparently satisfies Japanese government concerns about foreign control of the unit.

According to Bloomberg, Apple contributed $1.47 billion to the deal, less than the $3 billion that has been rumored. Since Apple has no managerial control, this does not represent an attempt by Apple to “secure supplies” of flash memory chips, since it will have no say in how sales of said chips are allocated. Apple will still have to go to the global market and sign the best contracts that it can for its needs. However, there is a clear implication that Apple will tend to favor the Toshiba unit as a supplier.

Although Apple is maintaining an “arm's length” relationship with the Toshiba chip unit, the investment represents a significant new move into chip fabrication. The notable chip companies that Apple has invested in the past have been fabless. These include ARM Holdings (OTCPK:SFTBY), PA Semi, and Intrinsity.

Apple explains Face ID security

Apple's TrueDepth 3D sensor system is a breakthrough technology that I'm convinced will change the way we use our mobile devices in many ways. Among other things, future versions of the sensor will support mixed reality experiences akin to what Microsoft (MSFT) has demonstrated with its pioneering, though ungainly Hololens.

But the focus of the system in the near term is primarily Apple's Face ID feature that allows unlocking of the iPhone X with just the user's face. Since the concept is fairly new, there is understandably a lot of concern about it, especially with respect to user privacy.

Apple has created a support page and authored a white paper explaining how the technology works. Apple's top priority is user privacy, and I believe Apple has done everything possible to ensure user privacy and security. Government law enforcement agencies are probably not going to be very happy.

Apple's Face ID works in a very similar way to Touch ID. The 3D scans of the user's face that it uses for Face ID are never sent off the device. The scan information is encrypted with the encryption key held in the Secure Enclave processor that resides within the A11 Bionic chip.

Unlike Touch ID, Face ID is much more difficult to spoof. It's possible to lift user fingerprints from the phone itself to use to unlock Touch ID. And even if this isn't done, there's a 1/50,000 chance of an erroneous unlocking. With Face ID, the user's facial scan data is much more difficult to reproduce. Even very detailed masks can't be used, since the user needs to look at the device in order to start the unlocking process.

Face ID isn't perfect, but it appears to be more reliable than its predecessor, with a 1/1,000,000 chance of erroneous unlocking. It's also perfectly safe to use, since the laser power of the 3D sensor is very small. Given the difficulty even of constructing a detailed 3D mask of the user, Face ID represents a significant step forward in convenience and security for iPhone X customers and is certainly a key differentiator for the phone.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Amazon responds to competition in home automation

Apple continues to build on its iOS ecosystem with home automation products and services that use the HomeKit APIs within iOS and derivative operating systems such as tvOS. In addition, Apple's much more competitive Apple TV 4K has upped the stakes for streaming media boxes with greatly enhanced capability for apps and games with its A10X processor.

In December Apple will release its HomePod connected speaker that features Siri access and claims to offer audiophile sound quality. HomePod has Apple Music integrated with it as well as the ability to provide voice control of HomeKit devices.

Faced with competition from Apple's more expensive devices, Amazon (AMZN) seems to be driving towards “better, faster, cheaper” solutions. Amazon has unveiled a number of new home devices, including the Echo Plus successor to its very successful Echo connected speaker. It claims better sound quality for a lower price of $150. Echo Plus is powered by Amazon's very capable Alexa AI and offers extensive home automation control.

Amazon also has introduced the Echo Spot, a smart speaker with a 2.5 inch color screen, kind of a miniature version of the Echo Show. Spot can display information like the time or weather, and has a built-in camera to support video calling. And it's only $130.

Not to be outdone by Apple TV 4K, Amazon also introduced a 4K version of Fire TV that matches the frame rate of Apple TV 4K (60 fps). Fire TV has been miniaturized to a dongle that plugs directly into an HDMI port.

Amazon got the drop on its competitors with the first Echo, and seems intent on maintaining its lead. Powered by Alexa, Amazon's smart speakers and other devices continue to offer the most capability when it comes to AI assistance.

