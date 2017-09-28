Don't Wait For Irma And Harvey To Hurt Travelers, It Won't Happen

I don’t think there will be a dip in the upcoming months… but the stock is clearly overpriced.

While fear of disastrous payments are expected in Texas and Florida, the stock holds still.

Investment Thesis

After Irma and Harvey, you would think insurance companies would take a serious hit. Unfortunately, for investors with money on the side, even hurricanes can’t crash the stock market.

Travelers (TRV) is a solid insurer, the top 2 player in the commercial insurance field and a dividend achiever. While the total damages done to the company remains unknown, investors don’t seem to be concerned. Should you join them now or wait for a dip? Let’s find out…

Understanding The Business

TRV is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. TRV is a top 2 player in commercial insurance with a strong presence in the small and middle market.

Travelers shows a geographically-diversified business with no states counting over 10% of total premiums. While hurricane Irma and Harvey will hurt TRV’s performance in the upcoming quarters, Texas and Florida represents only 11.5% of all premiums as at December 31st 2016.

Finally, Travelers is concentrating more on commercial insurance than personal.

Revenues

The 2008 financial crisis was a difficult period for the insurance company. Shortly after, management bounced back and posted strong revenue growth. Traveler’s benefits from its size to use additional proprietary data for better underwriting processes.

Their Canadian and international activities are also growing into an interesting business. For now, this segment is responsible of 6.2% of total revenue, but this is clearly a growth vector for the future.

Earnings

While premiums are increasing year after year, TRV's EPS is stagnating. This is even more concerning as there is an important share repurchase program on the roll. The number of outstanding shares are dropping faster than a bear market and yet, the company isn’t able to generate EPS growth:

Dividend Growth Perspective

Management started issuing dividend payments back in 2004. In 2017, the company will reach its 13th consecutive year with a dividend increase making it part of the Dividend Achievers elite group. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

The company shows a 9.51% CAGR dividend growth rate for the past 10 years. This means TRV doubled its payouts within 8 years.

Management has plenty of room to continue its dividend growth streak for several years to come with low payout and cash payout ratios. I expect the company to continue raising its payout by 7.5% for several years to come.

As previously mentioned, TRV is a shareholder-friendly stock. Over the past decade, management put an important focus on paying back investors with a share repurchase program and dividend increase.

Potential Downsides

Natural catastrophes are an obvious threat for any insurance company. However, with a good underwriting process and wide diversification, a company like Travelers can manage it.

What really hurts is the increasing number of sales, but the stagnation of EPS. This means insurance products are becoming a commodity where pricing power doesn’t exist. TRV evolves in a highly competitive field where an insurance contract doesn’t mean much for the client. Therefore, the lowest price often wins. This leads to a situation where underpricing policies to win or keep market shares is common business. In the event of a natural disaster, this kind of situation hurts.

Since TRV stock doesn’t seem to be affected by the news, it will be interesting to see the monetary impact of both hurricanes. The current market is often blindfolded by its bullishness.

Valuation

The final part of this article will be about valuation. Let’s start by looking at how the market valued TRV over the past 10 years:

Since 2014, TRV's P/E ratio went from under 9 to 13. TRV is a solid company, but I don’t see why there is a growing premium attached to it.

Digging deeper, I’ve used a double stage dividend discount model. I used a 7.5% growth rate for the first 10 years and reduced it to 6% afterwards. Since TRV is a leader in its market I’ve used a 9% discount rate.

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

The DDM validates the P/E graph: there is no deal on TRV now. The stock is definitely overvalued.

Final Thought

When I first look at TRV raw data, I was pleased to find a strong dividend grower. However, I’m definitely not the only investors looking for generous stocks on the market. It seems it’s not the right time to enter into a new position in this insurance company. Instead, I decided to invest in another stock in the financial industry paying a 3.75% yield plus extra dividend payment. Members of Dividend Growth Rocks received the analysis of Lazard (LAZ), a financial advisory and asset Management Company with strong potential.

Disclaimer: I do not hold TRV in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolios.

