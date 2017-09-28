Have We Graduated From Student Debt Yet? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Three cheers for Nicholas P. Cheer, two for the two consecutive articles he has written on financial planning around two key issues, and a bonus for his name. We discussed home financing yesterday; today the investment advisor takes on financing a college education, in his article “How to Save and Invest for College.”

The pattern of thought is fairly parallel. Regarding the purchase of a home, Cheer suggests that from a strictly investment standpoint, owning one’s home is not worth it but that there are nevertheless non-financial benefits; thus, he counsels a practical way to finance a home that is compatible with long-term wealth accumulation.

Regarding a college education, Cheer says he can justify taking on debt only under conditions wherein the resulting degree will enhance one’s earning power and where the debtor will have the ability and determination to discharge the debt within a short timeframe. Then, before he gets into the specifics of how to best finance such an education, he explores how to minimize its cost to start with, via affordable community and state colleges, scholarships and work. When he finally gets to the nuts and bolts of how pay for college, he again displays a knack for non-conventional thinking, preferring a Roth IRA to 529 accounts.

Eventually he gets to the bottom of the decision-making flowchart, where he discusses his preference for zero-coupon bonds. Whether or not one finds this specific investment idea optimal is really almost beside the point because the difference in returns between his recommendation and, say, a balanced fund, over the savings period in question likely pales in comparison to the mountain of savings one could achieve by following all of the earlier steps.

And that is where I feel the discussion needs to take place. That is to say, before discussing the method by which a family saves, say $20,000 or $25,000, the question really is do we undertake a commitment that may cost $200,000 per child. I would argue that in most cases today, the answer is no. The modern-day collegiate system has by and large lost either its relevance or, where it remains relevant, is very often still not cost-effective.

Even, maybe especially, the vaunted STEM areas of learning are getting hard to justify as college majors. Commenters on this site have pointed out that increased use of AI means that fewer engineers are needed, or that their skills quickly become obsolete, making training as an engineer an iffy proposition. I have no expertise in this area whatsoever, and so hesitate to give career advice related to engineering, but I do feel comfortable noting the trend toward obtaining certification in niche, needed areas. Thus, Microsoft may or may not care about your engineering degree, but it, Google and other companies do need people with certain highly specific skills for which these firms offer the training and certification. In other words, Microsoft is not taking chances on U.S. colleges turning out graduates with the skills it needs. It has its own learning center, offering dozens of programs that with books and testing fees may add up to hundreds of dollars, rather than tens of thousands of dollars. Only now you’re employable.

For those who are not quantitatively oriented, there are any number of possible options. A nice young man I know has just started his legal education at a well-respected law school. But he, like a quite sizable population of college-age kids I know, bypassed the standard, costly undergrad program. He got the degree online – in my opinion this option should precede Cheer’s community college possibility in the decision tree he discusses – accumulating most of the credits he needed in about a year; he then took the LSAT and did well. Another talented young man I know got his college degree before graduating high school, in his spare time. Both of these fellows, and others in my circle of acquaintance, used the time and cost savings to pursue their passions, increase their learning and build their characters.

Among the folks I know who have sent their kids to college the results have been less positive; there have been successes, to be sure, but many are those who have accumulated massive debts, learned little of value, who struggle in the workplace and who have suffered crises of self-confidence. For the same amount of money they have plied into their valueless credentials, many of these folks could have obtained a mortgage on a cheap duplex and acquired a profession as a landlord.

My point here is that whether you have a professional goal such as becoming a lawyer or an engineer or you just want to enter the business world, say, as a landlord, today’s technology offers the potential to achieve these goals while bypassing most of the time and expense that the collegiate system demands. Even if, or especially if, you have no career motive but just want to learn, say, the Greek classics, you can find a venue locally or online to learn this with likeminded people sharing the same passion rather than with colleagues who are taking the class just to get a required prerequisite out of the way (and at great expense).

There could still be benefits to a college education in individual situations. At the level of say, MIT, chances are that those admitted are all hard workers who value learning, can learn from one another, and can look forward to career prospects that would justify their tuition costs. But for most students today, going to college is a highly questionable proposition, at least financially. Perhaps in the same way that Cheer declares a home worthy of buying, despite it being a poor investment, one could say that the non-financial benefits of college make the cost worthwhile. For my part, I think it behooves parents to find the sort of education or training that suits their child, but at a cost they can afford to pay without recourse to any debt. The good news is I believe we have arrived at a point where everyone who sets his mind to it can achieve that goal one way or another. We’re ready to graduate from student debt.

