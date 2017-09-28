Can Tesla's Model 3 Survive Without Incentives?

Musk has been outspoken that Tesla will succeed without incentives. That will soon be put to the test.

Some writers are predicting record sales of Model S and X in Q3, pushing Tesla closer to that 200,000 unit brink in the U.S. before the end of the year.

Tesla (TSLA) is about to enter uncharted waters. They have never had to deal with the mass market buyer in the past. With sales of the Model S starting above $70,000 the U.S. tax credit can be as much as $7,500, (providing a buyer's tax bill exceeds that amount before the credit). This represented less than a 10% discount long after the purchase has been made. Wealthy buyers can afford to wait for the credit since it cannot be used at the time of acquisition for a Tesla whether leased or financed.

This picture changes with the Model 3. Hyped as a $35,000 BEV, the tax credit plays a bigger role representing a 21% discount. However, a Model 3 buyer also will not be able to use the credit at the time of purchase. That will be a huge competitive disadvantage.

Mass-market buyers looking for a new car are focused on monthly payments much more than affluent buyers. If we compare the Model 3 against the Chevy Bolt or Volt or Nissan Leaf, all of these other cars offer lease programs where the credits are passed to the lessor. Credit is given to the buyer at the time of purchase in reduced lease rates using the tax credit as a capital reduction.

Leasing Explained

For those readers who may not be familiar with leases let me offer a quick how-to. Calculating a lease payment has three parts. First is the depreciation fee, second is the lease "money rate" fee, and last is the sales tax.

It starts with a predetermined residual rate set by banks or the lessor for individual models, say 65% on a three-year lease. So if the car has an MSRP of $100,000 the residual value will be $65,000. The Net Capitalized Cost is the selling price ($100,000) less any down payment or other credits. In Tesla's case, we are now seeing discounts on a Model S so let's assume they are offering $1,000 off and you put up another $5,000 from a bonus check you received at work. That would reduce our Net Cap Cost to $94,000. ($100,000-$1,000-$5,000).

Now we can calculate the Depreciation fee or Base Payment portion of our lease payment. We take the Net Cap Cost of $94,000 minus the residual of $65,000 and divide the balance by the term of the lease or 36 months. So we have $29,000/36 or $805.55 per month. This becomes the first portion of the lease payment.

Next is the rent charge or finance fee. This can be quoted as an APR or just a rate number of .0025 for example. It is just the APR of say 3% divided by 2400 or .00125. So we add the Net Cap Cost plus the residual and multiply by the money factor. ($94,000+$65,000 x .00125) = $198.75 per month.

The last step is pretty easy. We just need to add up the depreciation fee and the finance fee ($805.55+198.75) = $1,004.30 and charge local sales tax. In my case here in Florida, that is 7% ($84.21). So my final payment on a new Model S 100D would be $1,088.51 per month for 36 months with a $65,000 residual.

How this impacts Model 3

Based on press reports numerous writers discuss the Model 3 as the $35,000 Model 3 with a net price after incentives of $27,500 or less if you live in certain states.

Tesla does this right now on their website when configuring a Model S or X or even when looking at current inventory. Here's a partial screen capture for VIN 213961 a Model S75.

Model S

2017 50 miles 213961

$68,200

$75,700 cash price before EV incentives

Calculate transportation fee

Requires a $2,500 deposit

(The bold type is added by Tesla)

Can you actually go in and buy this car for $68,200 using the incentives? Of course not. Can you go in and apply the Federal Tax Credit as a cap reduction on a lease? Again the answer is no.

This is where Tesla with or without the credits will feel the impact until other manufacturers' tax credits are exhausted by hitting U.S. sales of 200,000 units. Look up any advertising for the Chevrolet (GM) or Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) models and you will see ads like these here and here. GM Financial is currently offering a $6,500 cap cost reduction on the lease of a new Chevy Bolt and a 60% three-year residual. The payment works out to $180/month plus tax or $196.02 with $2,500 total drive off on a car with an MSRP of $38,245 and a sale price of $35,568. With the CA ZEV rebate of $2,500 that results in zero out of pocket. You can find details on this lease at chevybolt.org/forum. Nissan has similar deals on the Leaf.

These lease rates are going to hurt Model 3 sales to mass market buyers since at this time there is no lease program for the Model 3. Even with it, Tesla has not been allowing the use of the federal tax credit as a cap cost reduction on Model S or X. I would assume because Tesla cannot use the tax credits since they do not have profits or income tax exposure. In GM's case they are keeping $1,000 of the credit, but for buyers who may have little or no tax liability before credits, this is a great deal making use of a potentially near-worthless tax credit for lower-income buyers.

In a recent article here I discussed this problem from the angle of a purchase. Using the same $2,500 down the Model 3 payments will start at $543 per month for 72 months for a bare-bones $35,000 Model 3. For budget-conscious buyers, that will be a huge hurdle to get over.

Summary

Some do not feel the loss of incentives will affect Tesla. Some think losing the federal tax credit will not be as severe as the tax changes in Hong Kong earlier this year that reduced sales to a trickle. In Hong Kong prices jumped up roughly 60% from an average of about $75,000 to over $120,000. When the tax subsidy ended on March 31, 2017, Tesla's sales dropped to zero in April. While I agree the impact will not be nearly as bad as Hong Kong, I believe there will indeed be a sales impact for the Model 3.

For a potential buyer living in California how significant will a price increase from $25,000 after incentives/rebates to $32,500 after the CA rebate seem? While not as bad as Hong Kong's 60% it still represents a 30% price hike. But for many buyers, it could be the difference between being approved or denied for a loan, or simply make the payment unpalatable.

Authors like Montana Skeptic here and EnerTuition here have written about the Model 3 extensively. Montana pointed out how a current base price of $45,000 (black only) to $60,500 "assures that the lion's share of the remaining available $7,500 federal income tax credits will go to predominately affluent buyers."

Lower-income buyers may not have a tax liability that would fully utilize the $7,500 credit. It would make sense to delay the lower-priced Model 3 units until more Model S, X and higher priced Model 3 buyers are able to claim the credit. However, how will this affect the mass market buyer's attitude toward Tesla? Will potential sales move over to the Chevy Bolt, Volt or Nissan Leaf? Time will tell. But no matter how you slice it, a reduced and eventually eliminated federal tax credit will impact buyers in the lower income ranks.

More competition is coming from Audi to Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY). They will all have a $7,500 price advantage with affluent buyers or anyone able to fully utilize the U.S. credit. Tesla's more expensive models will then be at risk. By 2019 Tesla will be getting hammered at both the low and high ends of their product lines.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

