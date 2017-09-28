Merkel's Troubles The Beginning Of Euro Troubles

The German elections on Sunday provide a perfect set up for investors to short the euro. Chancellor Angela Merkel's support slipped to the brink of chaos. Coalition negotiations will be fractious and have a significant probability of failure.

Because of this, the leader of the European Union, Germany, has become politically weaker at a time when Brussels needs the illusion of political strength created by the French and Dutch elections earlier in the year to continue.

This is and will erode confidence in not only the political union but the monetary union. And anything that erodes confidence in the political stability of a country/region, undermines the currency and the sovereign debt markets.

Anyone who has been following my work here on Seeking Alpha knows that I am and continue to be a major bear on the European Union and, hence, the euro. This year's counter-trend rally in the euro was brought on by political instability in the United States brought on by the push-back by entrenched powers against the election of Donald Trump as president.

The German elections mixed with the civil unrest unfolding in Catalonia ahead of Sunday's intended independence referendum provide a clear signal to investors that the euro is headed for more trouble.

Couple European political and civil unrest with the stated policy changes in the U.S. towards the dollar and we have the end of one wave and the beginning of another.

Strong Dollar Ahead

I blogged about this change in U.S. policy as it happened last week. Trump's UN speech was a signal that U.S. foreign policy would become more aggressive. While everyone was focused on Trump's threats to North Korea indirect clashes between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria resulted in the death of a Russian General and a failed attempt to break the "de-escalation zone" in Idlib province.

These events coupled with the Fed's unexpected hawkishness signal to me that U.S. policy will be to drain markets of dollars to weaken our opponents. I don't believe in coincidences in geopolitics.

China has been allowing the yuan (CYB) to mildly appreciate this year against the dollar (UUP) in order to attract foreign capital into its bond markets. The announcement by China of an oil futures contract convertible into gold (GLD) is a means to improve investor confidence in recycling yuan surpluses back into China versus converting to dollars to buy U.S. Treasuries (TLT).

Russia (RSX) responded by lowering interest rates to support a burgeoning economic recovery and closing Russian ports off from accepting dollars to settle trade. This was done in anticipation of this new, strong-dollar policy begun by the Trump administration to protect the Ruble and further pressure its trading partners to seek alternatives to the dollar.

Euro Hope Fades

The EU is caught between these factors and the results from the German elections only make things worse for the euro. The euro backed off from its recent highs well before Sunday's results. In fact, it was breaking down in anticipation of the Fed's announcement to shrink its balance sheet.

The highlighted area on the weekly chart of the euro was telling us this week's breakdown was imminent. The September 8 th high wasn't even challenged in the next two weeks and trading was thin and non-committal waiting for the German election results.

But, smart money was bailing on the euro above $1.20 for the past month, selling into strength.

Support now lies at $1.1661 to keep this pullback from turning into a rout. But, even if that level holds this week or next, with events unfolding as they are there is little chance of a rally in October breaking that Sept. 8 high.

Beware Rising Bunds

We've already had the first casualty of the election. Hard-nosed Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble has already stepped down. He has been Merkel's Sword of Damocles in negotiations with countries like Greece and Portugal over their debt and an effective whip to sell the 'leave the euro or be bailed out on horrible terms' to the EU Council of Finance Ministers.

His replacement will likely be Christian Lidner of the Free Democrats (FDP) who will be just as tough, if not tougher, than Schauble on Greece. With these results, the German electorate has a very clear voice, "No more bailouts."

Since, this is Merkel's preferred outcome both for geopolitical reasons and her loyalty to the EU, she and Lidner will be at odds in Brussels should we have another sovereign debt crisis unfold, like I'm expecting.

In fact, this loss of face for Merkel plays right into this thesis. The ECB is trapped in its QE program. European growth is a phantasm brought on by a previously weak euro and ECB largesse.

A break above 0.56% on German Bunds by month end would be a huge signal that not only was the euro in trouble but also EU sovereign debt as a whole.

Regardless, last month's big reversal signal (blue arrow) is in danger of being negated in October to start Q4. Rising rates are ECB President Mario Draghi's nightmare but he may not have a lot of choice in the matter. The market is beginning to price these political risks into the value of German debt, on which all other European debt is valued.

The next few weeks will determine the direction for the euro in 2018. My bet here is down. The political situation continues to erode, Merkel's hard-line stance on immigration quotas will fall on deaf ears in Brussels, putting Poland and Hungary's defiance back on the table.

Any coalition she cobbles together will be inherently weak since the Greens and the FDP pretty much disagree on everything. Short the euro here versus the U.S. dollar.

I would use the ProShares Ultra Short Euro ETF (EUO) to get leverage to this trade with an interim price target of $25 on a move in the euro back to $1.08 as a first leg of this trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.