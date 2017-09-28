'Safer' Dividend S&P SmallCap600 Dogs Led By Big 5 And TiVo 1-Year Net Gains Of September Analysts

Analyst one-year targets revealed ten highest yield "safer" dividend S&P SmallCap 600® Index stocks that maybe could accumulate 58.21% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K put in all ten, as low-priced little dogs dominated for September.

Besides safety margin, S&P SmallCap600 Index dividend dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth. Total annual returns narrowed the Index list from 65 to 48 by disqualifying the stocks with negative returns.

21 of 65 S&P SmallCap600 Index top-yield dividend payouts were deemed "safer" because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields as of 9/22/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Brokers Envisioned Top Ten "Safer" S&P SmallCap600 Dividend Stocks Netting 13.8% to 53.1% Gains To September, 2018

Four of the ten top yield "safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 dogs (shaded in the list above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for August, proved 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were uncovered by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) netted $531.02 based on a mean target estimate from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% opposite the market as a whole.

TiVo (TIVO) net $500.63, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from five analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% less than the market as a whole.

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) netted $389.09 based on mean target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

HCI Group (HCI) netted $276.76 based on a median target price estimate from four analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 137% greater than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (SWM) netted $267.22 based on estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Greenhill & Co (GHL) netted $218.75 based on an estimate from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Chico's FAS (CHS) was deemed set to net $175.86 based on a median target estimate from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Capstead Mortgage (CMO) netted $175.45 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% less than the market as a whole.

Innophos Holdings (IPHS) netted $163.49, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Archrock (AROC) netted $137.98 based on a median target price set by eight analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 240% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 28.36% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

21 of 65 S&P SmallCap600 Firms Showed "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 50 top yield constituents of S&P SmallCap600 Index pulled from this master list of 65.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 21 of 65 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out nine with sagging price returns.

Financial successes, however, are easily readjusted by boards of directors tooling company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio send a remarkably solid financial signal.

Eight of Eleven Sectors Are Represented Among 'Safer' Dividend Dogs From The S&P SmallCap 600 Index

Eight Morningstar sectors of eleven are represented by the 21 "Safer" members of the S&P SmallCap600 Index. They showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of September 22.

The "safer" dividend S&P SmallCap600 Index sector representation broke-out, thus: Financial Services (5); Consumer Cyclical (4); Real Estate (5); Basic Materials (2); Energy (1); Consumer Defensive (1); Technology (1); Industrials (2); Communication Services (0); Healthcare (0); Utilities (0).

The first three industries listed above made the top ten 'safer' dividend S&P SmallCap 600 ® Index team by yield.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Predicted (11) A 12.9% 1 yr. Average Upside and (12) A 15.7% Net Gain For Top 20 September 'Safer' Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Stocks

Top dogs on the S&P SmallCap 600 'safer' Dividend list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of September 22, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 10.5% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the S&P SmallCap 600 dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 10.37% in the coming year.

Notice the S&P SmallCap600 'safer' dividend dogs show price rising to within $211 of the vector for dividends derived from a $1k investment in each. When those coordinates intersect, an overbought condition occurs, as exemplified by the present overpriced and oversold condition of the S&P500 Aristocrats, NASDAQ 100, and Dow dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed Abundant Bargains From Lowest Priced 5 of Top 10 Top Yielding "Safe" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index Stocks

Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 firms with the biggest yields September 22 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected (13) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600, To Deliver 23.12% VS. (14) 14.62% Net Gains from All Ten by September, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index top ten by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 48.56% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced "safer" S&P SmallCap600 stock, Archrock (AROC) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 48.6% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index dogs as of September 22 were: Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV); Maiden Holdings (MHLD; Capstead Mortgage (CMO); Finish Line (FINL); Archrock (AROC);, with prices ranging from $7.30 to $9.68.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 Index dogs as of September 22 were: Greenhill & Co (GHL); Chatham Lodging (CLDT); Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA); Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP); Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), with prices ranging from $14.45 to $72.80. The low-priced little S&P SmallCap600 Index dogs did well by upsides.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

