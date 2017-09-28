Celgene Presents Strong Potential Despite Clinical Hold Setback

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB), with input from Dr. Udaya K Maiya, MD

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has four products that together make around $3 billion per quarter - these are, Revlimid at $2bn, and Pomalyst/Imnovid, the two iMiDs or Immunomodulatory imide drugs, and Otezla and Abraxane at around the $300mn-$400mn mark each. Its market cap is around $111bn today. The company has a number of drugs in phase 3 trials; most of these are label expansions of self-owned existing products, some are NCEs or new chemical entities, some like Luspatercept are collaborations, and at least one, Mongersen in Crohn's disease, is a partnered investigational drug in phase 3 trials.

What is more interesting for the very long term investor is Celgene's library of next generation cereblon-modulators, some of which have begun to percolate to the clinic after years of research at Celgene. The first generation cereblon modulator, thalidomide, was not well understood, and led to various well-publicized teratogenic safety issues with the drug. Then we had Revlimid and Imnovid; Revlimid is another cereblon-modulator that promotes cereblon-dependent destruction of Ikaros proteins. An excellent article discusses the entire story behind this science and the story of the relationship between IMiDs, cereblon, and IKZF1/IKZF3. Bototmline is, there's a whole new world out there of cereblon-binding small molecules opening up through Celgene's research, and with better understanding of what drives the safety behind the iMiD binder molecules. This area of work, if successful, will keep Celgene alive and strong for decades to come - and this is a critical area where it differs from colleague Gilead (GILD), whose early stage development was in tatters.

Coming back to less speculative news, Celgene recently suffered a setback as the FDA put several of its Fusion Program Studies trials on hold. Five IMFINZI trials have been put on partial hold while one trial has been given full clinical hold. The FDA decision was taken after considering several risk elements in other trials involving an anti-PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda, and not specifically related to any issues with IMFINZI (however, IMFINZI is having a tough year, as we discussed earlier). As per the directive, the trial on full hold will stop treating the recruited patients while the trials with partial holds will continue treating the already recruited patients but will not admit new patients. IMFINZI trials - there are 7 in number, two of which do not have a hold - are a result of Celgene's 2015 collaboration deal with MedImmune, AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) R&D arm, to develop IMFINZI in various hematologic malignancies.

These holds are likely to have significant negative impact on the company's pipeline as the trials may have resulted in the label expansion for these drugs, boosting Celgene's revenue stream. It is also important to note that Celgene is not the only company affected by these holds as FDA has taken these actions with regard to several other firms including Merck (NYSE:MRK). In the short term, the impact of this hold is likely to be minimal as these were early stage trials in Phase 1 or 2 programs. As these were not pivotal trials, the negative impact is likely to be minimal. The company was running these programs under its collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Despite this setback, the company has a strong product pipeline ahead as it has several trials running in different development stages. In the coming years, the company is going to face patent expirations for several of its top performing products. However, Celgene could counter that by expanding the label for its existing products and introducing new ones. It has a couple of potential performers in its pipeline including Ozanimod, which is being tested for treating relapsing multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Earlier this year, the company reported positive results for its Phase 3 SUNBEAM trial, which showed that the drug successfully met its primary endpoint of reducing annualized relapse rate.

The company's current products are also in high growth stage ensuring that the company can look forward to a strong growth rate for a couple of years ahead. The potential of these drugs is clearly discernible from the latest quarterly numbers announced by Celgene recently. The company's performance showed a decided upswing as it reported 28% increase in its adjusted net income to $1.5 billion, up from $1.1 billion it had reported for the second quarter of the previous year. Its net product revenue showed 19% increase to touch the $3.2 billion figure. The comparison between net income and revenue growth rate shows that the company is not only growing but has also accomplished this feat in a more efficient manner.

The biggest winner for the company is OTEZLA, which scored 49% year-over-year increase in its quarterly revenue to touch $358 million. However, Revlimid remained the top earner with a little over $2 billion in revenue. The drug continues to perform well as it expands its market share, registering 20% increase on year over year basis. The company continues to focus on its research and development endeavors as it spent $835 million during the quarter. Celgene is also in good shape liquidity wise as it reported $10.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as on the end of the quarter. For Q2, its operating cash flow stood at $1.6 billion, up from $1 billion cash flow generated during the second quarter of the previous year.

Celgene recently reported the approval of Idhifa for treating leukemia. While the approval came with a boxed warning for differentiation syndrome, the drug presents a lucrative market ahead for the company. The drug has been priced at $24,872 for monthly treatment and the company estimates the average treatment period to be 4.3 months. Idhifa is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for patients with an IDH2 mutation, a group that accounts for 8% to 19% of all AML patients. With estimated addressable market size of 1,200 to 1,500 patients, the drug may be expected to generate over $100 million in annual revenue from IDH2 mutation group patients.

The company stock has widely outperformed benchmark with over 33% growth in the past 12 months. While the company shows promise, the recent setback of clinical hold is likely to take a toll on investors' sentiments. Another red flag for potential investors is the current valuation of the stock, which is trading at its 52-week high. With its strong potential and ongoing momentum, the stock is well worth an investment for investors with a long term horizon, especially if you consider the company's early stage pipeline. However, at this juncture, I would wait for a pullback to initiate a position in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, GILD.

