Replacing My Paycheck With Dividends From T. Rowe Price

While the company faces headwinds from growing passive investment funds, active management strategies of T. Rowe Price have thus far shown an ability to compete effectively with their passive counterparts.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) is a global investment corporation with over $900 billion in assets under management (AUM). They are one of the premier active investment management firms, and they generate revenue from fees charged on client assets managed through their mutual fund products. T. Rowe Price is also a dividend aristocrat, having increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years, which is one of the primary reasons I recently decided to add the stock to my personal portfolio.

I launched my portfolio of dividend growth stocks in September 2017. My investment goal is to replace my paycheck with dividends over a 25 year period. I pick my own stocks based on select investment criteria, and use the Robinhood app so that I can trade without incurring any broker fees. You can read about my stock criteria and all my individual holdings here. T. Rowe Price is one of the original 5 stocks added to my portfolio. In deciding what stocks to invest in, I am looking for “great” companies that have the following qualities:

Consistent upward trend of total revenue and net income over the last 5-10 years;

History of solid stock buybacks over the past 5-10 years;

Market competitive advantage, or “moat;"

Debt to Equity Ratio less than 1.0 (with exceptions for certain industries);

Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) consistently greater than 10%;

Solid history of dividend increases, using David Fish’s CCC list as a guide. Since the portfolio should be averaging 7.5% dividend growth per year, I look for stocks that have historically been able to do this;

Payout ratio of 60% or less (with exceptions for REITS); and

Price to Earnings or P/E ratio under 23, with exceptions based on industry as well as other factors.

First, here is a look at how T. Rowe Price currently stacks up to my investment criteria.

Criteria Portfolio Standards TROW Years of Consecutive Divided Increases > 10 31 ROE > 10% 28.6% ROIC > 10% 24.35% D/E < 1 --NO DEBT! Payout Ratio > 60% 41.10% 3 Year Dividend Growth Rate > 7.5% 11.11% 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate > 7.5% 11.59% P/E < 23 15

Source: information comes from Seeking Alpha and Morningstar; author composed table

Total Revenue and Net Income

One of my requirements to determine whether a company has sound financials is by looking for companies that have shown consistent total revenue and net income growth over the past 5-10 years. As shown below, T. Rowe Price has shown consistent growth in these areas.

TROW Revenue and Net Income from 2012

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue (BIL) 3.02 3.48 3.98 4.20 4.22 Net Income (BIL) 0.88 1.04 1.22 1.21 1.19

Source: Morningstar

Here, T. Rowe Price shows consistent revenue and net income growth, with 5 year revenue grown of just under 9% and 5 year net income growth of 9.1%.

Stock Buybacks

Stock buybacks are beneficial to shareholders. When buying back its own shares, the company increases the value of all the remaining shares.

T. Rowe Price's balance sheet (the company shows zero debt) and cash flow give the company the option to reinvest in its own future growth, increase its dividends to shareholders, or buy back its own stock. It seems likely that T. Rowe Price will continue to buy back shares based on the company's recent past. In 2015, T. Rowe Price decreased the total shares outstanding at the company by over 5% through buybacks. And since 2012, the total shares outstanding has gone down--from around 253 million to just over 245 million.

Consistent Dividend Growth

It is a good sign when a company has been able to increase its dividend for over 31 consecutive years. The company has demonstrated its commitment to the dividend even through tough markets, such as the Great Recession that occurred ten years ago.

Again, the fact that T. Rowe Price has no outstanding debt on its balance sheet is a very positive sign that the dividend is in no immediate danger. Less debt makes a company's balance sheet stronger and resilient to financial troubles, and it also enhances free cash flow. Without the burden of having to pay down debts, T. Rowe Price has more available cash to invest into the company's future or to return to shareholders.

Typically, dividend growth investors like to see annual dividend increases well above inflation. Here, T. Rowe Price's last 5 year dividend growth rate of over 11% is well ahead of current inflation levels.

Return on Equity, ROIC, and T. Rowe's Competitive Advantage

Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) tell us how much net income is generated based on shareholder equity and invested capital, respectively. In short, these two metrics measure a corporation's profitability. High ROE and ROIC numbers (consistently above 10%) also tend to show that a company in fact has a competitive advantage in the market.

Since the Great Recession, T. Rowe Price has consistently shown both ROE and ROIC numbers over 20%. Anything over 10% is considered to be a great indicator of the profitability and market competitiveness of the stock, which appears to be the case T. Rowe Price. According to Zacks.com, T. Rowe's Return on Equity above 24% compares very favorably with the industry average of 12.2%, and indicates the company’s commendable position over its peers.

A big reason for T. Rowe's competitive advantage, in my opinion, is its name recognition and dedication to hiring the best asset managers from around the world. After all, people looking to actively invest their money are going to go to a name they trust. T. Rowe Price was recently named one of the most trustworthy companies by Forbes, along with the other accolades listed below.

Source: T. Rowe Price Website

Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is the proportion of earnings paid out as dividends to shareholders. This metric is used to determine the sustainability of a company’s dividend payments. Depending on a company’s industry, a payout ratio consistently less than 60% bodes well for future dividend growth. T. Rowe Price's payout ratio is around 40%, and therefore, leaves plenty of room for the company to continue raising its dividend to shareholders.

Valuation

Benjamin Graham would approve T. Rowe Price's stock from a valuation perspective, as it is currently priced around 15 times its earnings on a trailing-12-month basis. Moreover, over the past seven years the stock has tended to hover between 19 and 21 times earnings, leading to the conclusion that the stock is currently trading at a decent value, even given the stock's recent rise in price of over 35% the past year.

The graph below shows the correlation between T. Rowe Price's Earnings Per Share (EPS) and its stock price, and the inverse correlation of those two metrics to T. Rowe's P/E ratio. According to the data, then, T. Rowe Prices's current P/E ratio of 15, which is towards the lower end of the recent historical spectrum, bodes well for future performance.

Source: Macrotrends

Risks for Long Term Investment

As one of the leaders in active portfolio management, one of T. Rowe Price's biggest sources of competition comes from low-cost, passive funds such as Vanguard. Currently, active funds hold nearly twice as many Accounts Under Management as passive funds and ETFs, according to Morningstar. However, there appears to be a steady trend of investors heading to passively managed funds.

For one, the fees of passive funds are demonstrably less than for active management. Also, many investors are convinced that actively managed portfolios do not add enough value, particularly when taking into account the higher fees as compared to passive investing. A consensus is building among commentators that the trend toward passive management will eventually cut deep into T. Rowe Price's business.

While the concerns are warranted here, I think there will always be a large number of clients who are looking for active management of their nest egg. For many, it simply feels better to know there is a team of professionals handling their investments. Also, there could be a number of changes in the future direction of the markets that might make passive investing less attractive, or may allow T. Rowe Price's team of investment professionals to find ways to better outperform passive funds (though, of course, the reverse could be true).

Finally, I think it is important to point out that T. Rowe Price was one of four fund families (out of 14) that "added value" to clients when compared to the Vanguard passive index, based upon an analysis by Larry Swedroe for the 15-year period ending February 2015. On average, according to this study, relative to Vanguard’s low-cost index funds, T. Rowe Price's funds added value, outperforming a comparable Vanguard portfolio by 0.5% per year. In short, if T. Rowe can continue to add value for clients, the clients will continue to invest their hard earned money with them.

Conclusion

T. Rowe Price has a clean balance sheet, shows extremely good profitability metrics, and has shown strong commitment to sustainable dividend growth over the long-term. While there is always the risk that the market will trend to passive investing, T. Rowe Price has been able to withstand such forces to date and has proven an ability to add value for clients who may otherwise look to other investment vehicles. Overall, the company's current valuation and strong financial condition make it a good fit for any long-term dividend growth investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.