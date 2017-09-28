China-Based RISE Education Files For $100 Million U.S. IPO

I'll provide a final opinion when we know more IPO details.

The firm is growing rapidly, but its VIE structure is a risk to foreign investors.

RISE provides English language education to Chinese students aged 3 to 18 and is part owned by Bain Capital.

China-based RISE Education wants to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

RISE Education Cayman (REDU) intends to raise up to $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares.

RISE provides after-school English training and tutoring services for students between the ages of 3 and 18 throughout mainland China.

The firm is a VIE, so doesn’t own the underlying assets in China, but for investors accepting of this corporate structure risk, RISE may present an attractive opportunity.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we know more details about the IPO.

Company and Technology

Beijing, China-based RISE Education Cayman was founded in 2007 to provide after-school English lessons.

Management is currently headed by CEO Yiding Sun and CFO Chelsea Qingyan Wang.

Yiding Sun has served as chief executive officer since August 2013 and as director since September 2013; prior to leading RISE, he served as chief executive officer in Gymboree China Group from 2011 to 2013, and as the executive director, vice president of operation, vice chairman and manager in Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd. from 1999 to 2011.

Chelsea Qingyan Wang has served as chief financial officer since 2016. Before working for RISE, she served as the chief financial officer in Global Education & Technology Co. from 2014 to 2016, and the chief financial officer and board director in Wolters Kluwer Great China from 2012 to 2014.

The company provides after-school English teaching and tutoring services to students aged 3 to 18. RISE Education pioneered the “subject-based learning” teaching philosophy in China, which promotes a method that combines various subject matters, including language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English.

RISE’s course offerings use interactive courseware to create an immersive English learning environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker.

In 2013, Boston, MA-based private equity firm Bain Capital acquired a 90% stake in the company for $130 million.

Market and Competition

RISE provides Junior ELT, which refers to after-school English training and tutoring services for students between the ages of 3 and 18.

According to a research report by Frost & Sullivan, the number of students between the ages of 3 and 18 enrolled in schools in China is expected to grow to 229.2 million in 2021, representing a CAGR of 1.7% from 2016 to 2021. The number of students enrolled in junior ELT classes in China is expected to grow to 27.8 million in 2021, representing a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2021; and the penetration rate of junior ELT in China, calculated by dividing the number of students enrolled in junior ELT classes in China by the number of students enrolled in school in China, is expected to grow to 12.1% in 2021.

Major competitive vendors that provide after-school English training include:

ChinaYuhuaEducation

RYB Education

Ambow Education

Financials and IPO Details

RISE Education Cayman’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue has increased continuously

Gross margin is growing consistently each year

Cash flow from operations is positive and increasing yearly

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three and half years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: RISE Education F-1)

Revenue

H1 2017: RMB 437 million ($64.5 million), 28% increase vs. prior

2016: RMB 711 million, 25.6% increase vs. prior

2015: RMB 529 million, 23.1% increase vs. prior

2014: RMB 407 million

Gross Margin (%)

1H 2017: 55.1%

2016: 46.1%

2015: 34.5%

2014: 27.4%

Cash Flow From Operations

1H 2017: RMB 255 million

2016: RMB 241 million

2015: RMB 164 million

2014: RMB 25 million

As of June 30, 2017, the company had RMB 537 million ($80.5 million) in cash and RMB 952 million in total liabilities.

RISE Education Cayman intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares, or ADS.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay bank loans, expand operations and further invest in product development; however, it did not provide specifics.

Listed managers of the IPO include Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.

Commentary

RISE is one of a number of China-based education firms that want to raise capital via U.S. or Hong Kong capital markets.

The firms generally post excellent financial results as they ride the wave of increased interest across China for childhood education.

Despite the impressive financial growth, RISE is also similar to other Chinese education firms in that it is a “VIE,” or Variable Interest Entity.

VIEs are a gray area entity due to the fact that companies in certain industries in China, including education, may not be owned in part by foreign investors.

Accordingly, if they want to access foreign capital, they typically set up a foreign entity; in this case, RISE Education Cayman, which then contracts with the China-based entity for its revenues and expenses, effectively flowing profits through to the external entity.

The risk for investors in these VIEs is that the contract may change, whether due to management’s whim or that of the Chinese government.

Furthermore, valuation of the VIE is solely based on profits from the contract because the VIE doesn’t own the underlying assets.

So, for investors that are aware of and accepting of the risks inherent in the corporate structure of a VIE and who want exposure to the fast-growing Chinese education market, RISE may present an attractive investment opportunity.

For RISE, we don’t yet know the details of valuation post-IPO or the expected share price range.

When we know more, I’ll provide an update.

