Orion Energy Systems: Down But Far From Out

Orion Energy System (OESX) stock has disappointed investors as the stock plunged from a high near $2.57 in December to a low of 82 cents August 29. While the author has written numerous upbeat articles on the company, the downtrend gave reason for a reassessment of the business. There has been no shortage of critics of the company, as well as those who are predicting its demise. So, which way is it? Has the company seen its best days with dwindling future prospects? Or, is the stock a potential big win? Prolonged under-performance of the company necessitated a deeper understanding of the business before arriving at conclusions regarding the stock. The article will attempt to weigh the foregoing questions and assess future prospects.

While LED adoption is well underway, depressed business sentiment and potential lower future LED adoption costs, have tempered widespread adoption that had been predicted by many analysts, including the author. While the transition to LED has been underway for years, a U.S. Department of Energy report states that, as of the end of 2016, LED lighting adoption in the United States has occurred in only 12.6% of the U.S. installed base of conventional lighting. The report further discloses that "savings could have been nearly 10 times greater (4,428 tBtus or $44 billion) if all applications had been completely switched to top-tier LED technologies during 2016". The potential savings which could have otherwise been achieved (just in 2016) are illustrated in the chart below:

(Source: Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, U. S. Department of Energy)

Other key findings in the report include:

1. LED adoption has been much faster with outdoor lighting to include roadway, street, parking garages and lots, building, and other outdoor applications.

2. Even though outdoor installations outpaced indoor, A-type (linear) lighting represented about half of overall installations.

3. Realization of the full benefit of LED lighting savings will depend on connected lighting controls that make continual adjustments to lighting output. Such controls are reported to exist in less than 0.1 % of installations.

4. Connected lighting systems will have a major impact on savings achieved by commercial and industrial LED installations, especially those using linear and high-bay/low-bay lighting fixtures.

The foregoing supports evidence that, while LED lighting adoption has been going on for years, 87% of the retrofit market remained unfulfilled at the beginning of 2017. In addition, LED lighting supplier stocks have not performed as well as might be expected in a secular growth market. Based on stock performance, some key players are performing well, like Osram and Philips. Others, like Cree and smaller U.S. players have languished. Cree currently trades near $24, near the level of 12 months ago, and below where it traded two years earlier. The stock performance of Orion, along with three players that could be considered comparable, is illustrated in the stock chart below. With the exception of Revolution Lighting (RVLT), LED pure plays Orion Energy, Energy Focus (EFOI), and SemLEDs (LEDS) have descended lower in the 12-month time frame represented. In addition to being a standout in the chart, Revolution Lighting stock is up over 36% YTD at this writing.

Over a 5-year period, however, RVLT has also experienced extreme volatility, with a 5-year high of over $45 to current levels near $7.50 as illustrated in the chart below:

While RVLT has performed well in the past 12-months, it should be recognized that a significant portion of its growth came from nine acquisitions over eight years. Consideration should also be given to the fact that, although the company does not report individual product segment revenue, public documents and earnings conference calls lead to a conclusion that a significant portion of its revenue is derived from LED lighting tubes. Tubes are utilized to retrofit existing florescent lighting fixtures to LED. Due to a high level of commodification and widespread price competition, tubes could be subject to ongoing margin contraction. Also, tubes appear to offer limited product differentiation.

In comparison, Orion supplies mostly lighting fixtures that are differentiated (as illustrated in an annual shareholder presentation) from competitive product offerings in performance, ease-of-installation, and smart ceiling connectivity.

Industry dynamics and product differentiation aside, key financial metrics of the company will determine its viability, at least in the near term. As of June 30, 2017 key balance sheet items are illustrated below in millions $$:

Cash & equivalents $ 8.5

Current assets 32.6

Current liabilities 15.7

Long term debt 3.9

Shareholder equity 29.2

(Source: Orion Form 10Q)

On the Q1 earnings conference call August 4, CFO Bill Hull stated that they are "comfortable" with their current financials in the ability to finance their business plan, which is evidenced above with a current ratio of 2.1 and long term debt at approximately 12% of capital. It should be pointed out that Orion issued an updated shelf registration statement in February 2017 which authorizes the company to issue up to $75 million in new shares to potentially obtain financing. While existing and prospective shareholders usually object to any dilution, it should be realized that the shelf registration is not likely to increase dilution significantly on a short term basis and offers an option to secure additional funds if needed to finance the business. With the shares trading in the range of $1.10 - $1.20, it also appears unlikely that a significant number of shares would be issued at such a low level given the relatively strong balance sheet.

Beyond the balance sheet, building revenue is a key concern, which will be discussed more fully below.

Historical revenue and EPS 4-year trend (full-year 2018 consensus)

Fiscal year Rev. (Million$$) EPS

2015 $72.2 -$1.43

2016 67.6 - .73

2017 70.2 -.44

2018 77.2 -.07 (consensus based on 10% YOY revenue increase)

(Source: Form 10Ks and Finviz.com)

While the revenue trend for the three years 2015-2017 was roughly flat, circumstances appear to favor a breakout from the 3-year range. Revenue performance in the 3-year period was impacted significantly from declining florescent lighting revenues. At the beginning of fiscal 2015 the annual revenue run rate for LED lighting totaled $4.8 million, about 5% of the annual total, with a big majority of sales in florescent. By Q1 fiscal 2018, LED represented 90% of lighting revenue. As a result, major revenue declines in florescent occurred in the fiscal 2015-2017 period. In the absence of rapidly declining florescent lighting revenue, future comparisons should be much more favorable without an impact from the legacy business. For fiscal 2018 management has offered revenue guidance of a 10-15% gain YOY. In the above table, a revenue increase of 10% is shown (to represent the low range of guidance).

As further illustrated in the table, EPS losses in the 2015-2017 period were a disaster for the company, with cumulative losses of $2.60 per share, a huge amount for a very small company. However, it should be recognized that a major portion of losses had been due to ongoing extraordinary charges, restructuring costs, and inventory write downs related to the company's transition from its legacy business to LED, which should not occur going forward. In viewing the LED lighting players comparable to Orion, its counterparts did not have the degree of legacy business to shed compared to Orion, accentuating poor performance comparisons for Orion. It should be noted, however, that annual EPS has improved continuously since 2015.

In addition to higher revenue expectations, Orion management has moved to cut expenses significantly. The foregoing linked announcement was preceded by an announcement of a new CEO and other management changes. Mike Altschaefl, board chairman, was appointed CEO. Former CEO John Scribante remains as a director.

As part of its expense reduction plan, Orion expects to lower costs by 12-13% annually, which would total $3.5 - $4 million annually. Execution of the plan will result in non-recurring charges of $1.5 - $2.0 million, which were mostly applied to Q1 2018 reported results. As an indicator of management's commitment to the success of the company, the plan includes the reduction of compensation to executives and board members by approximately 35%. During the Q1 earnings conference call, management affirmed that the compensation reductions are permanent cuts, not temporary adjustments. Since the level of executive compensation was a major concern for investors, the adjustment to compensation is a welcomed change.

Beyond expense cutting, prolonged losses have enabled significant NOLs (net operating loss, tax loss carry forwards). As of the fiscal 2017 year ending March 31, Form 10K, the company had federal NOL carryforwards of approximately $75.7 million and state NOLs of approximately $65.2 million. The NOLs will have a significant impact in lowering future federal and state tax liabilities.

Smart Ceilings:

As mentioned in the U.S. Department of Energy report referenced earlier, connected ceilings will have a major impact in achieving energy savings for commercial and industrial applications. Merely changing light bulbs or tubes will not achieve savings mentioned in the report. In addition, smart ceilings have the ability to interact with an infinite number of activities beyond lighting, like physical movement, HVAC, communication, data collection, and controls. Some insight into connected/digital ceilings can be obtained by an article on the Cisco Systems blog, which actually mentions Orion Energy Systems as a partner in development. While connected ceilings and the IoT is not part of Orion's core business, the company maintains IP in the space and incorporates future functionality into existing products that can be utilized in a "plug and play" fashion in overall systems. As indicated by management previously, the company is in the lighting business and does not intend to invest heavily in a heavily populated space dominated by big technology players.

Where the business is today:

As discussed on the Q&A on the August 24 earnings conference call, management stated that the revenue shortfall was due in part to projects that had been booked, but not completed in Q1, and therefore pushed into Q2. Beyond the foregoing, Q3 and Q4 revenue has historically booked at higher levels than the earlier quarters. Accordingly, management continues to guide revenue in the range of a 10-15% increase for the full year.

Success beyond current expectations could surprise to the upside if the company's newly implemented sales agent strategy yields better than expected results. The company began to embark on a sales agency strategy toward the end of 2015 to expand its addressable market by 64% starting in 2016, to greater than 90%.. Management first began sales agency selection by focusing on agencies that represented electrical products, but not necessarily lighting products that compete with Orion. The decision on agency selection was based on an assumption that the Orion product line would attain more focus from agents that did not sell competing lighting product lines. The original strategy proved to be a blunder, as performance lagged significantly. Management reacted quickly to correct the situation, however, the selection process takes time to implement. Accordingly, big revenue shortfalls occurred in ensuing quarters. On the August 24 earnings conference call, management stated that 75% of the original sales agencies selected had been replaced, presumably with agencies selling an array of lighting products. Management further stated that, by the end of Q1, its sales agent network was mostly in place to service north America, with only minor tweaking needed. In all, the selected sales agencies employ over 700 sales associates who represent Orion products and services.

As the sales agency network gains traction, revenue should begin to build accordingly. It should be realized that the sales agency strategy was new to Orion. Some competing lighting product companies have had their distribution strategy in place for decades and, in the case of General Electric, it has been in development for over 100 years! To enhance their new strategy, the company hired an agency-model veteran, Kevin Grayson, as Senior Vice President for Sales. Mr. Grayson has over 20 years of sales management experience with channel and agency sales in the industry. While a new distribution strategy such as been undertaken by the company takes time to fully implement, improved future results appears likely.

Orion management has previously stated that two competitors it encounters frequently when bidding projects are GE and Flex. Orion product features and advantages were covered in a presentation at its annual shareholders meeting August 30. Compared to tiny Orion, the two most notable competitors have huge resources and financing available to market their products. However, when comparing product lines, Orion appears to have significant advantages. In addition, due to its small size, it has the nimbleness and focus to adapt the product and service in an ever-changing business environment.

Further consideration should be given to industry dynamics that have impacted the business in recent years. In the past, lighting consisted mostly of a relatively limited variety of fixtures placed individually or in linear configurations. With LED, nearly any configuration that can be imagined is possible. As a result, in the case of Orion, the company has had to make sweeping changes to product line offerings to maintain competitive advantages with rapidly changing designs in the marketplace.

In addition to the foregoing, new entrants into the business have arisen. The advent of smart ceilings has introduced another key element into the mix with connected ceiling components and systems. One example of the foregoing is Flex (FLEX). Based in Singapore, Flex began as Flextronics, an electronics contract manufacturer that evolved into a leading technology player with a growing recognition of its technology supplied to commercial and industrial users. Under its Industrial and Emerging Industries segment, it offers (quoted from Flex Form 10K) "…energy and metering, semiconductor tools and capital equipment, office solutions, household industrial and lifestyle, industrial automation and kiosks, and lighting". Today, Flex offers LED lighting in a package of system-integrated, energy-related products. In the process, Flex has achieved awareness in the market that must be recognized in the lighting business. In spite of Flex's recognition, Orion commands significant product feature and performance advantages. As previously stated, the company incorporates plug and play features that can be linked to other control systems. As Orion gains momentum and recognition, potential clients are likely to drill down to uncover the Orion value proposition to gain the best lighting systems available. A notable example of preference for Orion's LED product offering is illustrated in Toyota's choice of the company's ISON class LED offering at its facilities in 2016.

The stock today:

Many successful investors utilize stock charts in both stock selection and in making decisions to sell when conditions warrant. When considering microcaps, especially speculative microcaps, stock charts are essential in avoiding out-sized losses. The foregoing is illustrated in the chart below tracking OESX since April. OESX actually moved below the 50-day and 200-day moving average early in 2017, at which time a decision should have been made to hold or sell the shares. As evidenced, the share continued to descend to 82 cents at the end of August. Since then, it has bounced off its lows and made a nice recovery about its 50-day moving average, which has moved it into moderately bullish territory. In addition, it is currently trading in a handle in a cup-and-handle formation, which is considered bullish by most technicians.

(Courtesy of StockCharts.com)

Whether the stock will continue an uptrend from here remains unclear from the chart, which is more difficult to predict in the absence of a sustained uptrend. However, with most of the bad news apparently in the rear view mirror, it appears the stock will do much better as the company executes its strategic plan for revenue growth and cost containment. At current levels, OESX offers an attractive valuation selling at a price-to-sales ratio of .47, price-to-book of 1.13, and market cap of $32 million (source: Finviz.com).

Conclusion:

When the news is bad for a company during an extended period of time, it is hard to remain a believer in the final outcome, which is exacerbated even further by naysayers and short sellers. At that point, it is crucial to have a deeper understanding of the business which can separate success from failure, even when risk is relatively low. However, in high-risk, speculative investing, knowledge is crucial. Several key factors covered in the foregoing discussion present an upbeat thesis for Orion Energy Systems, which could present an excellent opportunity for appreciation above the current share price range. The following key points summarize some of the attributes of the company's current 'position.

The transition to LED is nearly complete. Historical restructuring and extraordinary charges are mostly complete. A new distribution system is now in place, tuned to LED and a much larger addressable market. Operating expenses, including management compensation, have been right-sized to the current business levels . Financial strength appears sufficient to execute the business plan. The company has significant product advantages with a focused marketing approach. According to the U.S. Department of energy, the transition to LED lighting has just begun.

After following the company for several years during mostly downward movement in the share price, the above fundamentals cannot be ignored. After such a process, it would be a mistake to miss the upside which will be the likely result. With a relatively strong financial position and likely growth ahead, the risk/reward profile for Orion appears to be very good.

Risks:

While the author firmly believes in the future prospects of Orion, inherent risks cannot be overly stated. Orion Energy Systems has a history of losses and there are no assurances of profitability any time soon. Even though financials are moderately good for its current level of business, the company competes in a highly competitive market with an almost infinite number of lighting suppliers, some of which are hugely larger entities with billions in funds at their disposal.

Additional disclosure: The author believes the information presented in the foregoing article to be correct at the time of writing, but makes no claim or representation as to the accuracy of the information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OESX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.