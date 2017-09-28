Micron: Where Will It Go From Here?

Micron is inexpensive right here and shares have double-digit upside potential, despite a strong run so far this year.

The outlook for the next couple of quarters is solid and in the long run the memory industry will benefit from secular trends like autonomous driving and IoT.

Micron (MU) has delivered great quarterly results that underline the company's strengths: The company is well positioned in key markets, grows fast and generates a lot of cash. The combination of these factors should make Micron's shares go up even higher in the future.

Micron beat analyst estimates for the top as well as for the bottom line, thanks to an impressive 90% revenue increase compared to the prior year's quarter. The company earned $2.4 billion in its fourth quarter, equal to $2.02 per diluted share.

DRAM market is looking very strong

With such a high growth rate it is worth checking how the company managed to hit these very strong results:

The results were based on a couple of factors that played a role, with the main ones higher sales volumes (due to rising demand in end markets) and higher average selling prices, but the acquisition of Inotera (which closed last December) played a role as well, as that boosted Micron's revenues further.

Micron benefits from powerful industry tailwinds, as DRAM pricing has risen by up to 100% over the last year (according to Forbes), which not only is highly beneficial for DRAM manufacturers' revenues, but which also lifts the gross margins of these companies.

The effect is clearly visible in Micron's earnings statement, which shows a gross margin increase from 18% to 51% -- almost tripling in just one quarter.

The good news is that the DRAM market will likely remain very strong for the foreseeable future, which means that Micron's revenues as well as earnings will see a continued boost in the next couple of quarters.

Demand for DRAM is driven by several end markets, the smartphone industry being one of the most relevant ones. The two new iPhone models both have 3GB of DRAM, whereas flagship Android models feature up to 8GB of DRAM.

The whole memory industry is further poised to benefit from other major secular trends such as cloud computing, which increases the need for high-tech datacenters, the internet of things, which means that an ever increasing amount of items will be equipped with electronics including memory, as well as the upcoming autonomous driving revolution. Micron explains why the technology requires its products, and Forbes believes that 10% of the total memory production will be built into cars in a couple of years.

Micron is poised to benefit from an ever more connected world substantially, as that means ongoing strong demand for its products and high margins at the same time. The DRAM oligopoly will lead to solid earnings not only at Micron, but at all DRAM producers (as long as none of the players invests too much into new production facilities, which would hurt everyone as prices could crash).

High cash generation

Micron is not only generating high earnings, the company also is producing very strong cash flows:

Over the last year operating cash flows totaled $8.2 billion, but things are even better when we look at the fourth quarter results separately: During the most recent quarter Micron produced operating cash flows of $3.2 billion, for a whopping $13 billion annual run rate.

That is not only a rather high number in absolute terms. It is especially high when we compare it to Micron's market capitalization:

MU Market Cap data by YCharts

Shares are trading at a little bit more than three times Micron's annual operating cash flows when we look at the Q4 results for our base case, which means that even if Micron continues to invest heavily into PP&E, the company will generate high free cash flows going forward as long as the industry tailwinds persist.

Right now Micron is using its cash flows to pay down debt primarily (apart from capital expenditures and the acquisition of Inotera that closed during the last year), which is a smart move in a rising rate environment for sure. Lower debt means lower vulnerability to rising interest rates, and paying down debt increases the company's net earnings due to the smaller negative impact of interest expenses.

Since Micron has about $10 billion worth of long-term debt right now the company is not highly leveraged at all. But by paying down that debt Micron will not only become a safer investment, but also increase its earnings by a couple hundred million dollars annually.

Low valuation provides more upside

Despite its very compelling growth rates and strong outlook Micron is trading at a low valuation:

MU PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Shares are changing hands at 5.7 times forward earnings, which is a heavy discount to the broad market's valuation as well as to Micron's historic valuation: If Micron hits the analyst estimate for the current year's earnings, shares would have to rise about 80% for the company's valuation to be in line with the historic average.

Even if shares rose 20% over the next year, shares would still trade at a discount of more than 30% to the long-term average. This shows that Micron is not overly expensive at all, despite the strong share price gains Micron has experienced over the last couple of quarters.

Bottom line

Micron benefits from strong DRAM demand, as the oligopoly it has built with its peers can now demand high prices and thus generate very attractive margins. The outlook for the company is good as the IoT, autonomous driving and cloud computing will keep memory demand at a high level.

Micron is generating high cash flows and is currently paying down its debt at a rapid pace, which will make the company an even more attractive investment in the future. And the best thing is that shares of Micron can be bought at a heavy discount to the broad market's valuation as well as relative to how the company's shares were valued in the past.

