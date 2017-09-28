Acorda: Setback And Opportunity

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB), with input from Dr. Udaya K Maiya, MD

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) recently suffered a setback as the FDA issued the company a Refusal to File (RTF) letter for its Inbrija drug candidate. Inbrija, or CVT-301, showed significant improvement in Parkinson's Disease patients' motor functioning in a Phase 3 trial earlier this year. The company currently seeks the FDA approval for using Inbrija for treating the symptoms of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's Disease or PD who are taking a carbidopa/levodopa regimen as it submitted the NDA for the drug following the 505(b) (2) route. The two main factors mentioned in the RTF are related to technicalities such as the date as to when the manufacturing site can be ready for inspection and questions related to drug master production record.

The company now plans to ask the FDA for a Type A meeting for resolving these issues. The Type A meeting is generally conducted to discuss clinical holds and special protocol assessment. While the company seems to be in a position to address the issues mentioned in the RTF letter, the setback is a cause of concern as it will delay the process of commercializing the drug -- probably by up to 6 months. On the positive side, the letter did not question the efficacy or safety profile of the drug. The RTF is not expected to hinder the process of the company's EU filing for the drug, which is apparently a larger market. The news, however, sent Acorda stock plummeting down in the market. It seemed to have recovered thereafter as investors took stock of the rather harmless RTF.

Inbrija has significant upside because of its inhaled formulation

It should be noted that if approved, Inbrija will create significant upside for the company. OFF periods in PD affect 350,000 patients in the U.S. and 450,000 more in the EU. Just the US market is worth half a billion dollars. Oral levodopa is the gold standard of treatment, however, it has problems of bioavailability while passing through the GI tract. Inbrija, which is an inhaled version of levodopa, avoids the GI route and has shown considerable improvement in trials. While early PK/PD studies showed better pharmacokinetics vs oral levodopa, later trials involving placebo also showed significant improvements in OFF period PD patients from a population that experienced average of > 3 OFF periods daily in spite of existing levodopa treatment averaging > 800 mg daily.

So, even if Ampyra cash flow falls -- as we will discuss shortly -- Inbrija (and also Tozadenant) can more than account for the loss. There's competition from Sunovion Pharma, a privately held company now owned by Sumitomo Dainippon of Japan that is developing a sublingual formulation of levodopa. There's considerable debate whether inhaled or sublingual formulations work faster and that generally depends on the medication; but broadly, both the surface area and the blood flow in the lungs are higher than in the mucosal membrane (the lungs are actually designed for this specific purpose; the sublingual mucosal membrane, also true, but somewhat less so) so this is generally a faster route. Moreover, there seems to be delays in Sunovion's trials, while Inbrija, outside of this RTF, has been the first mover.

Activist shareholders create trouble over Ampyra patent loss

The company has been facing issues on other fronts as well. One of its biggest investors, Scopia Capital Management LP, which owns nearly 17% of the outstanding stock has clearly shown its disapproval of the company's current strategic direction and the issues arising out of the Ampyra litigation. Earlier this year, Acorda lost its court case to block generic competition to its Multiple Sclerosis drug Ampyra. The court found four of its patents invalid, paving the way for generics to hit the market as early as next year. The verdict had been a massive blow to the company as the drug accounted for 95% of its revenue in 2016.

However, Acorda filed an appeal against the Delaware District Court's decision, while a fifth patent, which was held valid, has been challenged by the generic drugmakers -- it was anyway going to expire next year. Meanwhile, Scopia has asked Acorda to explore various strategic options including a sale. The ominous letter sent by Scopia had mentioned the company's over-reliance on the launch of Inbrija. Now, with the latest misstep involving the drug, the situation just got murkier for Acorda. Overall, Acorda now has a pile of issues which needs to be addressed to ensure that the company maintains its going concern status. Acorda management, in the meantime, has ruled out the possibility of any such sale as it is still optimistic about its operating future. On Sept. 1, Acorda adopted a poison pill provision to block off any hostile bid.

Second-quarter results

Acorda recently reported its second-quarter results, which provided a little breather from otherwise negative news for the company. For the second quarter, Ampyra posted net revenue of $131.6 million, showing 8% growth on year over year basis. Acorda's Non GAAP net income for the quarter stood at $13.3 million, up from net loss of $9.7 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company reiterated its guidance for Ampyra net revenue for the year in the range of $535 million to $545 million. The company's increased profitability is a good sign and may help Acorda in fending off activist shareholders. However, the Ampyra cash flow will dwindle down next year as generics hit the market.

Pipeline, including Tozedenant's potential as a safer option than levodopa

Acorda though has an impressive product pipeline, despite its recent debacles. Two promising candidates in the company's pipeline are SYN 120 and Tozadenant. SYN 120 is currently in Phase 2 for treating dementia caused by Parkinson's disease whereas Tozadenant is in Phase 3 for reducing OFF time in patients undergoing Carbidopa or Levodopa therapy. The company expects the top line data from the trial to be available in the first quarter of 2018. The positive data in this regard will be an encouraging catalyst for the stock.

What's important about Tozadenant is that if approved, it will be the first new class of drug approved in the United States for improvement of motor symptoms in Parkinson's in more than 20 years. It isn't an L-dopa formulation unlike Inbrija or Sunovion's drugs. This is a new class of drug that targets the a2a or adenosine 2a receptor, which not only improves motor functions in animal studies, but also "Importantly, they improve motor function without worsening dyskinesia and they may prevent the onset of involuntary movements. Adenosine A2A receptor antagonists are active in animal models of reduced cognition, anxiety, and depression and so this drug class may also be effective in controlling the neuropsychiatric components of nonmotor symptoms in PD."

Dyskinesia is a well-known side effect of current treatment standards. As published on Lancet, Phase 2b results showed efficacy and reduced safety issues. Dyskinesia occurred in 20% of patients in the 180mg arm, while older studies of levodopa have seen 45% of dyskinesia. So Tozadenant has significant market potential even over Inbrija if it is approved. Phase 3 results come out early next year.

Acorda stock had a tough year as it showed choppy performance with only 3% gain in the past 12 months. Following its steep decline earlier this year, the stock has shown signs of recovery. Despite getting pummeled again, Acorda stock gained 26% this year so far. The stock showed a strong recovery this year before the circumstances took a negative turn again with Inbrija and the activist shareholder trouble. The stock is currently trading mid way between its 52-week low and high of $13.60 and $33.00, respectively.

The stock's recovery this year and the current price level make Acorda an interesting investment opportunity. I say interesting because if Acorda can successfully play Inbrija and then Tozadenant to the market, by mid-2018 and early 2019, respectively, then it can successfully withstand the generic onslaught over Ampyra, while the depressed prices because of these two issues then presents an opportunity for more risk-savvy investors. With cash balance of $141mn, though, expect some dilution at some point before approval.

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the "Follow" button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published. However, some of our research is more strategy-oriented; that research is aimed at investors and traders in the healthcare sector who want more directional guidance. It also includes a watchlist and multiple model portfolios, a WhatsApp group, a discussion board and other tools to help you invest in healthcare better. All this is available at a discounted price for initial subscribers. If you are really interested in our work, consider becoming a Total Pharma Tracker member today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.