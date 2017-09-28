Sept. 29 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending Sept. 29, 2017. Daily data for Sept. 23 to Sept. 28 is estimated. Daily data for Sept. 29 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled just under 480 bcf this week (up 1% week over week, and up 11% year over year). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and actually increased from +23% last week to +26% this week (see chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas has been above the nine-year norm since Feb. 24, 2017.

From our previous reports you know that national consumption has been relatively weak compared to the previous year (mostly due to the high comparison base). This week, however, we estimate that national demand was almost 9% higher vs. comparable week in 2016. A larger number of cooling-degree days -- specifically, in the Northeast and Midwest -- helped boost natural gas consumption. Please note, however, that in absolute terms consumption is still trending down due to seasonal factors. We expect this trend to continue for another two weeks, but we don't think that national consumption will be declining in annual terms.

As power is being restored after the Central Mexico earthquake, so pipeline exports to Mexico are recovering. Flows for liquefaction remain above 2.1 bcf per day. According to Marine Traffic data, no fewer than four LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 14.0 bcf) departed from the Sabine Pass over the past seven days. Overall, total exports are up some 32% year over year.

*Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research.

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 18 consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue, partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. Indeed, dry gas production continues to surprise us. Until recently, we have been consistently revising our forecast up. Over the past few days we have slightly revised our production estimates lower, but projections remain elevated. Currently, we expect the domestic natural gas output to grow by 6.3% year over year in October and November.

Total supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 82.5 bcf per day for the week ending Sept. 29 (up almost 5% year over year). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach +98 bcf, which is the smallest weekly balance that we've seen since Aug. 25. The volume is some 7 bcf smaller than a week ago, but is as much as 35 bcf below five-year average for this time of the year (see chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices as it's below last year's level and also below historical norm. That does not mean, of course, that natural gas prices should necessarily go up. If you want to know how we're navigating the current market environment and see more about our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content (see link below).

Note that the total supply/demand balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 58 bcf. We expected an injection of 66 bcf (exactly in line with the market consensus of 66 bcf). Total storage now stands at 3,466 bcf, which is 41 bcf (or 1.20%) above the five-year average for this time of the year. (To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.)

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 51 bcf next week (the final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is lower than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bullish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 69 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from the five-year average should decline from +1.20% today to -0.19% for the week ending Oct. 13. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables -- production, consumption, exports and imports -- consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Check out the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have been slowly revising our near-term storage forecast lower over the past two weeks. The total for three reports went down from 223 bcf on Sept. 15 to 208 bcf on Sept. 28. Price reaction has been rather mixed, as there are other things worth paying attention to other than just storage figures -- notably, days of supply, expectations gap, and end-of-season storage indices.

Source: Bluegold Research.

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.