BP: Breaking Even At $47 Oil And Pumping Out A 6% Dividend Yield

If oil can sustain its recent rally, BP will generate more than enough cash flow to fund capital expenditures and dividends.

BP has reduced its breakeven point to a Brent price of $47 per barrel, with further reductions in store.

BP has enjoyed positive earnings momentum so far in 2017, thanks to rising oil prices and cost cuts.

Income investors looking for dividends in the energy sector, should consider international stocks. Several energy stocks from outside the U.S. offer higher dividend yields than the domestic majors.

For example, U.S. giants Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) both yield under 4%, while U.K.-based BP (BP) offers a 6.3% yield. Based on their current yields, BP offers roughly 70% more dividend income than Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

BP has cut costs significantly, to the point where it is now breaking even at $47 oil. This has helped secure the hefty dividend payout. What's more, BP plans to reduce its breakeven point even further over the next several years.

This article will discuss why BP is a worthy consideration for investors seeking higher levels of dividend income.

Business Overview

BP is based in the U.K., and is an integrated oil and gas company. The integrated model means that BP has an upstream exploration and production business, as well as a downstream refining and marketing segment. It also owns a nearly 20% investment stake in Russia-based energy producer Rosneft.

The company operates in more than 70 countries around the world. Last year, BP produced 3.3 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, and generated revenue of $183 billion.

As one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world, BP was severely impacted by the steep drop in oil and gas prices from 2014-2016.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 11

BP's underlying replacement cost profit fell from $5.9 billion in 2015, to $2.5 billion in 2016. BP was still able to maintain profitability, even in a very difficult time for the energy sector. One benefit of the integrated model is that refining holds up relatively well when oil prices crash. Falling oil prices helps reduce oil feedstock costs, which widens refining profit margins. BP's downstream segment contributed $5.1 billion of profit last year.

Fortunately, Brent crude prices are rising. Brent crude averaged $50 per barrel last quarter, up from $46 per barrel in the same quarter last year. If crude oil can sustain its recent rally, BP's quarterly results could continue to be stronger than expected.

BP has cut costs by a wide margin, to lower its breakeven point, without sacrificing long-term growth potential. The company still has plenty of large projects in its pipeline to fuel future growth. With crude oil on the rise, BP's momentum could continue going forward.

Growth Prospects

BP's major growth catalyst moving forward is its lineup of new projects. BP has seven major projects set for completion this year.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 21

In all, these new projects will add 800,000 barrels of new daily production by 2020. BP expects its new projects will add 1 million barrels of new production capacity by 2021. This will help BP grow cash flow even further.

In addition to new projects, BP has successfully cut costs, without jeopardizing its most important growth initiatives. Since BP is a huge company, it had the flexibility to significantly cut costs.

Capital expenditures were cut from $19.5 billion to $17 billion last year. BP has continued to cut spending so far this year. Capital expenditures over the first half of 2017 fell to $7.9 billion, from $8.7 billion in the same six-month period last year.

These cuts have significantly lowered its breakeven price. BP's breakeven oil price is down to $47 per barrel. By 2021, BP expects to lower its breakeven point to $35 to $40 per barrel.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 17

This has helped BP's fundamentals improve significantly to start 2017. For example, BP's earnings-per-share fell 9% last quarter, but the company easily surpassed analyst expectations on revenue and earnings.

Quarterly revenue surged 22% from the same quarter last year, beating expectations by $7.63 billion. Revenue benefited greatly from higher price realizations, and from 6% production growth. Operating cash flow increase by 30% last quarter. BP earned a profit of $1.6 billion over the first half of 2017, compared with a $2 billion loss in the first half of 2016.

Improved profitability and future growth will help secure BP's hefty dividend.

Dividend Analysis

BP currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per ADS. Based on BP's current share price, the stock has a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a very attractive yield, given that the average stock in the S&P 500 Index yields 2% right now.

One positive aspect of BP's dividend is that, even though it is an international company, U.S. investors generally pay no withholding tax on dividends.

BP has a manageable level of debt, which is also a positive for the dividend. At the end of last quarter, BP had a total debt ratio of 28%, which is within the company's stated target range, of 20% to 30%.

The goal of BP's cost cuts and divestments was to establish a financial framework, in which it could fund capital expenditures and the dividend, at the prevailing oil price. It appears the company has done that. In the first half of 2017, BP generated $600 million of operating cash flow above its capital expenditure and dividend requirements, at an average Brent price of $52 per barrel.

As a result, it seems BP's dividend is solidly covered at a Brent price of $50 per barrel, with improved coverage likely. The dividend should continue to be sustained, as BP's breakeven points decline further, and cash flow increases from new projects.

Final Thoughts

In many cases, international stocks offer higher dividend yields than their U.S.-based peers. This is especially true in the energy sector. BP offers a 6%+ dividend yield, as does Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). For an in-depth look at Shell and its 6% dividend yield, click here.

BP endured some tough years when oil prices collapsed. In response, the company cut capital spending, divested non-core assets, and focused on investing in its highest-margin projects. These efforts worked well. BP's results to start 2017 are encouraging, with further improvements likely over the next few years.

Income investors looking for sustainable high dividend yields in the oil and gas industry, should take a closer look at BP.

