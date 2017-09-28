Clovis: An Attractive M&A Candidate

The focus here will be on the ARIEL3 study that successfully achieved its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival (PFS).

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) is an oncology company with a PARP inhibitor (PARPi) called Rucaparib, and its closest competitor is Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO), which also has a PARPi. It is believed by Credit Suisse that the PARPi market is big enough ($8B-$10B) and that Clovis can have a blockbuster product as well. It is also believed that greater utility beyond PARPis in other tumor types could exist besides ovarian. The potential expansion includes the possibility of prostate, breast, and lung cancer. In any event, Clovis has set a high bar with its clinically significant PARPi data.

A Review of the ARIEL3 Clinical Trial

The ARIEL3 pivotal study of Rucaparib is a confirmatory randomized, double-blind study comparing the effects of Rucaparib against placebo. The goal is to evaluate whether Rucaparib given as a maintenance treatment to platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer patients can extend the period of time for which the disease is controlled after a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

A total of 564 patients were enrolled in the study with high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. Participant eligibility was limited where patients had to have received at least two prior platinum-based treatment regimens, been sensitive to the penultimate platinum regimen, and achieved a complete or partial response to their most recent platinum-based regimen. There were no genomic selection criteria for this study. Trial participants were randomized 2:1 to receive 600 milligrams of Rucaparib twice daily (BID) or placebo.

Some History

In December 2016, Rubraca® became the first PARP inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with two or more prior chemotherapies. Also, a Marketing Authorization Application ((NYSE:MAA)) was submitted and accepted in Europe for Rubraca during the fourth quarter of 2016 in the same ovarian cancer-treatment indication.

ARIEL3 Primary Efficacy



Its primary efficacy analysis evaluated three prospectively defined molecular sub-groups in a step-down manner:

Tumor BRCA mutant (tBRCAmut) patients, inclusive of germline and somatic mutations of BRCA (n=196). HRD patients, including BRCA-mutant patients and BRCA wild-type with high loss of heterozygosity, or LOH-high patients (n=354). The intent-to-treat population, or all patients treated in ARIEL3 (n=564).

Additional Results



As you see the data below, there was great improvement across the board:

Significant Improvement in PFS in the tBRCA mut Patient Population

Significant Improvement in PFS in the HRD Patient Population

Significant Improvement in PFS in All Patients Studied

Exploratory PFS Endpoint Achieved in BRCAwt/LOH High Subgroup

Next for ARIEL3

Based on these data on ARIEL3, Clovis Oncology plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. FDA for a second line or later maintenance treatment indication in ovarian cancer sometime by the end of October 2017. Also, in early 2018, the Clovis plans to file a Marketing Authorization Application ((MAA)) in Europe for the maintenance treatment indication upon receipt of a potential approval for the treatment indication.

Key Risks

Key risks to this or any company involved with clinical trials are product and commercial setbacks. Specifically, with Clovis, risks would include clinical and/or commercial setbacks with its PARP inhibitor Rubraca.

Conclusion

On a top-line basis, I believe that ARIEL3 will continue to be successful. My analysis is based on its design and clinical activity which has been demonstrated in earlier studies and relative to other PARPi inhibitors. Additionally, since we are in the late commercial stage development--where assets are greatly de-risked--I would view Clovis Oncology as an excellent M&A candidate and an attractive target for any large U.S. or ex-U.S. company looking to replenish or expand its existing pipeline.

