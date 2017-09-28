Why Uniti Should Not Cut Its Dividend

One school of thought is that the market is pricing a dividend cut so it should be cut.

Michael Boyd wrote a piece on Uniti (UNIT) suggesting that he would cut the dividend and invest in growth and diversification away from Windstream (WIN). We analyzed the numbers and explain why this dividend should not be cut. We also propose alternatives for Uniti.

1) The current numbers

The current revenue stream of Uniti produces an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of around $420 million annually. The revenue stream is currently 70% Windstream. Due to large amount of non-cash depreciation, Uniti currently produces a GAAP loss. Based on that Uniti could survive being a REIT with very little or even no distribution.

2) The proposed dividend cut

The logic here is that the cost of equity has risen prohibitively high and Uniti cannot diversify away from Windstream by issuing any equity at current prices. We are in agreement with everyone on that. The solution proposed is a dividend cut and using funds to buy more assets. Let's see how that would work out.

First off, we don't think cutting the dividend will have a positive impact on the stock. In all likelihood the stock will move lower. Hence equity will continue to be as or more prohibitive. Second, with the current distress on debt, the likelihood of issuing debt in conjunction with saved cash is also very low. Hence all acquisitions would have to be funded through cash. Current cap rates for fiber assets are unfortunately very low and in the 5-6% cap rate range. Using the mid point of that and assuming Uniti cuts its dividend by about 75%, allows Uniti to reduce Windstream dependency by 7% in 3 years.

Source: Author's calculations

We are using current lease numbers but lease built in increases will hardly change this much as they are on Windstream and non-Windstream assets. If Uniti managed to acquire assets at a 6.5% cap rate, it would only move the needle by another 2%.

Note that we have used the same ratio of AFFO to Revenue in this exercise as that in the current year. In practice the actual revenue increase will be even smaller as we are not increasing debt and interest expense in the same ratio. Hence, the most likely outcome is even a higher dependency on Windstream revenue than shown here.

In our opinion, the whole idea is extremely pointless and does nothing but exacerbate the fear in the market. If CFOs acted like this they incentivize relentless naked shorting and spreading of rumors until it becomes a self fulfilling prophecy.

3) Are there any alternatives?

Both Windstream and Uniti are distressed stocks. The best thing Windstream can do is try and cut discretionary capex as much as possible.

Source: Windstream presentation

This would free up $400-$450 million in funds in 2018 alongside the dividend elimination. That goes a long way when buying debt at 70-80 cents on the dollar. In a single year of free cash flow, Windstream could knock off $500-$600 million of their debt. Windstream could also try an monetize their fiber assets. At current cap rates they could raise a pretty penny but they might want to do this from a position of strength after knocking off their 2020 maturities. So both alternatives are pretty much Windstream alternatives.

Is there anything Uniti can do? Yes. They can. Uniti can monetize a small portion of Windstream assets. In a market where the cap rates are sub 6%, Uniti will not have problems selling a portion of Windstream assets at 7 to 8%. Remember the buyer on the other side is just taking a small portion and hence does not have existential risk because of Windstream. We think any company could see the value in buying it at these rates, so long as post purchase they themselves were not overexposed to Windstream.

Uniti can then use the funds in one of two ways.

Purchase new assets at 6% cap rates. We work out that a 10-20% sale of Windstream would allow the dividend to still be maintained.

Uniti could make the sale and buyback its bonds which currently yield higher than what a part Windstream revenue sale would bring. This would still lower the percentage of revenue being derived from Windstream without impacting AFFO.

Conclusion

For every successfully predicted dividend cut we count one that was an erroneous prediction by the market. As investors who have sold puts and captured the implied dividends, we are least concerned with the actual dividends at this point of time. We however feel that this is a crazy exercise to visualize the death of a company so far out into the future. This feels very reminiscent of the death of Aimia that was being predicted a few months back when Air Canada refused to renew their contract expiring in 2020 and we took the other side of that trade as well. We feel just as that case, the rumors of Uniti and Windstream's deaths are greatly exaggerated.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position is through sale of $20 February 2018 Puts and $15 May 2018 puts.