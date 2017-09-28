BlackBerry Stock: The Landscape Is Improving

BlackBerry (BBRY) today delivered its second quarter FY 2018 earnings results, which saw improvements on many counts. Not only did the Canadian software company delivered beat on the bottom line, as we had expected, the company also surprised on the top line. Blackberry reported an adjusted EPS of $0.05 against analysts estimate of $0.00, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EPS. On the top line, BlackBerry delivered revenue of $238 million, a beat of $19 million. This marks the first time company has delivered QoQ revenue growth since Q3 2016, which is a very good news.

Breaking down the revenue numbers.

The revenue beat was partly due to better performance of SAF segment. SAF revenues declined by just one million, against the guidance of 25% sequential decline. Better SAF revenues also helped BlackBerry report record gross margin of 74%. SAF segment is the highest margin segment for BlackBerry. So, the margins are not sustainable as the segment revenue is expected to fall to near zero level in future.

The company did a good job on the Software and services front. Software and services revenue increased 26% (non-GAAP) year over year and 34% (GAAP) year over year. The company had guided for the segment revenue to grow in the range of 10%-15%. This is clearly an improvement and one of the biggest positives of this ER. However, BlackBerry has kept its guidance for its Software and Services segment growth, between 10%-15%, which could mean slower growth in the second half. Licensing & IP jumped from $16 million last quarter to $56 million. This is non-recurring revenue though.

QNX and Radar didn't live up to the hype.

The sequential revenue growth and better than expected growth in the Software segment are a clear positive. However, the Technology Solution segment, which houses QNX and Radar saw flat year-on-year revenues, though sequentially this segment saw an improvement of $2 million (in revenue). Considering that QNX and Radar are at the center of the bullish argument, this is a bit disappointing. Despite the hype and partnership announcements, the potential of these two products has yet to reflect in the company's financials. A lot is riding on these two revenue segments. Despite the beat, revenue still declined by about 29%.

BlackBerry stock is up around 13% in the early morning trade on very heavy volumes. BlackBerry is a highly shorted stock. Over 41.7 million BlackBerry shares are currently shorted, making up 8% of the float, while the days to cover is around 17 days. This could lead to a short squeeze if the rally is sustained. As we have seen on several occasions, including last week, the rally in BlackBerry stock tends to taper off.

The landscape has improved, but the turnaround is still away.

On the whole, the earnings report was decent. The sustained growth in the Software and Services segment is a positive development. However, the hype in QNX and Radar needs to start reflecting on the income statement for the company to show improvement in revenues.

With $2.5 billion in cash, BlackBerry's balance sheet remains very strong. Many were expecting the company to announce what intends to do with the cash hoard. Some were expecting an acquisition. Lack of any announcement should not be a big disappointment. Given the historically stretched valuations in the market, the company is right in being patient. However, the company needs to put the cash hoard to a productive use or return it to investors. While the earnings report shows an improving landscape, the turnaround is still a few quarters away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Kumar Abhishek, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.