Nielsen To Acquire Visual IQ For Digital Attribution Technologies

Nielsen will add the data and technology to enhance its offerings to advertisers as the shift from offline to online advertising continues.

Visual IQ has developed data sets and multi-touch attribution technologies that assist marketers to improve their ROI.

Quick Take

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) has announced an agreement to acquire marketing technology company Visual IQ for an undisclosed amount.

Visual IQ provides multi- touch attribution [MTA] modeling technologies to enable digital marketers to improve their understanding of which prospects become customers.

Nielsen is acquiring Visual IQ to enhance its digital attribution capabilities, which is a smart move by management as advertisers continue their historic shift from offline to online marketing.

Target Company

Needham, Massachusetts-based Visual IQ was founded in 2006 to assist digital advertisers to better attribute sales to prospects and customers.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Manu Mathew, who was previously SVP & Managing Director at Carat Fusion.

Below is an overview video of Visual IQ’s system:

(Source: VisualIQInc)

Visual IQ’s primary offering is a system that provides marketers with a unified view of each prospect and customer’s profile along the path to purchase, improving advertiser’s ability to determine which aspects of their marketing efforts are paying off.

Investors in the company include Fog City Capital and Volition Capital, who invested a total of $15 million in Visual IQ since inception.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Nielsen did not file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so I presume the transaction was for a non- material amount.

The combination of Nielsen and Visual IQ promises to enable Nielsen clients to increase their marketing effectiveness and ROI

As Matt Krepsik, Global Head of Product Leadership for Marketing ROI at Nielsen stated in the deal announcement,

Our acquisition of Visual IQ strengthens Nielsen’s powerful capabilities in the marketing effectiveness space, bringing speed and granularity at scale to ROI measurement. Visual IQ’s rich history of marketing attribution and digital intelligence combined with Nielsen’s gold-standard marketing effectiveness solutions will provide advertisers, publishers and agencies with a holistic platform that offers the transparency to optimize and improve the return on marketing investments.

More specifically, Nielsen will gain access to Visual IQ’s ability to ‘ingest and process large datasets, as well as provide Nielsen with access to more proprietary big data from advertisers, publishers and retailers.’

The acquisition is well within Nielsen’s core focus area and should help improve its value propositions to digital advertisers, which make up an increasingly large portion of advertising dollars, as advertisers shift from offline to online.

The deal will also expand Nielsen’s footprint into ‘new business verticals and global markets,’ although management didn’t specify which verticals or markets.

So, this transaction appears to be about acquiring more data about the digital activities of consumers across all their devices, to provide advertisers with faster and better information on how to target their marketing efforts.

Assuming Nielsen didn’t overpay for Visual IQ and integration is prompt, it looks like a smart move to bolster its digital attribution capabilities.

