Buy BCB Bancorp, Inc. For Consistent And Healthy Dividend Payout

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) is a great option for investors looking for solid and stable dividend income, that too at a low price. BCBP is currently trading at $14.05/share, which allows investors to accumulate the stock to receive healthy dividend income over the years. Apart from that, a recent CNBC survey has hinted towards another interest rate hike later this year. This will directly benefit the banking industry as the profitability increases and investors can expect price appreciation of the stock as well. For this reason, the stock of BCBP has been experiencing significant insider buying over the past year which is an affirmation for potential investors.

The banking industry is having a great 2017 as the Fed has already increased interest rates twice this year, and now plans for another increase in the interest rate in December. This, in my opinion, is going to be collectively good for both the banking industry and the economy. Recently, the banks used to have a minimal spread and they were cautious of lending to small businesses with high risks. The Fed's policy of continuing with the interest rate increase is not only going to increase the profitability of banking companies like BCBP but will also provide capital to businesses leading to economy growth.

BCBP qualifies for the small-cap stock category, with a market capitalization of just $194 million. Having said that, the company has had a decent dividend yield averaging at 4.48% for the last 10 years. The company currently yields 4.33% which makes this stock dependable for investors looking for consistent dividends over a period of time. In fact, a couple of analysts have given a buy recommendation to BCBP stock with the price target averaging at $14.5/share. The stock has low analyst coverage and I believe it has the potential to reach $15.5/share by the end of this year, given the favorable driving factors of the banking industry.

Further analyzing the fundamentals, we see that BCBP has a Price-Earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51 which is great. A PEG ratio around 1 means that the company is conservatively priced given the company's growth rate, and with the expected interest rate hike the growth may increase in the coming year. Looking at the valuation, the company's current P/E ratio is 17.56, while the forward P/E ratio of 13.77 is one of the lowest among its competitors like Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB). The S&P 500 has a current P/E ratio of 24.25, almost twice more than the forward P/E, means that BCBP is currently available at a sale, that will keep on feeding you with dividends.

Another metric that validates BCBP's current undervalued status is that it is trading at only 1.30 times book value. This low book value essentially means that investors can buy BCBP's shares at a price which is a small premium to its tangible assets while not having to pay for the value-added activities. Furthermore, analysts have also predicted an increase in BCBP's earning per share (EPS) by 44% over a span of 3 years. Currently, the EPS of BCBP is at $0.8 and analysts predict an average EPS of $1.16 by the end of 2019. Adding all these aforementioned fundamentals, we have, in front of ourselves, a healthy company with an expected price appreciation and stable dividend yield marching towards another favorable period of increased interest rate.

Source: Simplywall.st

Lastly, there is another important factor going in favor of making BCBP a part of your portfolio and that is 'insider buying'. A word of caution here to not confuse insider buying with insider trading which is illegal. The Fed has already increased interest rates twice this year. As a result, executives and other insiders have been involved in insider buying of BCBP's stock since the past year. The recent expectation of a third hike in the interest rate has also resulted in more instances of insider buying. On 12th September, BCBP CFO Thomas Keating bought 2000 shares at $12.25/share. Following the CFO, the director of BCBP James G. Rizzo also increased his stake in the company after buying 2720 shares at $12.42/share. It should be noted here that the insiders have the most up-to-date information about company's future and are generally involved in insider buying when they believe the company's stock is undervalued. This insider behavior gives investors further confirmation of the benefits they can reap from taking a long position in this undervalued stock. In a nutshell, the entire insider buying activity of BCBP in the past 3 and 12 months is displayed below.Source: nasdaq.com



In conclusion, it is important to reconcile the insider buying with the fundamentals of a company to be sure that it is not an attempt to trap investors following 'herd mentality'. We have established that BCBP has good fundamentals including a stable dividend yield and an upside of over 10% as per my analysis. Moreover, considering the expected interest rate increase in December, BCBP makes a strong case to be a part of your portfolio. As an investor, if you fancy dividend paying stocks, then the historical dividend yield and a good payout ratio of 70% suggests that you can safely invest in this company for a decade and sleep over it while it continues to generate healthy income for you over the years.