Pass On Uniti, Just Not Worth It

According to management's AFFO figures, the AFFO yield of Uniti (UNIT) is about 15%, so I was interested. However, at Cash Flow Kingdom we don’t just seek double digit DCF yields, we also want those yields to be sustainable. On review, I decided to pass for now. Let me explain why:

1.) While a Windstream (WIN) bankruptcy is a fairly low possibility for the next few years, it is clearly not doing well, and Uniti is likely to be tied to the fortunes of Windstream for some time to come.

Windstream is currently 70% of Uniti's business.

Even if management is able to eventually achieve the diversification it desires (more on this later), Windstream will still likely be 50%-plus of Uniti's business. Windstream has significant debt coming due in 3-4 years, 2020 and 2021.

Debt which could very well throw it into bankruptcy. It is pretty clear that Uniti will still owe a very significant portion of its business to Windstream at that time. Thus, we can expect ongoing Windstream fortunes to continue to periodically put pressure on Uniti stock.

I will grant a WIN bankruptcy seems pretty similar to the CORR / EXXI relationship which most readers at SA are familiar with. Namely, if Windstream goes bankrupt, bondholders are still going to continue to need Uniti assets if they want to try to recover maximum value. However, I also note that the real play there was just before and when EXXI actually went in bankruptcy. Windstream is not there yet. A purchase of Uniti now is signing up for the ongoing turmoil WIN is going to continue to cause, without a near-term end in sight. Sometimes it is worthwhile doing that, but I want to be paid very well for it. Much better than the 15% AFFO yield UNIT currently offers.

Also, we should note that CORR owned a toll road EXXI bondholders had to have in order to get the oil, and the rent for that toll road was a relatively small cost in relation to the value of the oil being accessed. In this case UNIT rent represents more than 10% of Windstream’s overall costs, so it is not a minor cost that can be ignored. With the CFO of Windstream and CEO of Uniti being brothers (Bob and Kenny Gunderman), I'm not so sure a WIN bankruptcy wouldn't end up in UNIT taking a rent cut. I'm not even sure a rent cut would not be in the cards to help keep Windstream out of bankruptcy. Nor that UNIT might buy further Windstream assets to help them out of a jam.

Thus, I think ongoing Windstream issues will continue to effect and put pressure on UNIT, and this is likely to get me a better UNIT price in the future.

2.) I also could likely get UNIT at a lower price if they cut their dividend, and were I running Uniti, cutting the dividend might be my best option.

Uniti just had their debt rating lowered. This is a big deal when you are trying to expand and diversify. Also, their stock price is now too low to warrant using that as a currency. So, while they have existing cash for any near-term growth, exactly where do they get the cash for the long-term growth and diversification away from Windstream they desire?

A 15% dividend yield indicates the market does not have a lot of faith in the dividend and more importantly is not giving them credit for it. So why keep it? Instead were I the CEO, it would make a lot of sense to me to cut the dividend and pay down debt in order to get my credit rating back up (UNIT has a 5.7x leverage ratio currently). Knowing management's high M&A background:

I want to see they are actually willing to stop buying rather than destroying value. It’s not like the purchases they have been making in order to diversify have been particularly cheap.

3.) UNIT management's capital allocation is questionable.

Uniti has been very M&A focused, buying other assets in order to diversify away from Windstream, even at 7%-8% yield.

The diversification part makes sense, but calling 7-8% yields "Attractive Return Profiles" in the slide above is a bit of a stretch.

I fear management, with their heavy M&A focus, will continue on that track even when it doesn't make sense from a capital allocation point of view. Their stock is currently at a 15% dividend yield, and their unsecured debt is currently trading at more than a 10% yield. So, buying assets at 8% yields makes no sense. Using either debt or the stock to buy assets yielding as little as 7-8% would clearly destroy value.

Admittedly, past purchases were made when the stock had a lower dividend yield, and the unsecured was issued at 7.125%. However, even at those rates, issuing stock and notes to buy assets with 8% yields is pretty questionable. Where is the margin? I typically want management to show me they are using 12 EV/EBITDA stock to buy six EV/EBITDA assets, not break even, or even worse a negative spread.

Management needs to come out with actions that make it clear they both understand and will practice good capital allocation in the future. Currently that means taking cash on hand and using it to buy-back risk-free 10% yielding debt, or 15% yielding stock.

What I would do in their position is cut the dividend in half, and use the cash flow to focus on paying down debt. That would be a proper capital allocation technique, even if it would temporarily tank the stock. Will management do that, or will they destroy value by using double-digit yielding stock and debt, to buy single digit yielding tower and fiber assets? If I get the former answer, and the stock tanks in response, I will become much more interested.

4.) There is a rumor out there that hedge fund Aurelius Capital, owns a bunch of Windstream debt, and may try and charge that the Windstream / Uniti spin-off broke debt covenants at Windstream.

I have no idea if there is any validity to it, but note such a charge could be very negative for UNIT price, also allowing a much cheaper entry price. Aurelius would not have to actually win such a lawsuit, just a good letter to management could be enough to significantly tank the stock and/or warrant some greenmail. Aurelius is known for that.

Conclusion:

The Yieldco model of paying out almost all cash available for distribution and using the shares and debt to grow works, until it doesn't. For Uniti it isn't working anymore. This means management needs to bite the bullet, cut the dividend, and either buy back shares or more likely pay off debt with the resulting cash flow. If they do so, or the stock falls to the point AFFO is compensating for the risk, I will reevaluate (note a target buy point was disclosed in the Cash Flow Kingdom article). At that point, it might be worth a speculative bet. However, I am not holding my breath. The 15% AFFO yield now on offer would normally be attractive, but there is too much potential bad news in front of UNIT -- future Windstream woes, potential dividend cut, poor capital allocation, spin-off challenge -- for me to step in at this time.

Update: Subsequent to publishing the article above in Cash Flow Kingdom, Aurelius did in fact file the notice of default rumored above. So far, the stock has dropped about 15%, but the overall picture hasn't otherwise changed. To be fair, here is a well-done article by Dane Bowler covering the default notice, “Uniti Falls On Windstream Bondholder Claims Of Default” with a more positive slant than I have. I recommend reading it so you can get both sides.

In my opinion, the spin-off does look an awful lot like the sale / leaseback transaction Aurelius is accusing, so the claim of default likely has enough legs to at least warrant some greenmail (what I suspect is the real Aurelius goal). Whether Aurelius would actually win in court is beyond my capability, and may be beyond the point anyway. Were Windstream to offer to buy back Aurelius debt near par, Aurelius would likely take the money, pack up, and go away.

In order to do so however, Windstream would probably need to buy back all $586 million of the 6.38% 2023 debt, effectively causing it to jump ahead of the 2020 – 2021 debt wall I noted above. 2020 – 2021 debtholders wouldn’t be too pleased by the 2023 debt stepping in front of them, and may also lawyer themselves up. Thus, unless you are a lawyer on the payroll, things are likely to get a bit worse here before they get better. While technically Windstream’s $475 million of available revolver credit and $59 million of cash is not enough to buy this debt back completely, it is close enough that I assume Windstream will still find a way to make it happen. That way may very well involve some near term asset sales.

Any deal here could move the 2020 – 2021 Windstream debt wall issue forward, causing Windstream to have to also negotiate with them. Even if somehow it doesn’t, paying off the 2023 debt early is certainly going to make the 2020 – 2021 debt wall more problematic than it already was. Furthermore, we already know from watching stock prices that any WIN problem becomes a UNIT problem. So WIN debt problems, are UNIT debt problems. (Reminder there is a lot of interdependence: 70% of Uniti revenue comes from Windstream, Uniti CEO is the brother of Windsteams CFO, Uniti knows Windstream assets better than any other potential buyer and has shown a willingness to buy assets at 8% yields, etc.).

I think a deal placing a good portion of Uniti’s $900 million in cash into Windstreams hands is possible despite the stated goal of diversifying Uniti’s revenue stream. Uniti could be the primary buyer of Windstream assets in order to help Windstream, and thus itself, out. Would Uniti once again buy these assets at an 8% yield while simultaneously paying out a 15% dividend and having debt yielding 10%-plus? Or would they cut their own dividend in order to invert that negative spread and help out their brother, eh parent, eh customer?

I think the primary danger for UNIT holders here has not changed: UNIT is going to catch whatever cold WIn has, UNIT cash on hand may get used to buy assets which would not be accretive to shareholders given current yields (whether from Windstream or not), and the UNIT dividend could get cut despite being covered. Were the Aurelius notice of default to further concentrate Uniti’s interdependence with Windstream, just makes the overall issues a little worse.

