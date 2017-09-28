Noah Holdings - Risk Reward Analysis

I also discuss the risks and the margin of safety the investment offers.

NOAH is well positioned to take advantage of the growth in the Chinese wealth management industry.

When researching Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) I was surprised that the last article covering the stock on SA was a year and a half ago. However, the stock didn't move much since then so it is a good time to analyze the company again.

NOAH is a Chinese wealth management company mostly selling fixed income products to high net worth individuals and now expanding into asset management and internet finance. The growth has been staggering in the past 5 years as the company increased revenues, earnings and book value 5 times.

The Chinese wealth management industry is expected to grow alongside the growth in high net worth individuals which is around 13% for the next 5 years. Thus, there is plenty of more growth potential for NOAH.

In my video I analyze NOAH growth story, recent earnings results, fundamentals, try to determine a margin of safety, estimate future earnings, discuss in detail the risks of the company and give a risk reward projection for the stock.

I also compare the stock to Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) which is a smaller competitor but growing at staggering rates. You can find my analysis of JP here.

I am looking forward to your comments, especially on where I could be wrong with my analysis of the company. Enjoy the video.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.