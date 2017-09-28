Crude Oil: Shale-Zilla Knocking On The Door

The futures appear to reflect an expectation of a significant and continued growth in light sweet crude exports.

While Hurricane Harvey is the primary culprit, a bigger and lasting factor is the growth in U.S. shale volumes.

Differentials between West Texas Intermediate and similar waterborne crude oil grades exploded in the last few weeks. On September 22, Brent/WTI differential increased to nearly $8 per barrel in the spot market.

For any reader who has followed the Brent/WTI differential long enough, its volatility should be familiar. Double-digit differentials have occurred not infrequently - in fact, in each of 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011.

However, last week's big jump in the Brent/WTI spread appears to have caught some observers by surprise. The surprise is understandable. Many fundamental factors have changed in the last few years. Storage capacity at Cushing, the pricing point for WTI, has been built out very significantly. Cushing is no longer bottlenecked in terms of pipeline access. Refining capacity has expanded, particularly in terms of the system's ability to handle lighter grades. Most importantly, the lift of the ban on crude oil exports from the U.S. last year provided an important safety valve for excess volumes.

One should also take into consideration that domestic demand for petroleum products has been growing at a rapid clip whereas domestic shale oil production remained, as of June 30 of this year, below the peak level achieved in early 2015.

After the Brent/WTI differential remained "tame" from 2016 through mid-2017, averaging just $0.80 per barrel, it was easy to become complacent.

So what has driven the most recent widening of the Brent/WTI differential and what makes it different from being just a transitory fluctuation?

Hurricane Harvey is obviously one of the culprits behind the expansion. With nearly 4 million barrels per day of refining capacity being offline at one point in the Gulf Coast area, unprocessed domestic and Canadian crude oil production had to go into storage or be exported, putting pressure on the prices.

While supply - production and imports - was also impacted by the hurricane, the net effect was still significant surplus of crude oil during an extended - more than one month-long - period of time. Based on EIA data, U.S. refiner utilization was 88.6% during the week ended September 22, which was below the seasonal norm, particularly given the market's thirst for fuels.

The hurricane effect is quite powerful and can easily obscure another major and, arguably, much more important factor that drove the widening of the Brent/WTI differential: shale production is growing and it is growing rapidly.

The expanding Brent/WTI differential is a Shale-Zilla knocking on the market's door.

By looking closely at the graph below, one would quickly notice that the spot Brent/WTI differential started to widen already in early August, long before Hurricane Harvey hit. Please note that August is a month of strong refiner demand. Average U.S. refiner inputs in August 2017 were ~450 kb/d higher than in June 2017.

Furthermore, one would also notice that the differential has continued to expand last week despite the refining capacity rapidly coming back online after the hurricane.

It would be a mistake, therefore, to attribute the expansion in the differential solely to the hurricane impact.

The structural nature of the widening is particularly visible in the futures market. One can see from the graph below that the market is currently expecting the domestic crude oil overstock created due to Hurricane Harvey to be absorbed within few months. However, the market is anticipating that the issue of the domestic light sweet oil oversupply is here to stay. The futures are predicting that even going into the high-demand summer season next year, the Brent/WTI differential will remain at an elevated ~$4.25-$4.50 per barrel level.

Based on futures prices, the market appears to expect U.S. light crude exports to grow for some time. Under such a scenario, the U.S. energy industry would be tasked to continuously expand its (currently very inadequate) export capacity, which would require significant investment and risk-taking. Under such a scenario, the shape of the futures Brent/WTI differential does makes economic sense. The infrastructure expansion must be paid for by producers.

By contrast, if the market were to anticipate that shale volumes would stabilize or grow at a slow pace, the graph would have likely shown the differential contracting over time, to reflect that the cost of the infrastructure expansion has sunk.

In Conclusion...

As the U.S. is becoming an increasingly significant exporter of light sweet crude and condensate, it is only natural to expect that WTI will trade at a persistent discount to similar waterborne grades, adding yet another cost hurdle for domestic shale operators as they compete against OPEC and other low-cost producers, such as Russia, for the global market share.

That said, given the highly competitive position that U.S. shales currently occupy on the cost-of-supply curve, the growth of U.S. light sweet crude exports is a reality and a major price-shaping factor.

