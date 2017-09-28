Hydro One: Utilities Stock For Income Investors

Hydro One's (OTC:HRNNF) [TSX:H] operations in the regulated energy market in Ontario ensure stable revenues and moderate growth. The company's future acquisition of Avista, expected to be finalized late 2018, will diversify its assets and revenue streams, and facilitate expansion in more profitable markets. The company's stock is well suited for income investors looking for stable dividends, with moderate growth potential.

Business Overview

Hydro One is a Canadian electricity transmission and distribution company that almost exclusively serves the province of Ontario. The company started as a Crown Corporation (publicly owned company), was partly privatized in 2015, but the provincial government remains the largest shareholder, with around 49.9% of outstanding shares.

Due to the company's history, Hydro One has a quasi-monopoly in the Ontario energy market, the only market in which it operates:

The company generates 99% of its revenues in the regulated energy market, where prices are set by the relevant government authorities and companies are guaranteed a certain ROE. Due to this, the company's revenues and cash flow are extremely stable, although growth opportunities are quite limited, as regulations prevent the company from ever earning excessive profits. The company's huge presence in Ontario, combined with its status as a quasi-public corporation, help ensure the company will retain access to, at the very least, the profits generated in the Ontario energy market.

On the other hand, the company's status as a quasi-public entity carries some political risk. Electricity rates in Ontario are a constant political issue, and the provincial government has, in the past, changed rates or modified how the market works for political reasons. For instance, just this summer, the provincial government announced a plan to reduce electricity bills by around 25% (Read more: here). Although this specific reduction will be financed by the provincial government, Hydro One is still susceptible to politically-motivated changes in the energy market in Ontario, with the possibility of adverse effects.

Ever since being privatized, management has been looking to expand to other markets. In July of this year, the company announced it's planning on acquiring Avista (NYSE:AVA), an American utility with large operations in the west coast. The main benefit from the acquisition, according to the company, is the increased diversification of assets and areas of operation.

The company expects to finance the transaction through increased debt, including the issuance of contingent convertible debentures, to meet certain regulatory standards. Although it's still early to ascertain the effects of the acquisition, I expect EPS and net income to move very little, as interest rate payments from the incurred debt will be very similar to Avista's net income (CAD $4.4 billion * 4.2% (average interest rate for the company's debt) = 189 million, compared to $174 million in net income for 2016). The acquisition is expected to be finalized in late 2018, subject to regulatory approval from the relevant authorities.

Since privatization, the company's financial performance has been quite negative, with -15% EPS CAGR. The company's underperformance for the last quarter was due to an unusually mild winter in Ontario (leading to reduced heating + energy use) and due to a reduction in the province's maximum allowed ROE (from 9.19% to 8.78%).

Growth Prospects

As the company almost exclusively operates in the regulated market segments, most of its growth will come from investing in new projects and increasing its Rate Base (which is used to determine the company's maximum ROE). All of the company's projected investments will be in Ontario, barring the acquisition of Avista and any projects planned by it. The company plans to grow its Rate Base at a 5% CAGR until 2021.

Although the company doesn't offer guidance regarding EPS and net income, I expect these to slightly underperform the 5% Rate Base CAGR due to the reduction in mandated regulatory ROE.

Dividend

Hydro One currently offers a dividend yield of 3.78%, a good rate. The current dividend payout ratio of 81% is quite high, and above management's guidance of 70-80%. The payout ratio is likely to decrease, as income from the last two quarters was lower than usual. Although I saw no dividend guidance, I expect the dividend to grow at around the same rate as the company's Rate Base growth, 5%.

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely.

Peer Comparison

Hydro One is, in general terms, incredibly similar to Fortis. Both companies operate almost exclusively in regulated market segments, and boast stable revenues, albeit with moderate growth potential at best. Hydro One is planning larger rate base increases (5% versus 4%), although Fortis offers a lower P/E ratio, has more diversified holdings, operates in markets with higher profitability, and the regulators haven't recently decreased its maximum ROE. Due to the above, I believe Fortis is a slightly better choice for income investors, although both companies offer similar prospects.

Conclusion

Hydro One offers a reasonable dividend yield, moderate growth, and great stability due to its regulated operations. Income investors looking for dependable dividends should consider adding Hydro One to their portfolios.