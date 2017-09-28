PDC Energy Economically Cores-Up In The Wattenberg

This move, combined with a higher WTI price, should be the catalyst for a move higher in the stock.

This week, the company announced an acquisition and acreage trade that greatly enhances its position in the Wattenberg field.

A move by the company into the Permian earlier this year did not boost the stock price as was expected.

PDC has underperformed this year in comparison with 2016 - when it was up 40%.

In January, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article about the success of PDC Energy's (PDCE) stock over the prior two years when many shale producers were struggling mightily (see PDCE: The Bull-Run Continues Into The Permian). After being up 15% in 2015, and 40% in 2016, the shares wilted this year - along with the price of WTI - and are down 30% YTD. However, the recent strength in WTI has the stock moving sharply higher of late.

Earlier this week, PDC announced two deals - an acquisition and a trade - that consolidate its home position in the Wattenberg field:

The Acquisition

For $210 million, PDCE acquired 8,300 acres in the "Prairie Area" with current net production of ~2,200 boe/d, of which ~60% is crude oil. The company estimates the new acreage will add an incremental 240 gross drilling locations as well as increase the working interests in nearly 60 existing PDC locations. Also included are 30 operated drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUCs").

The Trade

In the trade deal, PDC will receive 11,700 net acres in the Plains area in exchange for 12,100 net acres. The difference in net acres is primarily due to variances in working and net revenue interests. This strategic transaction includes leasehold acreage only and does not include production, wellbores or existing facilities. The swap will result in a cored-up position of 17,500 net acres in the Inner and Middle Core areas of the Wattenberg Field. PDCE calls this acreage the "Plains Area" and the transaction is expected to close in Q4.

Observations

In both cases, the acquired acreage is directly contiguous with some of PDC’s current acreage. With two new areas "cored-up" (i.e. the Prairie and Plains areas), PDCE now has three highly contiguous areas to exploit with longer, more productive, and more cost efficient extended-laterals. In addition, there are significant capital and operational efficiencies through consolidated acreage positions.

If each of the 2,200 boe/d of production is valued at $35,000, the Prairie Area deal equates to roughly $16,025/acre. Note how this deal compares with the Permian bolt-on acquisition that PDCE did in the Permian back in January (~$26,200/acre).

Earnings

In the Q2 EPS report released in early August, PDCE announced a 54% increase in yoy production to 88,100 boe/d. Oil production was up 62% and Permian production from the Delaware Basin averaged 10,047 boe/d (11.4%). The company posted net earnings of $1.32/share over the first half of this year, despite a significant increase in interest expense and the expansion of the outstanding share count due to debt and equity issuance to fund previous acquisitions:

While the earnings performance is impressive, the market may have been more focused on cash-flow neutrality. On that front, the company expects it will be cash-flow neutral in 2019 (at $50/bbl WTI oil, $3/MMBtu natural gas):

Part of PDCE's cash-flow neutrality challenge is building out new midstream infrastructure in the Permian in order to cost-efficiently deliver long-term capital efficiency in the play. The company is expected to spend ~$35 million this year on midstream infrastructure in the Delaware Basin.

However, investors should also notice the company's leverage ratio - which was only 1.9x at the end of Q2. Management expects leverage to drop to 1.1x by the end of the year. That is very low in comparison with the peer group and is a testament to PDCE's decision to live within its means while at the same time delivering very impressive growth in both production and earnings.

Summary & Conclusion

PDC Energy has been delivering excellent results both operationally and financially this year. The company has a very low leverage ratio, has no debt due until 2020 and is solidly profitable. Investors who believe the oil price recovery (WTI>$50/bbl) will last through the rest of this year should consider investing in PDC Energy. The company was already showing excellent earnings, and now it has another positive growth catalyst: two additional areas in the Wattenberg play to exploit with extended laterals.

