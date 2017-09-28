AbbVie Transitions To Growth Stock From Income Play

This article provides an overview of catalysts that could justify this new, more optimistic view of the company and stock.

If this price range holds, ABBV is not being viewed as a growth stock, and it will be making a relatively rare transition from value/income stock to growth stock.

With a positive press release today regarding its flagship drug Humira suggesting it can avoid US biosimilar competition until 2023, ABBV trades at 22X TTM GAAP EPS.

Background

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) may be making a rare transition, morphing from a stock that just this January traded with a higher yield than utilities (XLU), namely with a 4.1-4.2% dividend yield which was well-covered, to a growth stock. If so, this is would be quite a story and one worth examining.

My first article devoted to ABBV, rather than referring to it as a competitor of Gilead (GILD) and other companies, came on Jan. 30 this year. ABBV was trading at $60. I had this to say in the final introductory bullet point:

This article goes through several key considerations in valuing ABBV and finds it interesting as a potentially undervalued stock with a seemingly secure dividend above 4%.

After doing a sum-of-the-parts analysis of ABBV, this paragraph from the conclusion appears relevant:

Both as a biotech and Big Pharma player, ABBV is trading cheaply to its peers based on what I think are reasonably predictable 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP metrics. I look at ABBV as a tough, experienced company that, both as the pharmaceutical arm of ABT and now the spun-off company we see today, has been a solid performer over many decades and has good prospects of being that in the future.

Now, to general surprise, ABBV is trading at $90, with a dividend yield that has dropped from 4.2% at the time of that article to 3.0%.

Let's see what ABBV's growth prospects are. Without being comprehensive, the following are noted.

Humira gets a big win versus Amgen (AMGN)

The patent story of Humira has both been reported on widely but is a bit too complex to easily understand. There are a welter of patents on Humira, but in saying that it would be protected against biosimilars in the US until at least 2022, ABBV was relying on method of treatment and other non-composition of matter patents. These sorts of patents are weaker than comp-of-matter patents. With AMGN evaluating what to do with its FDA biosim approval, and others ranging from the biggest biosim players to little Coherus (CHRS) aiming for Humira, my feeling was that with Celgene (CELG) as my favorite biotech (IBB) growth vehicle, it was wisest to view ABBV as a dividend play should patent/biosim issues break badly for ABBV.

That was then, but now we have this shocker:

The two sub-header points tell the gist of the story:

- Agreements Provide Non-Exclusive License to Amgen for HUMIRA-Related Intellectual Property in the U.S. Effective Jan. 31, 2023, And in Other Markets on Different Dates

- Amgen Acknowledges Validity of AbbVie's Extensive Intellectual Property Portfolio for HUMIRA.

I rate this a "wow" on behalf of ABBV. I had sold some ABBV on the way up, as I do when trading bond funds, and in view of the pipeline failure for its PARP inhibitor veliparib, but I bought it back in the $87 range at the open Thursday on the patent news (A side note: Sometimes the market is not completely efficient; ABBV quickly went to the $90-91 range). In acknowledging validity, AMGN will pay royalties to ABBV under confidential terms. I find that impressive.

Further impressive is AMGN's strong history of consistent success in patent disputes going back decades. AMGN conceding to ABBV in the US and globally carries a lot of weight with me.

It's now easier to think about ABBV's value with what I view as a very strong chance to maintain complete control of the Humira market in the US into early 2023, and then we will see.

I'll have more to say about this after ABBV reports Q3 and very possibly takes a rhetorical victory lap in the conference call.

Great though this news is, no one was just writing Humira off in the US as falling to biosim competition imminently, and ABBV has a huge adjusted market cap; its stated market cap, already in mega cap territory, needs to be adjusted properly upward to take into account its -$38 B tangible net worth, fueled by debt to take on Imbruvica and a number of pipeline assets.

So, as ABBV has now ascended to more like a $170 B adjusted market cap, Humira won't come close to getting the stock there unless it has a truly epic post-biosimilar run in the EU and US.

More likely, ABBV is now being viewed as a secular growth play.

Here's why I think this is sustainable for now. As an overview, the company is executing very, very well, and now it's up to the promising pipeline.

To begin with, there are the two leading marketed product franchises to discuss.

Imbruvica and Mavyret/Maviret

Imbruvica was acquired via the $20+ B takeover of Pharmacyclics. ABBV controls roughly half the profits. J&J (JNJ), which made a much better deal much earlier than ABBV with Pharmacyclics, is the partner. It appears as though ABBV edged out JNJ in bidding for Imbruvica. This drug is one of the rare, first-in-class/best-in-class products that has changed the paradigm of treating a number of related cancers. In the US, the basic patents expire in December 2026, but other patents expire as late as 2033. So we shall see how this plays out.

Also, Imbruvica recently was approved for refractory chronic graft-versus-host disease. This was the first-ever drug approval for this condition.

ABBV has developed and has begun to market a two-drug combo for hepatitis C, Mavyret (US name); Maviret in ex-US territories. The appeal is general use for all genotypes of HCV with only eight weeks of treatment. ABBV is almost certainly going to see a large step-up in US sales in HCV; these sales have been a big disappointment. Worse, ABBV predicted great things for its HCV franchise pursuant to its launch of Viekira Pak in late 2014 and early 2015: this did not come to pass and left the company with impaired credibility.

Mavyret could surprise to the upside.

Moving along, one ABBV drug is marketed but in a sense a pipeline drug.

Venclexta could become a significant product

This is marketed for a specific type of CLL. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is the partner.

However, Venclexta is in Phase 3 for:

CLL - first-line,

CLL - relapsed/refractory,

AML, and

myeloma.

The drug is also in Phase 2 for two other types of lymphoma and for myelodysplastic syndrome.

Positive Phase 3 topline results in r/r CLL were announced on Sept. 18.

Roche is a top-tier partner, perhaps the best in all of biotech.

Elagolix

This is an in-licensed drug that was invented by Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX). Assuming regulatory approval, ABBV is getting close to marketing it for two large markets, endometriosis and uterine fibroids. This may have substantial free cash flow value. ABBV knows the hormonal space well and should have no trouble doing a very effective sales and marketing job.

Next, immunology joins oncology (more on onc later) as the key for ABBV. It has done what could end up being a textbook case on how to extend a franchise; in this case, the Humira franchise.

ABBV has two drugs that are prominent here.

Upadacitinib

This oral agent inhibits an intracellular enzyme and is classed as a Janus kinase, or JAK, inhibitor. ABBV put such importance on developing this to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune drugs to extend the Humira franchise that it put "upa" and a Galapagos (GLPG) drug, filgotinib, in Phase 2 trials side by side. When upa looked good, ABBV returned rights to filgotinib to GLPG; it soon did a licensing deal with GILD, which has it in an extensive clinical trial program.

Meanwhile, both ABBV and GILD caught a break when Olumiant, an Incyte (INCY) drug partnered with Lilly (LLY), was rejected twice for marketing approval by the FDA even though the EMA approved it.

ABBV recently announced positive Phase 3 results for upa in RA. From the press release, note the emphasis on a subset of patients. ABBV is working the development path as the Big Pharma veteran it is:

"We are very pleased with the positive results for upadacitinib in the SELECT-BEYOND trial. Particularly exciting is the proportion of patients who achieved clinical remission by week 12 and 24, despite having inadequate responses with previous biologic therapies," said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.

And again, in the same press release, the focus is on refractory (high value) cases:

"This trial strengthens previous upadacitinib study results in patients who do not respond adequately to biologic therapies. For these patients, therapeutic options are limited, and the unmet medical need is high," said Mark Genovese, M.D., professor of immunology and rheumatology, Stanford University and an investigator in the study. "More than half of upadacitinib patients achieved low disease activity by week 24. These results in difficult-to-treat patients further demonstrate the potential of upadacitinib to be an important new treatment option in rheumatoid arthritis."

ABBV's experience with bringing Humira to the top of the heap of all drugs in the world has given it the specialized knowledge to develop upa with precision.

Just four days earlier, ABBV helped itself by announcing positive Phase 2b results for upa in atopic dermatitis:

These data are impressive; safety was good:

Dose Mean

percentage

change in EASI

score**** EASI 75**** EASI 90**** Investigator

Global

Assessment

(IGA) of "0" or

"1"***** Percent

change in

pruritus/itch

numerical

rating

scale****** 30 mg (n=42) 74%*** 69%*** 50%*** 50%*** 69%***(N=42) 15 mg (n=42) 62%*** 52%*** 26%** 31%*** 48%***(N=37) 7.5 mg (n=42) 39%* 29%* 14%* 14%* 40%**(N=40) Placebo (n=41) 23%(N=39) 10% 2% 2% 10%(N=37)

*p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001

It will take some time to prove things out for upa in AD (eczema) in Phase 3, but so far, so good.

Besides the above two promising indications, upa is also in:

Phase 3 for psoriatic arthritis

Phase 2 for both Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

This alone is encouraging, but as part of its partnership with privately-held German company Boehringer, ABBV has a second important arrow in its quiver to continue on with its main Humira markets.

Risankizumab looks interesting

ABBV describes risankizumab (ABBV-066) as an anti-IL-23 antibody being investigated for the treatment of multiple inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis, Crohn's disease and psoriatic arthritis. It is in Phase 3 for psoriasis and Phase 2 for psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease. It outperformed JNJ's Stelara in a Phase 2 trial for psoriasis, published in April in the NEJM.

ABBV and BI appear pleased with results in Crohn's and are planning to advance this drug to Phase 3.

Given various payments to BI should "risa" make it to market, and intense competition in the antibody field, risa strikes me as a worthy second drug to complement upa in ABBV's quest to retain its current level of dominance in treating autoimmune diseases.

Broad pipeline beyond the above

Investors may wish to scroll down ABBV's general pipeline web page. There is too much in it to discuss, but it's nice to see. Among the prominent candidates there are Empliciti, which is partnered with BMS (BMY) for first-line myeloma, having been approved by the FDA for r/r myeloma, and Rova-T. But there is much more, much of it in Phase 1 and therefore not able to be commented on here.

In combination with ABBV's many strengths, the breadth and depth of the pipeline may create a "new ABBV" in the views of investors. Instead of being a "show me" story with sum-of-the-parts or dividend discount valuations, it could morph into a growth story. And the P:E:G considerations are not unduly challenging for ABBV in comparison to that of SPY or IBB.

Risks and technical comments

As we know, ABBV has risen 50% just since January. For a large, strong company with patents that will expire, pipelines that always have uncertainties no matter how promising a molecule appears, and many dividend-oriented individual investors, ABBV may be a good candidate to at best sit around the $86-91 range for a while. Digestion, as it were. However, as ABBV approaches its five-year mark as an independent company, the chart looks fine to me overall:

ABBV data by YCharts

In retrospect, the two-year horizontal motion between late 2014 and late 2016 was base-building. This view of the chart is supported two ways. One way is by noting the pattern in that period of generally higher highs and (especially) lower lows. The other way is to adjust for dividends paid out, thus allowing it to be compared with Celgene and other non-dividend-paying growth stocks.

At its current price, I believe that ABBV does carry more risk than I thought it carried when I went long the stock in the $61 range.

Concluding thoughts

I value ABBV using GAAP. This allows me to not pay undue attention to the balance sheet, which I prefer given that ABBV has no insolvency issues. The amortization schedule basically adjusts for the debt. Using GAAP, ABBV is now trading off of TTM EPS of $4.10 by my count. With a price in the $89-90 range as I submit this article, that puts it at a 22X GAAP P/E. Earnings growth is coming each quarter, but I'm not yet willing or able to think about a 5-10 year CAGR rate of earnings.

Nonetheless, long term biotech investing is about management, not just molecules. I became increasingly impressed with ABBV's management this winter and found the company undervalued relative to the market. Now, it is possible that Mr. Market has begun the process of looking past the Humira patent slope and judging ABBV optimistically years from now. If so, the latest run-up in price may just be one more move up in a long-running bull story.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

