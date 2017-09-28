Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Tight Storage

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +58 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.466 Tcf. This compares to the +49 Bcf change last year and +84 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of 24 traders and analysts pegged the average at +66 Bcf with a range of +50 to +73 Bcf. We expected +57 Bcf and were 9 Bcf lower than the consensus average. We were off by 1 Bcf on this storage report.

Our estimates are currently 15 Bcf over the EIA's reported 3.466 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 26 Bcf.

Looking at the fundamentals, our implied build was very close to what EIA reported.

Going forward, physical balance for the week of 9/29 has been remarkably tight. We are currently seeing an injection in the low 40s. This bodes very positively for storage as an injection in the 40s would push natural gas storage immediately below the five-year average.

We now have storage forecasts all the way up to 10/20, and there is ample room for natural gas storage to come in below the five-year average by EOS.

Our EOS is 3.79 Tcf.

Thanks for reading.