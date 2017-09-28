ABB LTD.: Clarity Of Mission Will Outperform GE's Search For Innovation

ABB’s strategy for the future is clearer than GE’s and I believe it will outperform General Electric over the next 5 years.

ABB’s acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions gives it a boost in the electrification market.

ABB (ABB) and General Electric (GE) are both undergoing corporate restructurings.

Corporate restructurings are often opportunities for investors with hopes that the changes will lead to improved corporate performance and higher share prices.

I have not been impressed by General Electric's previous attempts at growth, and my bet is that ABB will be more successful than GE. That is where I am putting my investment.

The GE story

It feels like GE has been undergoing a reorganization since Jeffrey Immelt first became CEO in 2001. Of course, he took charge at a time of crisis, namely the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

Under Immelt's leadership, he moved the company out of finance, and its household appliances and into automation. The process did not go smoothly with GE stock dropping nearly 30% during Immelt's tenure. In 2001, GE ranked #5 among Fortune 500 companies. By 2016, it had dropped to #11 place.

John Flannery took over from Jeff Immelt in 2017 and is moving quickly to restructure the company again. He is the former president and chief executive of GE Healthcare, so it is not surprising that he sees GE Healthcare as an important future for the company.

I was surprised that when I went up to the GE website and watched the CEO Video, it was Jeff Immelt speaking to me, not John Flannery who took control on August 1.

The most recent change is GE's selling of GE Industrial Solutions business to ABB for $2.6 billion, although it follows GE's sale of its GE Water & Process Technologies Business to Suez and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

GE is defining these divisions as "non-core", although I am confused on what they believe are core, which appear to include disparate technologies such as locomotives, aerospace, healthcare, and industrial automation.

The company seems to have an almost religious faith in their Predix cloud-based platform.

Obviously, some are impressed by Flannery. CNBC's Jim Cramer says "I think Flannery is being underestimated on Wall Street... I know everyone has written off GE. Maybe that is when you have to get a little more excited."

Other investors are probably waiting until John Flannery's planned November update on GE's 2018 earnings forecast following his review of the industrial company's businesses, although Flannery himself does not seem to be waiting to make bold moves.

The ABB story

ABB is also undergoing a restructuring since Ulrich Spiesshofer became CEO in September 2013.

The company, which comes from the 1988 combination of ASEA of Sweden and Switzerland's BBC, formerly known as Brown Boveri, continues to search for growth.

In March, ABB suffered a scandal when it learned that its local treasurer in South Korea had embezzled $100 million.

By buying GE Industrial Solutions, ABB plans to cut costs as well as eliminate a major competitor in the U.S.

ABB plans to focus on four key areas for its future:

Electrification products

Robotics and motion

Industrial automation

Power grids

Much of this sounds like General Electric when it had a clearer vision of its strategy before it began chasing innovation.

In explaining ABB's purchase from GE, ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer issued a statement that reads:

"With GE Industrial Solutions, we strengthen our Number 2 position in electrification globally and expand our access to the attractive North American market. Combined with the long-term strategic supply relationship with GE, this transaction creates significant value for our shareholders... Together with the GE Industrial Solutions team, we will execute our well-established plans in a disciplined way to bring this business as part of the global ABB family back to peer performance. With this next step of active portfolio management, we continue to shift ABB's center of gravity, in line with our Next Level strategy, by strengthening competitiveness, mainly in the North American market, and lowering risk with an early-cycle business."

To pay for the GE acquisition, ABB is putting its share buyback program on hold, which is a concern to some shareholders.

By the numbers

Generally, I am lightening up on stocks. The past year has been good and I am taking profits, but I find ABB's opportunity too good to pass up both in its North American markets and overseas.

I am not an electrical engineer and are more comfortable with finance, but the long-term value is too enticing to ignore with a company in markets that are expanding.

As utilities are rebuilding and upgrading their electrical structures, while all-electric vehicles become dependent on electricity for their fuel, ABB seems to understand its markets and opportunities.

It may not be a household name, like GE, but it can see its future and is pursuing it. This is not a short-term, in-and-out stock play but a longer-term investment.

The bond rating agency Fitch has reviewed the purchase and determined that the GE acquisition will not affect ABB's current rating (A-/Stable).

Fitch believes that while this new acquisition will take a toll on ABB's short-term profitability, but it "improves ABB's leading position in electrification markets and provides a shortcut to additional market shares in the North American market where infrastructure spending is expected to increase in the medium term."

I wish GE well as it continues its restructuring; but ABB is a long-term value and growth play, and I like its future prospects.

