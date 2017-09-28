Carl Icahn Wants To Take Cadus Private At $1.3/Share

Note: At the time I was writing this and purchasing additional shares, the stock was trading at $1.2 for a spread of 8.3%. At the time of the publication of this article, the stock has traded up to $1.23, compressing the spread to 5.7%.

Earlier this year I wrote about KDUS. In the article, I explained that the stock was trading at a discount to my estimate of its net realizable value of $1.20 per-share. Over the course of the year, nothing material happened and the stock traded within a range of $.84-$1.1. However, on September 20, 2017, an informal offer by Barberry Corp. (Barberry Corp. Mr. Carl Icahn is the sole shareholder of Barberry Corp. and Barberry Corp. owns 100% of the equity in Hopper Investments L.L.C. which is the general partner of High River Limited Partnership.) announced they wanted to acquire the remaining 32.2% of shares outstanding.

I speculate that Hurricane Irma pushed Icahn to make such an offer this month rather than in a few years because research shows that home prices increase for 3-4 years after a hurricane due to supply constraints.

I want to discuss my thoughts on the going private transaction.



Reasons the deal should go through

The largest shareholder owns the majority of KDUS (67.8%).

The typical hurricane strike raises real house prices for a number of years, with a maximum effect of between 3 to 4% three years after the occurrence.

From a price standpoint, the upside ($1.30) relative to the downside ($1.03) is not terrible for a special situation: 5.7% upside versus possible downside of -16.3%. The $1.03 was the approximate trading price prior to the announcement and $1.30 is the offer price.

Since the announcement, this stock has come on the radar for many investors and given this attention, the price may hover above its pre-announcement trading price.

The downside is covered by a group of properties worth ~$1.2/share net.

Risk Considerations

Not a definitive agreement.

In addition to customary conditions, the closing of the transaction would be subject to two special non-waivable conditions.

The closing date is uncertain.

Miami real estate was in distress prior to Irma.

The company has lowered its asking price for multiple properties.

Irma’s impact may not be material, therefore property prices do not rise which could cause Barberry to lowering their offer price.



