Charge Into Visa

Visa (NYSE:V) is a company worth owning, now and for the foreseeable future. The world's largest retail electronic payment processor is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. They provide transaction processing for credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions. In addition, they have a robust commercial payment system, and an ATM network that supplies cash in more than 200 countries. And all of these transactions generate income for Visa.

As more and more transactions move away from cash and towards electronic processing, any business that takes a piece of the trillions of cashless transactions happening globally is a business that is worth owning, and the numbers bear that out.

Since the current Visa was formed by the mergers of Visa USA, Visa Canada, Visa International, and Inovant in 2007, the company has been extremely successful. Revenue per share has increased each and every year, from $2.03 per share in 2008 to $7.05 in 2016. Earnings per share have also increased every single year (from .56 in 2008 to 2.84 in 2016).

In that same time, operating margins have stayed quite high. The lowest year being 2008, where they had a 46.9% margin. Many of the other years, margins were above 60%. Another sign of management effectiveness can be seen in their consistently high rates of Return of Shareholders' Equity (a frequently sighted and useful measurement of effectiveness of management).

Since 2008, ROE has improved in every year but one. And Book Value per share, has improved right alongside it. This measurement of the actual equity of a company (which like the equity in a home is a true measure of value), has improved each and every year from $6.86 per share in 2008 to $15.38 per share in 2016.

Finally, in this time, management has continued to return value to shareholders. The dividend, though not large in terms of yield, has been raised each and every year (from $.03 in 2008 to $.59 per share in 2016). And the number of outstanding shares has also fallen every single year through the consistent use of share buybacks.

Versus The Competition

Visa's chief competitors are MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) both of which are storied companies with a long track record. All three companies benefit from the toll bridge nature of this business. They all benefit from the switch to the cashless society. Millions of people are customers of all three businesses (often without even knowing it).

Unlike a company like McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), where people choose to purchase their products, all three of these companies benefit from the sheer volumes of electronic transactions that occur daily. A case could be made that all three companies are excellent investments because they have similar profit potential from the growth that is exploding worldwide in electronic transactions.

However, in looking at all three, Visa is the best choice. Because these companies benefit from the transactional nature of money flow (the toll bridge style of income), Visa stands to truly benefit from being the largest of the companies. They are currently capturing the largest share of these transactions and receiving the income that comes along with each. They can thus use that larger flow of income to widen and deepen their moat (as Warren Buffett would say) or their competitive advantage.

An example of their ability to use their size to build business could be seen in their victory in taking Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) business from American Express, and in doing so secure a loyal and growing customer base with a massive number of transactions. By owning the largest piece of the pie, they stand to reap the most gains from the growth of this type of transaction worldwide.

MasterCard is also extremely well-positioned, but in making a choice between the two, I choose Visa. Both have solid financials. Both show consistent growth throughout the last decade. However, MasterCard has had a few misses in the growth of the numbers since 2008, and they maintain a larger average level of long-term debt when compared to Visa.

When looking at American Express, they are a core holding of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and I am loathe to argue with Warren Buffett (although he did start his position years ago when they faced a severe sell-off for a temporary problem). However, I do not see the same potential in American Express, their path seems more problematic. They lost the Costco business (a big hit), and seem to have lost their "Membership has its privileges" elite branding identity.

Their capital appreciation has also been a more difficult path. Since most investment gains are likely to come from capital appreciation this is a problem. While their dividend yield is higher (1.56% for TTM), that is simply not enough to make up for the less predictable stock appreciation. Their rate of earnings growth over the last 5 years as been just .5% compared to Visa's 5-year growth rate of 24.5%. Clearly, Visa has the more powerful economic engine powering their earnings (and thus their stock price) upward.

Valuation

Visa does have an average annual P/E Ratio of 25 over the life of the company. That is high when compared to American Express's Average Annual P/E Ratio of 13 over the past decade. And slightly lower than the 28 Average Annual P/E of MasterCard over the past 5 years. Strict value investors will say that both MasterCard and Visa's valuations are too high, compared to historic averages for the market. I for one am willing to pay high valuations for stocks that have consistent and dependable earnings growth. A 5-year earnings growth rate of 24.5% puts Visa miles above the average stock in the S&P and Dow Jones. In my opinion, that excellence deserves a higher valuation.

Lasting Advantage

Visa is clearly the best of the three dominant companies in this sector. While MasterCard is also a solid company, if choosing one, I choose Visa. In addition, the barriers to entry (in this arena) are huge. The sheer size and dominance of any of these three companies makes it very unlikely that new companies will rise up to truly challenge them. The costs and challenges are just too great.

In looking at Visa, I can't find something to truly fault. Every metric is impressive. Management is clearly steering this remarkable enterprise toward continued success and growth. This company's sheer dominance gives it the moat or durable competitive advantage that so many investors (including Warren Buffett) value.

I recommend this company as a long-term holding. Be smart with your buying. Don't dive in and create your total position. If your analysis reinforces mine, start a position, and as the market offers up opportunities, (through pullbacks, or multiple contraction) buy more. Build the position with time, and you will be investing in a company that truly has the power to steer your portfolio toward long-term returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.