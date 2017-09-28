National American University Holdings' (NAUH) CEO Ronald Shape on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National American University Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUH)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

September 28, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Carolyne Y. Sohn - Senior Associate, The Equity Group, Inc., IR

Ronald Shape - President and CEO

David Heflin - CFO

Analysts

Carolyne Y. Sohn

Thanks operator and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Yesterday's earnings release is available at the Investor Relations Section of National American University's or NAU's website at www.national.edu. You are also welcome to contact our office at 212-836-9600, and we would be happy to send you a copy. In addition, a recording of this call will be made available at NAU's website for the next 30 days. National American University Holdings Inc., the company also has an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format on the NAU website, which we will reference during this call.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may affect the business prospects and results of operations of National American University Holdings Inc. Such risks are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Regarding the disclaimer language, I would also like to refer you to slide two of the presentation for more information. Specifically, the company expects to file its fiscal 2018 first quarter results on Form 10-Q tomorrow, and encourages all investors to read all of the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a thorough review of NAU's business and financial results.

Let me note a brief disclaimer that the company operates in two business segments; one, the Academic segment, which consists of the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral education programs; and two, Ownership in and development of multiple apartments and condominium complexes from which it derives sales and rental income. The Academic segment is where the company derives the largest portion of its business revenues. For the company's fiscal 2018 first quarter the Academic segment generated revenue of $19.2 million and the company's Apartment and Condominium segment generated $542,000 in revenues.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Dr. Ronald Shape, President and CEO of National American University Holdings Inc. Please go ahead, Dr. Shape.

Ronald Shape

Thank you Caroline and welcome everyone. I would like to take a moment to recognize several of our executive leadership team, many of whom are on the call this morning. Dr. David Heflin our CFO; Dr. Bob Paxton, President of our Strategic Initiatives and External Relations; Mr. Anthony De Angelis, our Chief Information Officer; Mr. Joe Sallustio, Vice President of our Marketing and Enrollment Management; Mr. Paul Sedlacek, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel; Mr. John Woolsey, Vice President of Human Resources and Development; Mr. Michael Johnson, Vice President, College of Military Studies. In addition, we have several other leadership individuals across our system.

During this morning's call, I will discuss our areas of strategic focus and provide an update on key investor highlights and business strategies. As, Dr. Priddy is out of the country on a prior engagement I will also provide an update on our academic initiatives. And then Dr. Heflin will give an overview of our financial performance and focus. We will then conclude with a question-and-answer session.

For those of you following along on the slide deck slides three through six outline three primary areas of strategic focus. Although we have discussed all of these items on past calls, I would like to provide a little more in depth perspective on where the company is headed. In particular, a continued shift in how our students prefer to engage in their educational pursuits the continued expansion of our military operation and finally the continued focus on growing our Canadian operation.

Moving to slide four, we provide some additional inside on the shifting demand of our student population. Specifically we have seen a fundamental shift in how our students prefer to engage in their educational studies. Keeping in mind that NAU student population are primarily working adults it is no surprise that more and more of our students prefer to interact via technology.

As noted on the slide, approximately 90% of our fall 2017 term undergraduate students excluding our teach-out students enrolled through our online course delivery format. If we look back to the fall 2016 term, approximately 79% enrolled through the online delivery method. Furthermore, when taking into consideration the physical footprint of our campus based operations, we see that our operating margins are drastically improved through our distance learning division as compared to our ground based operations.

As we consider the shifting interest of our students we are responding by building and providing the delivery and engagement where and how our students prefer, while simultaneously identifying how we best optimize our ground operations. In addition we continue to reduce expenses across our system to ensure they are in line with our revenue stream.

We continue to work on expanding our military operations through the anticipation asset purchase of Henley-Putnam University, which remains pending receipt of required regulatory and accreditation approvals. We feel strongly that with the additional programs in strategic security counterterrorism and security listed on slide five, we will be better positioned to respond to the growing demand of military students for expanded educational opportunities.

We also believe these programs will meet a growing demand by corporations across the country to better secure data against security breaches. We continue to precede through requisite processes of the higher learning commission our institutional creditor and other applicable regulatory authorities to obtain their approvals necessary to close the transaction. We had previously anticipated in early fall review by the higher learning commission with a potential November closing.

However, based on the most recent communications we have had with the higher learning commission we anticipate the review will take place later this fall with the transaction to be considered for approval by the higher learning commission at its February 2018 meeting. If approved at that meeting, we would anticipate closing the transaction either February or March 2018.

Slide six outlines the third primary focus to expand and grow our Canada operations. We continue to develop dedicated staff in Minnesota for the purpose of supporting our Canadian student enrollments. In addition, we continue to build strong relationships with many institutions in Canada to assist their students with degree completion opportunities. We believe these relationships provide a less competitive means to enter the Canadian market and will allow NAU to be viewed as a partner and a solution oriented institution versus the competitor.

Furthermore, we feel this approach will provide for a longer term and more stable environment for NAU to operate in. As noted in the chart, we continue to see strong demand for our programs in Canada and anticipate this growth will continue. Although Dr. Heflin will provide greater inside on our results for the first quarter, I have outlined some highlights on slide seven.

While revenue for the quarter did decrease as a result of lower enrollment, the impact was partially offset by increased revenues from students taking advantage of the new NAU Tuition Advantage plan, which we introduced earlier this calendar year.

Secondly, cash flows used in operating activities in the fiscal 2018 first quarter improved slightly, but negative $2.9 million despite early lease termination expenses of nearly $1 million.

As I mentioned on the August call, we engaged a company to conduct an appraisal of NAUs real estate holdings, we received the results of that appraisal a few weeks ago and the value was appraised at $12.4 million. We feel this is a very conservative estimate, but wanted to provide our shareholders with the results.

Moving to slide eight, we outline some of the changes we are seeing in our marketing and enrollment efforts. Of particular importance is the continued impact that we are seeing in our Minnesota market and the future changes from our teach-out initiatives. As noted on the slide, our Minnesota market continues to face enrollment challenges, which account for nearly 50% of our total enrollment decline in the summer 2017 term. For more than 40 years, we have successfully served students across the state of Minnesota and are working to reposition the university to rebuild this market.

With regard to our teach-out initiatives, we continue to serve a number of students that were previously enrolled in Westwood College and Career Point College and over the past year we have seen many of these students complete their programs of study and graduate accordingly.

For the spring 2017 term, we had 118 former CPC students and 30 former Westwood students graduate. Likewise for the summer 2017 term, we had 105 former CPC students and 23 former Westwood students graduate. While we are very pleased with these outcomes, our total enrollment figures have decreased accordingly.

If you jump to slide 9 and 10, you can see that summer 2017 credit hour totals were down 5% over the same period last year. Likewise our total student headcount was down 13.4%, primarily due to declines in our continuing education and undergraduate diploma divisions. We expect to continue to see the student headcount numbers decline in our continuing education division, as we focus our resources on other areas like our online operations.

We remained pleased with our doctoral and graduate student enrollments with both seeing year-over-year increases. In particular our graduate operation realized a 23% year-over-year increase, while demands remain strong, we do anticipate some short-term pressure on our doctoral enrollments as some of the cohorts planned for the upcoming academic year have been impacted by hurricanes and struggling state budgets. We remain confident that we will work through these challenges, but may see a slight dip in enrollments for the fall term as we adjust accordingly.

Slide 10 provides a historical student enrollment by credit hour comparison as well as the current projected credit hour enrollment for fall 2017. For the summer terms, students enrolled in 54,951 credit hours. We are projecting 56,250 credit hours for the fall term, which is down approximately 8.5% over the fall term last year.

As I noted earlier, we anticipate the continued successful student completion of the teach-out programs will add additional year-over-year pressure on these enrollment trends over the next several terms.

Moving to slide 11, our strategy academic focus remains on persistence and completion, curricular evolution and successful course completion. The University has built a technology platform to measure student progress, which ensures immediate engagement by faculty and staff, when a student is not progressing as he or she should. We believe this technology will help to support our focus on improving persistence and completion.

In addition, as we continue to see our students shift to our online programming, we are investing and improving upon on our online course delivery format.

Looking forward, we remained focused on executing the three key growth strategies, I outlined. Improving our marketing enrollment results and ensuring quality through our strategic academic focus.

Next I will provide an update on our academic operations. Slide 13 and 14 build on my earlier comments on graduate and undergraduate education as well as key initiatives. These key academic initiatives focus on proactive student advising and document substantive and interactive engagement and online programs, student learning, satisfaction, retention and completion.

Two initiatives address critical needs in the online environment. The first is Teams 3 [ph] the technology I mentioned a little earlier that make student, faculty and advisor, teaching, learning and coaching patterns visible in real time based on the original predictive indicators. Teams 3 is now building data analytics and intelligent through and used across the system. The system shows the status and risk level of every student flagging any who receive a C grad, fail to attend classes fall below accumulative grade point average or unengaged in a discussion. The technology also documents faculty and advisor coaching mentoring and engagement with students, a learning dean and others of lack of support, timely assessment or responsiveness to students.

The second is the comprehensive redesign of online courses and programs. The result is the D2L prototype, a new online course experience that aligns with Teams 3 for intrusive advising and real-time data to ensure substantive and interactive engagement throughout a course. The prototype for online course has embeds different modes of learning sequences that require peer-to-peer and faculty to student interaction, multi term assignments and assessments and customized learning topics that allow students to deepen their knowledge of a chosen carrier, while mastering the broad and specific course and program competencies and learning outcomes. The new prototype includes full mobile functionality in the integrated carrier and learning support services.

These two efforts along with other key academic deliverables all focused on insuring student engagement, learn, persist and complete. In fact, with these investments in new policies, processes and an academic culture that increasingly values agility and innovation successful course completion rates continue to improve.

A third set of data pulls across all institution systems to portray system wide educational and institutional effectiveness on specific quality, efficiency and productivity measures. As Dr. Priddy indicated in the last call, NAU is one of 20 institutions invited by the Higher Learning Commission to participate in Illumina Foundation Grant under timing and testing data related to student success.

As a result, NAU is in a yearlong process of examining variables that affect institutional educational and student success and have refining its data definitions and methodologies on student learning, persistence and completion. The refined definitions and methodologies provide greater transparency and accuracy on the degree and learning pathways of our students.

As indicated in the prior investor presentation we are refining all student success data using these refine definitions in related metrics. The new data points will be presented across time early in 2018, so as to be comparable to previous terms and years.

As indicated earlier, the proposed acquisition and consolidation in Henley-Putnam University into NAU would accelerate the expansion of the College of Military Studies. The asset purchase is proposed to include three additional master degrees, one doctoral degree and 31 undergraduate and graduate certificates in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence analysis, strategic security, military focus immersive, language certificates and protection management.

Finally, core to all these initiatives is NAU's longstanding commitment to performance based curriculum with the capacity to be on bundled into competencies that can be customize to businesses and personalized to students. All while remaining within the traditional core structure of higher education. Using this curricular structure and revised policies, the university has re-envisioned the ways credentials program and courses can be aligned to streamline degree path from diplomas to masters’ degrees entering at any point along the continuum.

The redesign involves all undergraduate and master’s offerings including nursing, legal studies in information technology programs, which now include embedded certifications, new areas of emphasis such as cyber security and later to direct degree. For example; NAU's Bachelorette programs now offer up to 13.5 graduate credits toward multiple aligned masters degrees.

Further, nursing students or nurses in the field who may bring in RN or an associate degree in nursing can complete a direct path through the bachelors to the Master of Science and Nursing, whereas many institutions evaluate how to limit and control transfer credit in prior learning assessments. NAU has developed a distinctive ability to apply transfer credits to degree programs minimizing credit loss for students.

Because more than 70% of all NAU students bring transfer credit in exponential learning that can be evaluated for credit the university has now tested and will fully implement new processes for optimizing credit for prior learning also available at any point on the degree continuum. Supporting these processes are new transferred residency requirement practices that maximize credit for previous college work relevant military and other training, international transfer, articulated credit and prior learning from work experience.

In addition, NAU has streamlined entry testing in consolidated entry courses as a result of these new processes and policies. Students particularly military have received an average of 30% more transfer credits toward degrees at NAU.

As reported previously the redesign of programs has included the integration of co-requisite, remedial and the new quantitative reasoning math course sequence based on work from the data project in achieving the dream, these entry process changes have reduced the high failure rate at entry have allowed students to be more successful academically in their courses including math and have promoted quicker entry into the field focused courses most working adults seek.

Accompanying these revisions are parallel efforts to expand student tutoring mentoring proactive advising and career services as well as library writing and math, one stop assistance, a full mobile friendly application allow students to engage from anywhere via smart device.

Slide 15 details the impact the transfer and teach-out agreements have had on NAU's spring, summer, fall and winter terms. Working with state educational regulators, the U.S. Department of Education and programmatic and regional accreditors the university has now served more than 2,900 on duplicated students of closed institutions. As of fall 2017, these students enrolled in more than 53,000 credit hours the proposed asset purchase of Henley-Putnam University would add additional students.

Slide 16 provides the breakdown of the university students by academic area and by degree offering for the summer 2017 term. Academic offerings and degrees are consistent with previous quarters. They do reflect the slight shift towards the associate degree from the Master's degree as a result of the recent teach-out of Career Point College in Texas. Notably the percentage of students in the academic area of nursing are directly attributed to the 500 plus students in the CPC vocational nursing diploma program and the associate of science nursing program. Excluding these students the distribution of academic programming during this term show solid signs of enrollment stabilization in undergraduate programs and steady increases in graduate programs.

On slide 17, we outlined one benchmark that the university has focused on intensely over the past 18 months, successful course completion and the revamping of any gateway and other courses that serve as barriers of student success. Course completion remains stronger than it has been in the previous two years. Year-over-year persistence continues to trend consistently upwards since 2015 contributing to the stabilization of enrollment.

The strong and improving course completion by our students is attributable impart on the intrusive academic curricular process and policy changes addressed earlier. Year-over-year, undergraduate course completion rates in summer 2017 show continued improvement increasing from 91% to 94% with graduate remaining high at 95%. Both exceed their benchmarks of 85% of undergraduate and 90% graduate respectively.

As indicated in earlier reports, we continue to integrate faculty student mentoring and other engagement strategies into all online courses. As described above in the learning management system redesign the revisions to remedial entry courses and math offerings addressed above have also impacted new and continuing students significantly improving successful completion of college success math and writing courses. The work in the commission’s academy continues to provide the data support for these and other engagement persistence and learning efforts.

Current assessment of learning results indicate that 80% plus of students are achieving key program learning outcomes with significant improvement noted by the business and veterinary technology programmatic accreditors. The academy work is two pronged providing data that identifies which strategies are successful and which student and shifting the university student success data from static historical reports to predictive analytics that flag and report on four levels of student risk tied to seven factors.

The analytics and weekly data indicators on new re-entry and continuing student engagement, attendance and academic success, campus and central teams respond with interventions designed to impact student course, term and degree persistence, learning and completion.

Although we continue to focus on enrollments, we balance those efforts with an equally important focus on working with our current students and guiding them to ultimate completion. We will continue to collect and analyze relevant data to ensure that we are encouraging and assisting our students to persist in their program of study, which will ultimately allow them to achieve their educational goals.

Now I'd like to turn it over to Dr. Heflin, who will provide an overview of our financial performance.

David Heflin

Thank you, Dr. Shape. Moving to financials, on slide 19, I would like to share highlights from the first quarter. I would encourage each of you to review our press release, the Form 10-Q and our Investor Deck for specific details and of course, I would be happy to take questions during the question and answer later.

As shown on slide 19, revenue decreased to $19.8 million in the fiscal year 2018 first quarter from $21.1 million for the same period last year, representing a 6.2% decrease. Our Academic segment’s total revenue decreased to $19.2 million from $20.8 million in the prior year period, primarily due to decreased credit hours and lower book sales resulting from lower enrollment.

While the teach-out activity started within the last 18 months went down, the impact continues to favor overall results. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 revenue from the Career Point College teach-out activities totaled over $1.9 million, expenses totaled $1.7 million and the net income totaled $200,000.

I would note that the investment and expenses associated with various teach-out and transfer agreements have offset some of the cost reduction efforts during the previous 18 months. Additional academic salaries from these efforts within salary savings associated with consolidated campuses during fiscal year 2017 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

As a result of these initiatives, cost of educational services increased from $6.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 to $6.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. Meanwhile our cost reduction efforts resulted in a year-over-year reduction in SG&A for the first quarter from $16.5 million to $15.5 million.

We continue to work on improving our operating efficiencies and making sure our cost align with our current enrollment numbers. As such we made additional expenditure reductions during recent quarters to realize savings that are beginning to have an impact on financial results and as Dr. Shape mentioned earlier, to ensure we remained focused on the three initiatives supporting enrollment growth.

Moving to slide 20, net loss attributable to the company for the fiscal year 2018 first quarter was negative $3.8 million or negative $0.16 per diluted share based on 24.2 million shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million or negative $0.09 per diluted share based on 24.1 million shares outstanding in the prior year period.

The net loss in the first quarter was impacted by an additional $1 million valuation allowance the company recorded against its deferred tax assets. This non-cash charge reduced the benefit from income taxes and was a result of the company's assessment of the realized ability of its deferred tax assets over a certain period of time. This incremental valuation allowance prevents the recording of current income tax benefits associated with current operating losses.

A primary factor in this assessment is that the company is accumulative loss position over a three year period ended August 31, 2017. This valuation allowance can be reduced or reverse in the future as the company returns to profitability.

First quarter EBITDA or LBITDA deteriorated compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, the company's LBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 was negative $2.7 million compared to LBITDA of $1.5 million in the prior year period. A table reconciling LBITDA to net loss can be found in yesterday's press release.

Our balance sheet highlights are shown on slide 23. As you look at the balance sheet on August 31, 2017 there are a number of highlights. Cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities totaled $11.2 million. Our working totaled $6.4 million, our NAU has no outstanding lending debt and stockholders' equity totaled $25.1 million or approximately $1.08 per diluted share. You will note on the balance sheet that taxes receivable of $2.3 million will be received in the coming fiscal years.

As indicated on slide 24, during the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, the company cash and cash available for sale balance declined by $5 million. The company paid out $1.1 million in dividends during the first quarter. In addition the company invested an additional $800,000 during the quarter to complete payment for the construction of the Arrowhead View Apartment. This project was completed in June of 2017, and 23 of the 24 units have been leased.

The largest contributor to the decline in cash during the quarter was cash flows used in operations of $2.9 million, of which as Dr. Shape mentioned earlier approximately $1 million was the result of lease termination settlements. We are excited about the initiatives that we've launched and we continue to work on these during fiscal year 2018. And I believe these efforts will strengthen the foundation upon which NAU was build 75 years ago.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Dr. Shape.

Ronald Shape

Thanks Dr. Heflin. Operator, we would be happy to take any questions at this time.

Ronald Shape

Thanks for that operator, appreciate it. We would like to thank everyone for joining us. We are available to answer any additional questions you may have you're also welcome to contact our Investor Relations firm the Equity Group. We look forward to speaking with you again during the fiscal 2018 second quarter results conference call.

