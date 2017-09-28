Staffing 360 Solutions' (STAF) Special Investor Update Conference Call (Transcript)

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Special Investor Update Conference

September 27, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Brendan Flood - Executive Chairman

Matt Briand - President and CEO

David Faiman - CFO

Analysts

Bill Relyea - Midtown Partners

Brendan Flood

Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone who has joined us for this special update conference call. I'm joined today by Matt Briand, President and Chief Executive Officer; and by David Faiman, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I’ll take a moment to read the Safe Harbor statement regarding today’s conference call. This conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws concerning Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, which contain and identify important risks and other factors that may cause Staffing 360’s actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are made as of today, September 27, 2017 and Staffing 360 Solutions expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or to update any forward-looking statement after the date of this conference call. During these prepared comments, we may make reference to certain non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA. And with that I'm pleased to provide an overview of recent developments.

When I'll finish my introductory remarks, I will hand the call over to Matt Briand for some additional information on the two acquisitions we have just completed and to David Faiman to discuss the details of the refinancing. After which we will open the call for some questions.

As many of you will be aware, our stated strategy has been to execute on a buy and build program and to build an international staffing firm with annualized revenues of $300 million. We have been executing this program within the United States and within the United Kingdom. Last week we announced a number of transformative events that underpinned this strategy and have brought us forward in leaps and bounds. We have completed two significant acquisitions which have increased our annualized revenues from $177 million to $265 million and more than doubled our pro forma adjusted EBITDA from $5.3 million to $11 million.

These acquisitions are CBSbutler in the United Kingdom and firstPRO in Atlanta Georgia, you will hear more on the details of these from both Matt and Dave. In order to complete these acquisitions, we entered into a loan agreement with the Jackson Investment Group.

We raised with Jackson Investment Group $40 million which is the largest raise in the history of our company. At the same time, we amended our agreement with MidCap Financial, our revolver provider in the United States to allow greater flexibility, availability and improved rates. These capital changes have allowed the completion of the acquisitions, but also the significant refinancing of all of our non-asset bank lending debt and has freed up the operating cash flow of the business to be concentrated on business growth and further acquisitions rather than on debt payments servicing which we’ve seen in the past.

As the consequence of the Eastern formative events, we have reset our revenue targets and we now believe that a realistic target for achievement in the medium-term is the top revenue number of $500 million per annum. We will achieve this through organic aligned to continuing acquisition program that will stay loyal to the principles that have made us successful to date.

At this point, I will hand the call over to Matt Briand for some additional information on the acquisitions that we have made. Matt?

Matt Briand

Thank you, Brendan. As you just heard we are very excited to add CBSbutler and firstPRO to the Staffing 360 family. Each of these organizations specialize in the placement of professional services candidates come with a strong management team and have decades of success within the recruitment industry.

Let me start with CBSbutler, a $65 million Staffing firm located in Red Hill just a few miles outside of London. CBS has over 50 years in recruitment specializing in engineering, technical and information technology, contract and permanent placement. The average tenure of their senior management team is over 12 years. CBS has been widely recognized for exceptional delivery service winning best engineering recruitment firm five on the last 10 years in the UK Recruiting Awards for Excellence.

Next is firstPRO, a $20 million revenue staffing company located in Atlanta Georgia. One of the fastest growing professional services markets and strategically moves our Staffing 360 U.S presence outside the Northeast markets. firstPRO has over 30 years in recruitment specializing in accounting and finance and information technology contract and permanent placement.

firstPRO senior management team also has an average tenure of 12 years. 95% of firstPRO’s client base are local businesses representing all industries. The addition of CBS and firstPRO as combined revenues of roughly $85 million bringing Staffing 360s annualized run-rate to $265 million. As such the two new acquisitions shift our revenue segment ratio between professional and light industrial from approximately 50-50 foot to now two-thirds professional and one-third light industrial.

At this point, I will hand the call over to Dave Faiman. Dave?

David Faiman

Thank you, Matt. We’re finally seeing with Jackson Investment Group resulted in $40 million, 12% interest only three-year senior note that approved in September of 2020. During its term, there was no mandatory principal amortization, however the note does provide incentive for early payment via prepayment discount. Interest is paid quarterly with the first payment being due on January 1st of 2018.

With the Spectra asset based lending facility with Midcap Financial Trust, the majority of the terms aren't changed, the overall facility is still 25 million with an accordion for an additional 25 million and interest is still at LIBOR plus 400 basis points with a LIBOR floor of 1%. However now in addition to borrowing 85% against billed receivables, we now have the ability to borrow 85% of unbilled receivables with an overall draw cap of that unbilled receivables of 1.3 million. Finally, the maturity of this facility was extended by one year to April 2020.

The proceeds from the Jackson Investment Group financing were used to fund the two acquisitions Matt spoke about, repay substantially all of our non-AVL indebtedness, fund the transaction cost for the acquisitions and the financing and less some residual cash that we can use for working capital purposes.

With respect to the two acquisitions, the terms of those are as follows. We acquired 100% of the outstanding common stock of CBSbutler Holdings Limited for upfront cash of £13.9 million a £150,000 of deferred consideration, a maximum earn out of £4.2 million and a 500,000 shares of staff's common stock. If earned, the earnout will be paid in 2018.

For firstPRO Georgia, we acquired the net asset which comprised mainly of customer relationships for upfront cash consideration of £4.5 million and deferred consideration of £3.5 million to be paid over three years interest free. Using our most recently reported results ended July 2nd 2017, when we layer in the two acquisitions on a pro forma basis£ our trailing 12 months revenue will be approximately 265 million£ up from £177 million or a 50% increase and our trailing pro forma adjusted EBITDA will be approximately £11 million an increase of over 100% from £5.3 million.

Operator at this point we'll open the call for questions.

Thank you, [Operator Instructions], our first question comes from the line of Bill Relyea from Midtown Partners, please proceed with your question.

Bill Relyea

Good morning, it seems that you've clearly moved geographically in the US to a higher growth area and presumably -- are these areas also higher profitability that you're looking to focus on in the outside the Northeast in the US and also the one in England?

Brendan Flood

Okay, so Bill this is Brendan I'll start answering and then maybe Matt and Dave can add some commentary. We've been talking for quite some time about our desire to expand geographically in the United States specifically, particularly given the weather that we experience in the Northeast. Atlanta, Georgia is one of the fastest growing professional staffing and indeed population cities in the United States, so it ticks several boxes for us, it is equally -- it’s all professional staffing which is higher margin than our average margins, so it’s going to bring up blended margins upwards. As Matt said, both firstPRO and CBSbutler those incredibly well-run companies with very strong management teams, so both of them will enhance fairly significantly our average gross margins and also our average EBITDA returns.

In the United Kingdom, we have until this point had zero exposure to engineering staffing. And we have our five strategic pillars of accounting and finance, IT, engineering, administration and light industrial. So, this ticks another major box for us in the UK and there is lot of engineering, lot of IT to go with the accounting and finance and IT businesses that we currently have with Longbridge Recruitment 360 and the JM Group. Matt, Dave you want to add anything to that?

Matt Briand

Yeah, well said Brendan. This is Matt. I would just echo the statement about again being on the professional services side and having higher gross margin returns versus light industrial. I think the markets aren’t so much that as it is the service lines that we’re providing. But both businesses offer a good mix between contract placement as well as permanent placement. And while contract maintains a base of recurring and consistent revenue, the direct placement helps cover any inevitable dip of hourly contractors and that could be due to weather or holidays et cetera. So, again we should see stronger margins with the add-on drug placement business as well.

Our next question comes from the line of [William Gregosky]. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys congratulations on being both of the deal and the acquisitions both huge for the company. You mentioned the gross margins were going to increase on these deals. Can you talk a little bit about what costs you might be able to take out of these by bringing them into the company? And if you have any kind of EBITDA margin at both the current revenue run-rate and even at the $500 million target run-rate?

Brendan Flood

Thanks, Bill. Dave, you want to start with that and then maybe Matt and I will pitch in.

David Faiman

Sure. So, with respect to cost take out our $11 million pro forma trailing EBITDA assumes $1.2 million of operating synergies -- excuse me $1.5 million operating synergies. Of that $1.2 million was into effect at the day of closing of these acquisitions. So, it’s fantastic. The remaining $300,000 is not a big number, we didn’t want to put in a huge go get and then fall short of it. We felt that there was a couple of $100,000 equally as these two businesses, the lowest penny improved are going to be consolidation of insurance plans, firstPRO is entirely professional, we break them onto our workers comp which on their contractor payroll is the largest cost for the company. So, we’ll save money there, consolidating health and welfare plan.

In the UK, we have very two back offices now, will look for synergies there whether it be across systems or personnel, but there is some opportunity there. But, the $11 million seems only $1.5 million of which $1.2 million is already done.

Brendan Flood

So, Bill this is Brendan. On your second point is what do we look like when we’re $500 million, so mature staffing companies are typically delivering EBITDA returns to revenue in the 5% to 10% range, so our expectation and our belief and our plan is that when we're at $500 million our margin will be somewhere in the middle of that so probably around the 7% to 7.5% EBITDA to revenue.

[Operator Instructions] It appears we have no other questions in the queue at this time. I'd like to hand the call back over to management for closing comments.

Brendan Flood

Okay, thank you Doug. So again, this is Brendan, as a few wrap up comments, I would like to reiterate a few things. Firstly, our buy and build program is working and we will continue with it into the future.

We now have a materially improved balance sheet and cash flow. This cash flow will allow us to invest further and deeper into our existing businesses and to continue with our M&A program.

We have reviewed our strategic target of $300 million in annualized revenues and we have moved the stake further afield and believe that $500 million in annualized revenues is now an achievable target for us.

To our employees I would say thank you for everything that you do every day in driving this business forward and to our loyal shareholders I’d say we do recognize that you've all been incredibly patient with us while we executed this part of our development and we thank you heartfully for this patience. You should know that the management team of Staffing 360 solutions remains committed to growth in revenue to growth in profit and to growth in shareholder value.

Thank you all for your time, operator that is the end of our call.

