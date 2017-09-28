Higher Quality 10% Yielding BDC

In June 2017, NMFC received exemptive relief by the SEC to co-invest across the larger platform that should drive sufficient deal flow for continued portfolio growth/stability.

I have been covering and investing in New Mountain Finance (NMFC) for many years, and this article is an update from the Q2 2017 results. My purchases are usually during general BDC (business development company) market pullbacks, similar to the one we have experienced since early May. However, I have not purchased additional shares since early 2016 as discussed in "BDC Buzz Begins 2016 Purchases" but will likely be purchasing shares later this year.

Dividend Coverage Discussion:

NMFC currently has a 'stable' dividend due to its consistent dividend coverage (for the 17th consecutive quarter) with mostly “cash income generated by stable and predictable sources” as shown below.

“The following table demonstrates our total investment income is recurring in nature and predominantly paid in cash. As you can see, 90% of total investment income is recurring and cash income remains strong at 87% this quarter. We believe this consistency shows stability and predictability of our investment income.”

I have slightly lowered my projections due to expected lower portfolio yields as recently discussed by management. However, there is a good chance that fee waivers will continue to ensure dividend coverage in the coming quarters.

“Q2 asset yields on new originations of 9.5% were somewhat lower than the average yields on our portfolio. This is due primarily to the first lien heavy mix on new originations in the quarter, and secondarily, due to the spread compression we have experienced in the marketplace. Looking forward, we seek to maintain our historical credit standards and to avoid stretching for more yield on risk year loans. As a result, spread compression will continue to be at risk due to the portfolio. With this in mind, we do see an opportunity to mitigate more potential spread compression through higher income from rising base rates, fee generation on new deals and prepayments and further – and significant further investments in our SBIC program.”

For Q2 2017, NMFC reported slightly above my base case projections due to higher-than-expected prepayment and dividend income, partially offset by lower-than-expected interest income.

“Focusing on the quarter ended June 30, 2017, we earned total investment income of approximately $50 million. This represents an increase of $6.7 million from the prior quarter, largely attributable to an increase in prepayment income an increase in investment income from a larger asset-based.” “Our adjusted NII for the second quarter covered our Q2 dividend. We now believe that our Q3 2017 adjusted NII will fall within our guidance of $0.33 to $0.35 per share.”

Portfolio growth was close to expected even after taking into account higher-than-expected repayments of $182 million due to $258 million of originations.

Robert Hamwee, CEO, commented: “The second quarter represented another solid quarter of performance for NMFC. We originated $258 million of investments, which fully deployed the proceeds from our April equity raise, and once again had no significant credit deterioration in the portfolio. Additionally, we continue to diversify our financing sources by issuing additional unsecured notes.”

On April 7, 2017, NMFC completed its offering of 5 million shares at an offering price of $14.60 per share and on April 13, 2017, the underwriters completed a purchase of an additional 750,000 shares with the exercise of the overallotment. The company received net proceeds of approximately $81.5 million, which was well-timed and used to fund the higher-than-expected Q1 2017 originations of $349 million and net portfolio growth of ~$216 million. The company continues to maintain appropriate leverage even after taking into account the recent equity offering as shown in the chart below.

“As of June 30, our statutory debt to equity ratio was 0.73 to 1. On Slide 22, we show our historical leverage ratios, which are broadly consistent with our current target statutory leverage of between 0.7 and 0.8 to 1.”

The company has originated approximately $98.3 million of commitments since the end of the second quarter through August 4, 2017, offset by approximately $139.1 million of repayments and $2.5 million of sales during the same period. However, management has indicated that it will benefit from additional prepayment-related income in Q3 2017 and expects to reinvest the proceeds from repayments “in the short term”. Additional prepayments could include its recently marked up investment in Pinnacle Software that currently has a fair value of $30 million.

“Since the end of the quarter, despite the very competitive deal environment, we have continued our strong investment pace with $98 million of new investments, offset by $142 million of sales and repayments. These repayments are a result of a combination of M&A and opportunistic refinancings, both of which, are inevitable in a strong market. It is worth noting that NMFC will benefit from incremental fee income on repayments based on – and based on our deal pipeline, we expect to reinvest the proceeds in the short-term.” Q. “And then, another portfolio company Pinnacle Software I saw what you guys took a pretty nice markup in the quarter. Can you guys give any color around that company? Has there been a recovery in the business? Or anything that you can provide there would be nice too.” A. “Yes, so the color that we can provide is that there was a Wall Street Journal article. And this is – can be provided, because it’s public. The Wall Street Journal article in late in the quarter, some mid-June, that talked about some possible M&A around that company and that led to an increase in the visible marks on that – that we use as a part of our valuation process for those valuations. So it’s really the speculation about a possible sale of that enterprise and a pretty high-value that led to that. Obviously, we have no color beyond that, as to the likelihood or the lack of likelihood of any type of transaction coming there.”

There is the potential for increased earnings in the coming quarters with additional leverage available through its upcoming second SBIC license, the possibility of a third SLP, and the continued ramp of the recently formed real-estate entity “Net Lease” structured as a REIT. The Senior Loan Program I and II currently account for 5% of the portfolio.

Q. “I just had kind of quickly back into this, but I kind of wanted to see if you guys were able to provide exactly what the income from the net lease assets on your portfolio was? I know you’ve got a slide in there with the SLF and the net lease income combined, if I sort of do some rough math, I get about $1 million or so for the quarter, does that sound right?” A. “Net income from the lease – from the REIT, that’s a little high, about 700,000 or so roughly.”

On June 30, 2017, the company issued $55 million of five-year unsecured notes that mature on July 15, 2022, at 4.76%. On January 12, 2017, the SBA issued a “green light” letter inviting NMFC to continue its application process to obtain a second SBIC license that would give the company access to an additional $150 million of SBA debentures.

“During the quarter we issued $55 million of five year unsecured notes and an attractive rate of 4.76%. Taking into account SBA-guaranteed debentures, we had approximately $1.1 billion of total borrowing capacity at quarter end with no near-term maturities.”

Risk Profile Discussion:

There were no additional non-accruals added during the recent quarter. As mentioned in the previous report, Transtar Holding Company (“Transtar”) recently completed a restructuring which resulted in a $3.6 million repayment of its second lien position and NMFC recognized a realized loss of $27.6 million during Q2. However, this investment had already been written down and did not have a material impact to NAV per share during the quarter.

“I’m pleased to report that there has been no significant negative credit migration this quarter. If you refer to page 10, we once again layout the cost basis of our investments, both the current portfolio and our cumulative investments since the inception of our credit business in 2008 and then show what is migrated down the performance ladder.” “In April 2017, Transtar completed a restructuring which resulted in a $3,606 million repayment of the Company's second lien position. The Company recognized a realized loss of $27,560 during the six months ended June 30, 2017 related to Transtar.”

During Q1 2017, NMFC placed its entire first lien notes position in Sierra Hamilton LLC/Sierra Hamilton Finance, Inc. ("Sierra") on non-accrual status due to its ongoing restructuring. However, in July 2017, Sierra completed its restructuring and as of June 30, 2017, this investment represented a cost basis of $27.2 million, fair value of $12.7 million and total unearned interest income of $1.4 million.

“Three loans show negative migration of 2.5 terms or more. One, which we have discussed for a number of quarters, is Sierra Hamilton, which completed its restructuring in July and where underlying business trends continue to improve. The second is a high quality business that has face certain end market challenges and where the company expect financial metrics to improve in coming quarters. The company has significant cash flow and liquidity and should have no issue servicing its debt for the foreseeable future. The third company, Edmentum, which we restructured in 2015, is performing inline with its restructuring plan.” Q. “You guys mention Sierra Hamilton, it was restructured post quarter end. Can we expect that the second quarter 2017 fair value mark is reflective of what you will receive out of that restructuring?” A. “Yes, absolutely at any mean – there’s been restructuring we’ve been talking about now for two or three quarters. So the mark has reflected that for some time and certainly the Q2 mark is fully reflective of the reorganized securities that we have not received.”

NMFC has two portfolio companies (including Sierra) with an investment rating of “4” and an aggregate fair value of approximately $13.1 million, which is primarily Sierra, (or 0.7% of the portfolio). This is an improvement from Q1 due to the previously discussed restructuring of Transtar. An investment rating of a “4” includes non-accruals or investments that could be moved to non-accrual status, and the final development could be an actual realization of a loss through a restructuring or impaired sale.

For Q2 2017, NAV per share increased by 0.5% mostly due to markups in Pinnacle Software (as discussed earlier) and UniTek Global Services (UNTKQ).

I consider NMFC to have a safer portfolio for many reasons, including its focus on “defensive growth” middle market companies and mostly secured debt investments of first and second-lien that account for around 80% portfolio. Also, management has been forthcoming with information related to potential underperforming assets.

“Since the inception of our debt investment program in 2008, we have taken New Mountain’s approach to private equity and applied it to corporate credit with a consistent focus on defensive growth business model and extensive fundamental research within industries that are already well known to New Mountain. Or more simply put, we invest in recession resistant businesses that we really know and that we really like. We believe this approach results in a differentiated and sustainable model that allows us to generate attractive risk adjusted rates of return across changing cycles and market conditions. To achieve our mandate, we utilized the existing New Mountain investment team as our primary underwriting resource.” “Our expectation is that the portfolio will be 50% first lien, 50% non-first lien plus or minus 10% in either direction, so 60/40 or 40/60. To be clear though irrespective of the rate environment or the spread environment we are not interested in increasing risk in the portfolio. Now, we have the view that there are second liens we do that are frankly less risky than first liens that we do.”

Out of $4.9 billion of investments in 205 portfolio companies, only seven representing just $112 million of cost have migrated to non-accrual, and only four representing $43 million of cost has resulted in a realized default loss (see below). The $43 million includes the recent realized losses of $28 million associated with its investment in Transtar discussed earlier.

“Since inception, we have made investments of nearly $4.9 billion in 205 portfolio companies, of which only seven representing just $112 million of cost have migrated to non-accrual of which only four, representing $43 million of costs have thus far resulted in realized default losses. Approximately 98% of our portfolio at fair market value is currently rated one or two on our internal scale.”

NMFC has oil/energy related exposure of around 5.4% of the portfolio and mostly first lien secured debt, including Tenawa Resource (~$46 million FV, large scale natural gas processing plant), Sierra Hamilton (~$15 million FV, provider of services to oil and gas industry) and Permian Tank (~$39 million of subordinated debt and equity, supplier of above ground storage tanks and processing equipment to the oil and gas exploration/production industry).

“We have a broadly diversified portfolio with our largest investment at 5.6% of fair value and the top 15 investments accounting for 41% of fair value.”

Quality of Management and Fee Agreement:

NMFC has management that exhibits higher quality indicators, including responsiveness to personal requests for information, waived management fees, previously extended share repurchase plan, and a look-back feature for the capital gains portion of the incentive fee. However, NMFC is not considered a ‘high water mark’ BDC due to income incentive fees not taking into account realized or unrealized losses as discussed later.

“As in prior quarters, the investment advisers continue to waive certain management fees, such that the effective annualized management fee is 1.4%. It is important to note that the investment adviser cannot recover fees previously waived.”

As mentioned in previous articles, management voluntarily waived additional management and incentive fees to ensure dividend coverage for Q1 2017 and was discussed on the call:

Q. “My first question was in regards to the fee waiver approximately $1.8 million or so that you guys waived during the quarter. Was that something that’s totally voluntary and I guess, what was the motivation behind it and then some of that we would expect to see in the coming quarters as well if needed. A. “Yes I mean – look Paul, yes, first of all clearly it’s totally voluntary, we’ve always say that covering our dividend out of NII is one of our absolute primary driver with the business that in avoiding losses of the really the two fundamental tenants of the business. So it’s a lever we have to prolonged, certainly not going to fit here and say that we’re committed to doing that every quarter, but we do have a long history as you know of shareholder friendly and – transparency. And that’s – it’s all part of that continuing. So I think we feel that the business is capable in the coming quarters of being in the $0.33 or $0.35 range. But it’s certainly an option we do have if we were to have another shortfall down the road. And again remember, it’s really the core was fine and we had a little bit of volatility around the non-recurring, we had virtually no pre-payment income that quarter, which is – this quarter, which is obviously very volatile. So we’re talking about pretty small dollar, and it’s just another tool we have to make sure we’re delivering on what we sort of covenant to our shareholders.” Q. “Okay. And just to be clear I mean that was outside of the regular agreed upon a few waivers that you guys haven’t place, this is something that was done voluntarily by management.” A. “That is correct. That is incremental to the thing we’ve been doing since our IPO in terms of the senior assets that initially we’re in a different well facility, where we get more to return to leverage and they’re always had been charging on the leverage of that facility. And then as you recall we consolidated that facility and then have been waiving on those assets ever since. So yes, we have the 1.75% sort of headline fee is really historically – consistently been about 1.4%, that’s on the base management fee and then this was a 100% voluntary waiver of some increment of the performance fee.”

I consider NMFC to be a higher quality BDC due to its experienced credit platform and continued focus on dividend coverage and realized gains, driving higher total returns to shareholders as discussed and shown in the following chart and table.

“Our total return performance from our IPO in May 2011 through August 4, 2017. In the six plus years since our IPO, we have generated a compounded annual return to our initial public investors of 11.5%, meaningfully higher than our peers in the high yield index and well over 100 basis points per annum above relevant risk free benchmarks.”

“The [following] table helps track the company’s overall economic performance since its IPO. At the top of the page, we show how the regular quarterly dividend is being covered out of net investment income. And you can see, we continue to more than cover 100% of our cumulative regular dividend out of NII. On the bottom of the page, we focus on below the line items. First, we look at realized gains and realized credit and other losses. As you can see looking at the row highlighted in green, we have had success generating real economic gains every year through a combination of equity gains, portfolio company dividends and trading profits. Conversely, realized losses including default losses highlighted in orange have generally been smaller and less frequent and show that we are typically not avoiding non-accruals by selling poor credit at a material loss, prior to actual default. As highlighted in blue, we continue to have a net cumulative realized gain of $12 million.” “Looking further down the page, we can see that cumulative net unrealized appreciation highlighted in grey stands at $22 million and cumulative net realized and unrealized loss highlighted in yellow is at $10 million. The net result of all of this is that in our six plus years has a public company we have earned net investment income of $428 million again a total cumulative net losses including unrealized of only $10 million.”

NMFC is externally managed by New Mountain Capital that provides scale, relationships, and an experienced credit platform with over $15 billion of assets under management. On June 5, 2017, the SEC issued an exemptive order which permits the NMFC to co-invest in portfolio companies with certain funds or entities managed by the Investment Adviser or its affiliates. There are many benefits to this relationship including access to higher quality deals and the ability to quickly ramp future SLPs and Net Lease entity.

Q. “We saw in June, you guys received – presented relief to coinvestment other funds. Can you kind of give us some color as to whether these are – this is kind of funds in place on the platform or whether you intend to build out beyond the BDC a larger direct lending apparatus?” A. “Yes. So we have a relatively new fund – a private fund, that had its first closing earlier in the year, we’re at about $250 million of commitments to that fund and we’re open for another couple of months here. So we are building out a little bit on the private side. We do feel our deal flow and the opportunities set continues to increase to the point where our broader capital base makes sense.” “It’s really the breath of the – and the increasing breath of the New Mountain platform, that allows us, I think, to both see and evaluate, perhaps more opportunities than some of our brethren. We haven’t changed anything, we’re still only doing investments in businesses that we know and like from our New Mountain platform, but that platform has continued to grow and that generates increased looks, as well as increased areas, subareas within our broader verticals of expertise.”

Steven B. Klinsky, the Chairman and CEO, agreed to purchase 500,000 shares in the previous equity offering and the underwriters did not receive the sales load on these shares.

Steven Klinsky, Chairman & CEO: “I and other members of New Mountain continued to be very large owners of our stock with aggregate ownership of 9.1 million shares approximately 12% of total shares outstanding.”

On January 3, 2017, NMFC announced that its board of directors authorized an extension of its share repurchase program of up to $50 million of its common stock. NMFC expects the repurchase program to be in place until the earlier of December 31, 2017, or until $50 million worth of NMFC’s outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased.

“Due to the merger of our Wells Fargo credit facilities and consistent with the methodology since IPO, the investment advisor will continue to waive management fees on the leverage associated with those assets that share the same underlying yield characteristics with investments leveraged under the legacy SLF credit facility. This results in an effective management fee of 1.4% for the fourth quarter which is broadly in line with prior quarters. It is expected, based on our current portfolio construct, that the 2016 effective management fee will be broadly consistent with prior years and it is important to note that the investment advisor cannot recoup management fees previously waived.”

NMFC is not considered a ‘high water mark’ BDC due to the following:

“Pre-Incentive Fee Net Investment Income does not include any realized capital gains, realized capital losses or unrealized capital appreciation or depreciation.”

Sustainable Dividends

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of "Sustainable Dividends" along with:

Target prices and buying points

Changes to my personal positions

Projected dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Rankings and risk profile

Suggested BDC portfolio

New Pricing: Starting October 1, 2017, I will be increasing the pricing for my Sustainable Dividends platform on Seeking Alpha. However, current subscribers will be grandfathered in at their current pricing, so sign up before then to lock in a lower rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.